NTA UGC NET 2021 Admit Card to Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download June 2021 & Dec 2020 NET Exam Admit Card

NTA UGC NET 2021 Admit Card to Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Cards for UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Exam will be soon released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2021 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 6th to 8th & 17th to 19th October 2021 in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date (Previous-Dec 2020 Exam) 2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Online Application and Registration Date (NEW-June 2021 Exam) 10th August to 5th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees (Previous-Dec 2020 Exam) 10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees (NEW-June 2021 Exam) 6th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction of Online Application Form 12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.) Correction of Online Application Form (Both June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam) 07 September to 12 September 2021 Downloading of Admit Cards To be announced later on the website UGC NET 2021 Combined Exam Dates 6th to 8th & 17th to 19th October 2021 Date for announcing results To be announced later

Steps to download UGC NET 2021 Admit Card

NTA will issue Admit Card to the candidates subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Below is the step-by-step process of downloading the NTA UGC NET 2021 Admit Card:

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘View Admit Card’,

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in..

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Candidates need to bring the Admit Card along with a passport size photograph affixed on it and one more passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet. So candidates are advised to keep the print copy of their admit cards in good condition and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card before the day of examination.

Helpline Number for queries related to UGC NET 2021 Admit Card

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on NTA & UGC NET websites. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform them about changes with ample time.

Candidates can contact at the below numbers and Email IDs for any further clarifications:

National Testing Agency (NTA) has established a Query Redressal System (QRS), an online web-enabled system developed by NTA. QRS is the platform based on web technology which primarily aims to enable submission of queries/grievances by the Registered Candidate(s) of UGC NET 2021 Examination with (24x7) facility for speedy and favorable redressal of the queries/grievances. A Unique Registration Number will be generated for tracking the status of the queries/grievances. The Registered Candidate(s) are advised to use the online facility in the "Candidate Login" for a speedy and favorable response.