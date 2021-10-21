UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates To Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Important Topics for NTA NET Paper-1

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Oct 21, 2021 13:31 IST
UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates To Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the new exam dates for UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam.  NTA will be conducting UGC NET 2021 Exam for 81 subjects at different Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date (Previous-Dec 2020 Exam)

2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Online Application and Registration Date (NEW-June 2021 Exam)

10th August to 5th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm)

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees (Previous-Dec 2020 Exam)

10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees (NEW-June 2021 Exam)

6th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction of Online Application Form

12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

Correction of Online Application Form (Both June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam)

07 September to 12 September 2021

Downloading of Admit Cards

To be Released Soon

Check UGC NET 2021 Exam Schedule

UGC NET 2021 Combined Exam Dates (Revised)

Postponed Till Further Notice

Earlier 17th October (Sunday) to 25th October (Monday)

Date for announcing results

To be announced later

Let’s have a look at the Important Topics that are being covered in the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these topics for scoring high marks in the Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Paper-I Important Topics

Teaching Aptitude Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Teaching : Nature, objectives, characteristics and basic requirements

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Learner’s characteristics

Factors affecting teaching

Methods of teaching

Teaching aids

Evaluation systems

Research Aptitude Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Research: Meaning, characteristics and types

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Steps of research

Methods of research

Research Ethics

Paper, article, workshop, seminar, conference and symposium

Thesis writing: its characteristics and format

Comprehension Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Sets of passages with questions to be answered

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Communication Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Communication Nature

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Characteristics

Types

Barriers

Effective classroom communication

Mathematical Reasoning Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Number series

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Letter Series

Codes

Relationships

Classification

Logical Reasoning Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Understanding the structure of arguments

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning

Verbal analogies: Word analogy — Applied analogy

Verbal classification

Reasoning Logical Diagrams: Simple diagrammatic relationship, multi-diagrammatic relationship

Venn diagram

Analytical Reasoning

Data Interpretation Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Quantitative and qualitative data

Graphical representation and mapping of data

Information and Communication Technology (ICT)Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Sources, acquisition and interpretation of data

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Quantitative and qualitative data

Graphical representation and mapping of data

People and Environment Topics

Number of Questions Asked

People and environment interaction

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Sources of pollution

Pollutants and their impact on human life, exploitation of natural and energy resources

Natural hazards and mitigation

Higher Education System Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Structure of the institutions for higher learning and research in India

5 Questions of 2 marks each

Formal and distance education professional/technical and general education

Value education

Governance, polity and administration

Concept, institutions and their interactions

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three-hour duration. In Paper-I, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate. Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. Both the papers will consist of only objective-type questions (MCQs) and all questions are compulsory. There will be no negative marking. So, Candidates are advised to brush all the above important topics to clear the cut-off marks of the Paper-1 UGC NET 2021 Exam.

FAQ

Which is the official website to download NTA UGC NET 2021 Admit Card?

Ugcnet.Nta.Nic.In

In how many subjects NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam will be conducted?

UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam Will Be Conducted By NTA In 81 Subjects
