UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates To Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Important Topics for NTA NET Paper-1

UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates To Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Important Topics for Paper-1 of NTA UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam which will be common for all 81 NET Subjects.

UGC NET 2021 New Exam Dates To Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the new exam dates for UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam. NTA will be conducting UGC NET 2021 Exam for 81 subjects at different Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date (Previous-Dec 2020 Exam) 2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Online Application and Registration Date (NEW-June 2021 Exam) 10th August to 5th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees (Previous-Dec 2020 Exam) 10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees (NEW-June 2021 Exam) 6th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction of Online Application Form 12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.) Correction of Online Application Form (Both June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam) 07 September to 12 September 2021 Downloading of Admit Cards To be Released Soon Check UGC NET 2021 Exam Schedule UGC NET 2021 Combined Exam Dates (Revised) Postponed Till Further Notice Earlier 17th October (Sunday) to 25th October (Monday) Date for announcing results To be announced later

Let’s have a look at the Important Topics that are being covered in the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these topics for scoring high marks in the Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three-hour duration. In Paper-I, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate. Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. Both the papers will consist of only objective-type questions (MCQs) and all questions are compulsory. There will be no negative marking. So, Candidates are advised to brush all the above important topics to clear the cut-off marks of the Paper-1 UGC NET 2021 Exam.