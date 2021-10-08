UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Exam Centre & Call Letter Guidelines Issued by NTA

UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Exam Centre & Call Letter Guidelines Issued by National Testing Agency for UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam rescheduled from 17 th to 25 th October 2021.

UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency will release UGC NET 2021 Admit Cards and the Subject-wise Exam Schedule of June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined NET Exam at its official website anytime soon. Candidates will be able to download the Admit Cards from the link given below by using their Application Number and Password/Date of Birth option.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam:

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date (Previous-Dec 2020 Exam) 2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Online Application and Registration Date (NEW-June 2021 Exam) 10th August to 5th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees (Previous-Dec 2020 Exam) 10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees (NEW-June 2021 Exam) 6th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction of Online Application Form 12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.) Correction of Online Application Form (Both June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam) 07 September to 12 September 2021 Downloading of Admit Cards To be Released Soon Check UGC NET 2021 Exam Schedule UGC NET 2021 Combined Exam Dates (Revised) 17th October (Sunday) to 25th October (Monday) Date for announcing results To be announced later

UGC NET 2021 Admit Card & Exam Centre Guidelines

Candidates are advised to carry only the following with them into the Exam Centre:

- Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

- A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

- One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the Examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid and nonexpired) – PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhaar Enrolment No/ Ration Card). The name on the photo identification must match with the name as shown on the Admit Card.

- PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category.

UGC NET 2021 Reporting Time and Other Important Instructions

(i) The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre two hours before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time. The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes prior to the examination.

(ii) Candidates shall not be permitted to enter in the Examination Centre after 8.30 am in First Shift and after 2.30 pm in Second Shift.

(iii) Candidates are also advised to report at the Examination Hall/Room in the Examination Centre by 8.45 am in the First Shift and by 2.45 pm in the Second Shift.

(iv) A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only.

(v) The candidate should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of the question paper is other than his/her opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned.

UGC NET 2021 Brief Advisory regarding COVID-19 Pandemic:

Candidates are advised to carry only the following with them into the Examination venue:

- Candidates must wear a face mask.

- Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

- Personal transparent water bottle.

- Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

Items Prohibited in the Examination Hall

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room. Smoking, chewing gutka, spitting, etc. in the Examination Room/Hall is strictly prohibited.

If any candidate is in possession of any of the above items, his/ her candidature will be treated as unfair means and lead to cancellation of the current Examination & also debar the candidate for future examination(s) & the material will be seized.