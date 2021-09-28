UGC NET 2021 Exam Schedule: Releasing Soon by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check 81 Subject NET Exam Dates Here!

UGC NET 2021 Exam Schedule Releasing Soon by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA will conduct UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam from 6th to 8th & 17th to 19th October 2021 in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC. In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers, and mock test.
UGC NET 2021 Exam Schedule (Combined June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam)
National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be releasing a detailed exam schedule for 81 subjects:
|
UGC NET Exam Dates
|
Subject Name
|
6th October 2021
|
To be announced soon
|
7th October 2021
|
To be announced soon
|
8th October 2021
|
To be announced soon
|
17th October 2021
|
To be announced soon
|
18th October 2021
|
To be announced soon
|
19th October 2021
|
To be announced soon
Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET 81 Subjects
UGC NET 2021 Exam will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.
Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET June 2021 Exam in brief:
|
NTA UGC NET June 2021 Exam Pattern
|
Session
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions (All are compulsory)
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)
|
I
|
50
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
II
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
|
150
|
300
Note:
- Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.
- Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer.
- There is no negative marking in the exam.
Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:
|
NTA UGC NET June 2021 Paper-II Exam Pattern
|
Paper-II
|
Type of Questions
|
No. of Questions
|
Mark for 1 Question
|
Total Marks
|
Selected Subject
|
Objective Multiple Choice Questions
|
100
|
2
|
200
Previous Year Papers & Mock Test of UGC NET Subjects
Candidates can get the UGC NET 2021 Exam Preparation Material from the links given below:
For issues and queries further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs:
|
NTA Telephone Number
|
011-40759000
|
NTA Email ID
|
genadmin@nta.ac.in
|
UGC NET Email ID
|
ugcnet@nta.ac.in
|
Test Practice Centre (TPC)
Mock Test
|
tpc@nta.ac.in
|
