UGC NET 2021 Exam Update: No Negative Marking for Wrong Answers, Check NTA NET Exam Pattern & Syllabus

UGC NET 2021 Exam Update: There will be no negative marking in UGC NET 2021 Exam for wrong answers. Candidates are advised to attempt maximum questions to score high marks in NTA UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam.

UGC NET 2021 Exam Update: NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam will be conducted in online mode on 20th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 29th, 30th November and 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th December 2021 in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC. National Testing Agency will release UGC NET 2021 Admit Cards and the Subject-wise Exam Schedule of June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined NET Exam at its official website anytime soon.

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam: No Negative Marking

Candidates are advised to attempt maximum questions in the exam as there will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. All the questions in Paper 1 & 2 will be compulsory and as per the official notification, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Both Paper 1 & 2 will be conducted in a single session without any break. Let’s take a look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET June 2021 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam will consist of two papers, Paper 1 & 2, which will be conducted in a single session of a total three-hour duration. Earlier Paper-I and II are conducted separately in two sessions with a break of 30 minutes between them. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions Marks Duration Single Session I 50 100 1 Hour II 100 200 2 Hours Total 150 300 3 Hours

Note:

- In Paper-I, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate.

- Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

- Both the papers will consist of only objective-type questions (MCQs) and all the questions will be compulsory.

After going through the above-mentioned Updated Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam, the next step is to brush up and revise the important topics to score high in the exam.