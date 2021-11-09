UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Shortly @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA NET Paper 1 & 2 will be conducted for 3 Hours in Single Session. There will be no separate time allocated to Paper 1 & 2 and candidates have to attempt the whole exam in 3 hours time duration.

UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Shortly @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency will conduct UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam conducted in online mode on 20th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 29th, 30th November and 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th December 2021 in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC. National Testing Agency will release UGC NET 2021 Admit Cards and the Subject-wise Exam Schedule of June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined NET Exam at its official website anytime soon.

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam: Paper 1 & 2 will be conducted for 3 Hours in Single Session

There will be no separate time allocated to Paper 1 & 2 and candidates have to attempt the whole exam in 3 hours time duration. Also, candidates can view the paper through up and down Scrolling on Computer. NTA UGC NET June 2021 Exam consists of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & 2. Both the papers will be conducted in a single session of three-hour duration with no separate timing allocated to Paper 1 & 2.

In Paper-1, questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will be mainly designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate. Paper-1 will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. Both the papers consisted of only Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and candidates will have to attempt 150 questions in 3 hours as all questions are compulsory. There will be no negative marking. So, Candidates are advised to brush all the above important topics to clear the cut-off marks of the Paper-1 UGC NET 2021 Exam.

Let’s take a look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam will consist of two papers, Paper 1 & 2, which will be conducted in a single session of a total three-hour duration. Earlier Paper-I and II are conducted separately in two sessions with a break of 30 minutes between them. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions Marks Duration Single Session I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

Note:

- In Paper-I, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate.

- Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

- Both the papers will consist of only objective-type questions (MCQs) and all the questions will be compulsory.