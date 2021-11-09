Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Shortly @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA NET Paper 1 & 2 will be conducted for 3 Hours in Single Session

UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Shortly @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA NET Paper 1 & 2 will be conducted for 3 Hours in Single Session. There will be no separate time allocated to Paper 1 & 2 and candidates have to attempt the whole exam in 3 hours time duration.

Created On: Nov 9, 2021 12:49 IST
UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Shortly @ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Shortly @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Shortly @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency will conduct UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam conducted in online mode on 20th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 29th, 30th November and 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th December 2021 in 81 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC. National Testing Agency will release UGC NET 2021 Admit Cards and the Subject-wise Exam Schedule of June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined NET Exam at its official website anytime soon.

Recent Stories
Get UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Download Link
Check UGC NET June 2021 Exam Updates
Check UGC NET 2021 Important Topics for Paper-1
Check latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam
Check How to Clear UGC NET 2021 Exam without Coaching?
Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam
Check UGC NET June 2020 Result Analysis

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam: Paper 1 & 2 will be conducted for 3 Hours in Single Session

There will be no separate time allocated to Paper 1 & 2 and candidates have to attempt the whole exam in 3 hours time duration. Also, candidates can view the paper through up and down Scrolling on Computer. NTA UGC NET June 2021 Exam consists of two papers, i.e., Paper 1 & 2. Both the papers will be conducted in a single session of three-hour duration with no separate timing allocated to Paper 1 & 2.

In Paper-1, questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will be mainly designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate. Paper-1 will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. Both the papers consisted of only Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and candidates will have to attempt 150 questions in 3 hours as all questions are compulsory. There will be no negative marking. So, Candidates are advised to brush all the above important topics to clear the cut-off marks of the Paper-1 UGC NET 2021 Exam.

UGC NET 2021 Exam Preparation Stories
Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam
PRACTICE UGC NET 2021 Mock Test
Get UGC NET 2021 Free Study Material
Check Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam
Check How to Use National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation
Check NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Study Plan

Let’s take a look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam will consist of two papers, Paper 1 & 2, which will be conducted in a single session of a total three-hour duration. Earlier Paper-I and II are conducted separately in two sessions with a break of 30 minutes between them. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

Single Session

I

50

100

3 Hours

II

100

200

Total

150

300

Note:

- In Paper-I, the questions will be generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate.

- Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

- Both the papers will consist of only objective-type questions (MCQs) and all the questions will be compulsory.

Also Read:

Check Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

UGC Extended Period for Completion of Master’s Degree for Dec 2018 & June 2019 UGC NET/ CSIR NET Batch

Check UGC Non-Teaching Recruitment Post 2021 Update

FAQ

What will be the time duration of the UGC NET 2021 Exam?

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam will consist of two papers, Paper 1 & 2, which will be conducted in a single session of a total three-hour duration.

What are the UGC NET 2021 Rescheduled Exam Dates?

20th, 21st, 22nd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 29th, 30th November And 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th December 2021

Which is the official website to download NTA UGC NET 2021 Admit Card?

ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.