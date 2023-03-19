CBSE Class 10 Maths Important Assertion & Reasoning Questions for Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023: Check important assertion and reasoning questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023 which is to be held on March 21. All questions are provided with answers.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Assertion Reasoning Questions: CBSE Class 10 Maths question paper for the Board Exam 2023, which will be held on March 21, 2023, will have questions on assertion and reasoning in Section A. In this type of questions, you will be given two statements:

Assertion - It is the statement of fact

Reason - It is the explanation for the given assertion

There will be four options for the possible outcomes based on the given two statements and you will have to select the correct one.

You can easily score full marks in the assertion and reasoning questions asked in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023 by practising questions of the same format. We have provided below important questions of assertion and reasoning type for CBSE Class 10 Maths. These questions are prepared by the subject experts and are best for last minute revision and brush up on your concepts before the exam.

Check important Assertion and Reasoning Questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2023 below:

1.Assertion: The H.C.F. of two numbers is 16 and their product is 3072. Then their L.C.M. = 162.

Reason: If a and b are two positive integers, then H.C.F. × L.C.M. = a × b.

Answer: (d)

2.Assertion: For any two positive integers p and q, HCF (p, q) × LCM (p, q) = p × q

Reason: If the HCF of two numbers is 5 and their product is 150, then their LCM is 40.

Answer: (c)

3.Assertion: x2 + 4x + 5 has two real zeroes.

Reason: A quadratic polynomial can have at the most two zeroes.

Answer: (d)

4.Assertion (A): For all real values of c, the pair of equation x-2y=8 and 5x-10y=c have a unique solution.

Reason (R): Two lines are given to be parallel. The equation of one of the lines is 4x+3y=14, 12x+9y=5

Answer: Option (d)

5.Assertion: 3x2 – 6x + 3 = 0 has repeated roots.

Reason: The quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0 have repeated roots if discriminant D>0.

Answer: (c)

6.Assertion : If Sn is the sum of the first n terms of an A.P., then its nth term an is given by a n =S n –S n–1 .

Reason : The 10th term of the A.P. 5, 8, 11, 14, ................... is 35.

Answer: (c)

7.Assertion: the value of n, if a = 10, d = 5, an = 95.

Reason: the formula of general term an is an= a+(n-1)d.

Answer: (a)

8.Assertion: The 11th term of an AP is 7,9,11,13_________is 67

Reason: if Sn is the sum of first n terms of an AP then its nth term an is given by a n =S n +S n–1

Answer: (d)

9.Assertion: A line drawn parallel to any one side of a triangle intersects the other two sides proportionally.

Reason: Parallel lines cannot be drawn to any one side of a triangle.

Answer: (c)

10.Assertion: If two angles of any triangle are equal to the corresponding two angles of another triangle then the third angles are not necessarily equal.

Reason: The sum of three angles of any triangle is equal to 180°.

Answer: (d)

11.Assertion: Ratio in which the line 3x + 4y = 7 divides the line segment joining the points (1, 2) and (- 2, 1) is 3 : 5

Reason: The coordinates of the point P(x, y) which divides the line segment joining the points A(x 1 , y 1 ) and B(x 2 , y 2 ) in the ratio m 1 : m 2 is

Answer: (d)

12.Assertion: sinA is the product of sin & A.

Reason: The value of sinθ increases as θ increases.

Answer: (d)

13.Assertion: In a right ΔABC, right angled at B, if tanA=1, then 2sinA.cosA=1

Reason: cosecA is the abbreviation used for cosecant of angle A.

Answer: (b)

14.Assertion (A): If in a circle, the radius of the circle is 3 cm and distance of a point from the centre of a circle is 5 cm, then length of the tangent will be 4 cm.

Reason (R): (hypotenuse)2 = (base)2 + (height)2

Answer: (b)

15.Assertion (A): PA and PB are two tangents to a circle with centre O. Such that ∠AOB = 1100, then ∠APB = 900.

Reason (R): The length of two tangents drawn from an external point are equal.

Answer: (d)

16.Assertion (A): If a chord AB subtends an angle of 600 at the centre of a circle, then the angle between the tangents at A and B is also 600.

Reason (R): The length of the tangent from an external points P on a circle with centre O is always less than OP.

Answer: (d)

17.Assertion: If the outer and inner diameter of a circular path is 10 m and 6 m then area of the path is 16πm2.

Reason: If R and r be the radius of outer and inner circular path, then area of path is π(R2 − r2).

Answer: (a)

18.Assertion: The area of circular playground is 22176 m2 the cost of fencing this ground at the rate Rs. 50 per metre is Rs. 26400

Reason: If R and r be the radius of outer and inner circular path ,then the area of the ring will be (R2–r2).

Answer: (b)

19.Assertion: a cylinder and right circular cone are having the same base and same height the volume of cylinder is three times the volume of cone.

Reason: if the radius of cylinder is doubled and height is halved the volume will be doubled.

Answer: (b)

20.Assertion: the perpendicular distance between two bases is the height of cylinder

Reason: the line segment joining the centre of two bases is the axis of cylinder.

Answer: (b)

