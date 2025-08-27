Schools Holiday on 27th August
By Prabhat Mishra
Aug 27, 2025, 13:58 IST

The longest-serving MLAs in India represent decades of political experience, resilience, and public trust. Leaders like Ajit Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat, Durai Murugan, and Pawan Kumar Chamling have shaped governance through multiple terms, demonstrating continuity, adaptability, and strong commitment to their constituencies. This list highlights their enduring impact on Indian politics.

List of Longest Serving MLAs in India [Updated 2025]

In India, the political landscape has witnessed the remarkable journey from many leaders who have dedicated shape the political views by serving as Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) in India.

Over a long decade of their tenure, not only reflects their political stability, but also these leaders ensure that their deep trust and support are consistently earned from the people.

From Ajit Pawar to Balasaheb Thorat of Maharashtra, Durai Murugan to K. A. Sengottaiyan and K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, who have served as MLAs of Tamil Nadu, show their political will, and these leaders have shaped policies, guided government and played a major role in the development of their states across multiple terms.

In this article, we will explore the list of longest-serving MLAs in India, which highlights how these politicians have changed the political climate, demonstrate resilience, adaptability and how strong they are in their commitments to their constituencies.

List of Longest Serving MLAs in India

Check here the longest-serving Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) in India:

Name

State

Years in Office (Multiple Terms)

Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra

1991–1995, 1995–1999, 1999–2004, 2004–2009, 2009–2014, 2014–2019, 2019–Present

Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra

1985–1990, 1990–1995, 1995–1999, 1999–2004, 2004–2009, 2009–2014, 2014–2019, 2019–Present

Champai Soren

Jharkhand

2005–2009, 2009–2014, 2014–2019, 2019–Present

Chandreshwar Prasad Singh

Jharkhand

2000–2005, 2005–2009, 2009–2014, 2014–2019, 2019–Present

Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra

1990–1995, 1995–1999, 1999–2004, 2004–2009, 2009–2014, 2014–2019, 2019–Present

Durai Murugan

Tamil Nadu

1971–1977, 1989–1991, 1996–2001, 2001–2006, 2006–2011, 2011–2016, 2016–2021, 2021–Present

Gulab Chand Katariya

Rajasthan

1977–1980, 1980–1985, 1993–1998, 1998–2003, 2003–2008, 2008–2013, 2013–2018, 2018–Present

Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh

1998–2003, 2003–2007, 2007–2012, 2012–2017, 2017–2022, 2022–Present

Jayant Patil

Maharashtra

1990–1995, 1995–1999, 1999–2004, 2004–2009, 2009–2014, 2014–2019, 2019–Present

K. A. Sengottaiyan

Tamil Nadu

1977–1980, 1980–1984, 1984–1989, 1989–1991, 1991–1996, 2006–2011, 2011–2016, 2016–2021, 2021–Present

K. Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana

1985–1989, 1989–1994, 1994–1999, 1999–2001, 2001–2004, 2014–2018, 2018–Present

K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran

Tamil Nadu

1977–1980, 1980–1984, 1984–1989, 1989–1991, 2001–2006, 2006–2011, 2016–2021, 2021–Present

Kalidas Kolambkar

Maharashtra

1990–1995, 1995–1999, 1999–2004, 2004–2006, 2006–2009, 2009–2014, 2014–2019, 2019–Present

Kamal Beniwal

Rajasthan

1954–1957, 1980–1985, 1985–1990, 1993–1998, 1998–2003

M. K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu

1989–1991, 1996–2001, 2001–2006, 2006–2011, 2011–2016, 2016–2021, 2021–Present

N. Rangaswamy

Puducherry

1991–1996, 1996–2001, 2001–2006, 2006–2011, 2011–2016, 2016–2021, 2021–Present

Neelkanth Singh Munda

Jharkhand

2000–2005, 2005–2009, 2009–2014, 2014–2019, 2019–Present

Pawan Kumar Chamling

Sikkim

1985–1989, 1989–1994, 1994–1999, 1999–2004, 2004–2009, 2009–2014, 2014–2019, 2019–Present

Phani Bhushan Chowdhury

Assam

1983–1985, 1985–1991, 1991–1996, 1996–2001, 2001–2006, 2006–2011, 2011–2016, 2016–2021, 2021–Present

Pradeep Yadav

Jharkhand

2000–2002, 2005–2009, 2009–2014, 2014–2019, 2019–Present

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Maharashtra

1995–1997, 1997–1999, 1999–2004, 2004–2009, 2009–2014, 2014–2019, 2019–Present

Ratan Lal Nath

Tripura

1993–1998, 1998–2003, 2003–2008, 2008–2013, 2013–2018, 2018–2023, 2023–Present

V. Vaithilingam

Puducherry

1980–1985, 1985–1990, 1990–1991, 1991–1996, 1996–2001, 2001–2006, 2006–2011, 2011–2016, 2016–2019

Data Source: nlcbharat

Conclusion

The longest-serving Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) in India the embody resilecne, constituency and strong connections of these politicals leaders to their constituencies. Their tenures and presence in politics reflect not only their personal leadership but also public trust for them. For the future, these leaders will remain to influence he political overview and insipres the future generations of leaders.



