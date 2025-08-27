List of Longest Serving MLAs in India [Updated 2025]

In India, the political landscape has witnessed the remarkable journey from many leaders who have dedicated shape the political views by serving as Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) in India.

Over a long decade of their tenure, not only reflects their political stability, but also these leaders ensure that their deep trust and support are consistently earned from the people.

From Ajit Pawar to Balasaheb Thorat of Maharashtra, Durai Murugan to K. A. Sengottaiyan and K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran, who have served as MLAs of Tamil Nadu, show their political will, and these leaders have shaped policies, guided government and played a major role in the development of their states across multiple terms.

In this article, we will explore the list of longest-serving MLAs in India, which highlights how these politicians have changed the political climate, demonstrate resilience, adaptability and how strong they are in their commitments to their constituencies.