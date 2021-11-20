UGC NET 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Teaching & Research Aptitude Questions with Answers

UGC NET 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check memory-based Teaching & Research Aptitude Questions that were asked in UGC NET 2021 Exam held on 20th Nov 2021.

UGC NET 2021 Exam Memory Based Question: NTA UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Exam has been started from 20th Nov (today) and will last till 5th Dec 2021. In this article, we are going to share the memory-based Teaching & research Aptitude questions that have been created on the basis of feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET Exam this year. In Paper-1, the questions asked were generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being covered in the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam.

1. Which of the following set of statements best describes the nature and objectives of teaching?

Indicate your answer by selecting from the code.

(a) Teaching and learning are integrally related.

(b) There is no difference between teaching and training.

(c) Concern of all teaching is to ensure some kind of transformation in students.

(d) All good teaching is formal in nature.

(e) A teacher is a senior person.

(f) Teaching is a social act whereas learning is a personal act.

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (d)

(2) (b), (c) and (e)

(3) (a), (c) and (f)

(4) (d), (e) and (f)

Answer: 3

2. What are required for good teaching?

(a) Diagnosis

(b) Remedy

(c) Direction

(d) Feedback

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(4) (a) and (b)

Answer: 3

3. Attitudes, actions and appearances in the context of classroom communication are considered as:

(1) Impersonal

(2) Irrational

(3) Verbal

(4) Non-verbal

Answer: 4

4. Which of the following learner characteristics is highly related to effectiveness of teaching?

(1) Prior experience of the learner

(2) Educational status of the parents of the learner

(3) Peer groups of the learner

(4) Family size from which the learner comes.

Answer: 1

5. In the two sets given below Set - I indicates methods of teaching while Set - II provides the basic requirements for success/effectiveness. Match the two sets and indicate your answer by choosing from the code:

Set - I (Method of teaching) Set - II (Basic requirements for success/effectiveness) (a) Lecturing (b) Discussion in groups (c) Brainstorming (d) Programmed Instructional (i) Small step presentation with feedback provided (ii) Production of large number of ideas (iii) Content delivery in a lucid language (iv) Use of teaching-aids procedure (v) Theme based interaction among participants

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iii) (iv) (v)

(3) (iii) (v) (ii) (i)

(4) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

Answer: 3

6. Which of the following statements is not true in the context of participatory research?

(1) It is a collective process of enquiry.

(2) Its sole purpose is production of knowledge.

(3) It recognizes knowledge as power.

(4) It emphasises on people as experts.

Answer: 2

7. Which of the sets of activities best indicate the cyclic nature of action research strategy?

(1) Reflect, Observe, Plan, Act

(2) Observe, Act, Reflect, Plan

(3) Act, Plan, Observe, Reflect

(4) Plan, Act, Observe, Reflect

Answer: 4

8. There are two sets given below. Set - I specifies the types of research, while Set - II indicates their characteristics. Match the two and give your answer by selecting the appropriate code.

Set - I (Research types) Set - II (Characteristics) (a) Fundamental research (b) Applied research (c) Action research (d) Evaluative research (i) Finding out the extent of perceived impact of an intervention (ii) Developing an effective explanation through theory building (iii) Improving an existing situation through use of interventions (iv) Exploring the possibility of a theory for use in various situations (v) Enriching technological resources

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(2) (v) (iv) (iii) (ii)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (ii) (iii) (iv) (v)

Answer: 1

9. The problem of ‘research ethics’ is concerned with which aspect of research activities?

(1) Following the prescribed format of a thesis

(2) Data analysis through qualitative or quantitative techniques

(3) Defining the population of research

(4) Evidence based research reporting

Answer: 4

10. Which of the following sequences of research steps is nearer to scientific method?

(1) Suggested solution of the problem, Deducing the consequences of the solution, Perceiving the problem situation, Location of the difficulty and testing the solutions.

(2) Perceiving the problem situation, Locating the actual problem and its definition, Hypothesizing, Deducing the consequences of the suggested solution and Testing the hypothesis in action.

(3) Defining a problem, Identifying the causes of the problem, Defining a population, Drawing a sample, Collecting data and Analysing results.

(4) Identifying the causal factors, Defining the problem, Developing a hypothesis, Selecting a sample, Collecting data and arriving at generalizations and Conclusions.

Answer: 3