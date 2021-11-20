NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Analysis (20th Nov 2021 Shift-1): Check Exam Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear Cutoff

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Analysis (20th Nov 2021 Shift-1): Find the subject-wise exam analysis of NTA UGC NET 2021 Online Exam held on 20th November 2021 (Shift-1). Both UGC NET Paper-1 & Paper-2 were held in a single session. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam.

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Analysis (20th Nov 2021 Shift-1): NTA has started conducting the UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Exam from 20th November 2021 and will last till 5th December 2021 for 81 subjects. UGC NET 2021 Exam is being conducted for 41 subjects today (20th November) at different Examination Centers spread across the country to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam conducted online on 20th November 2021 (Shift-1). Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam.

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. This time also both the papers will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration. Candidates can also switch between Paper-1 & 2 of the UGC NET Exam. Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions/ Marks Duration 1 50/100 3 Hours (Single Session) 2 100/200 Total 150/300

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Analysis & Review: 20th November 2021 (Shift-1)

In Paper-1, the questions asked were generic in nature, intending to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It was primarily designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidate. So let’s have a look at the questions asked in this NTA UGC NET 2021 Online exam:

Note: The Paper-2 of the NTA UGC NET Exam carried multiple-choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts.

Highlights of NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

- No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2: Both Paper-I and Paper-II were conducted in Online mode in a single session with no breaks between the two Papers.

- There was no negative marking for wrong answers.

- All the questions were compulsory.

- Both Paper-1 and Paper-2 had questions in English and Hindi languages except for language subjects. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted for before the exam.

- Candidates were required to bring Admit Card along with a passport size photograph affixed on it; One passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet; and ID Proof.

- Wearing of mask/face cover was mandatory for all candidates. Hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle was allowed.

- Candidates were required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

- Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2021 Exam must have a look at the below points for further selection:

Result

The result of the UGC NET 2021 Exam will be uploaded on the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in as per schedule. The tentative result date of the UGC NET 2021 Exam has not been announced officially yet.

JRF Score Validity

The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, in case the candidate has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

NET E-Certificate

NTA helps the UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result, and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate.

The above analysis of the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam held on 20th November 2021 will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates who appeared for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam.