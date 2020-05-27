UGC NET Women’s Studies Previous Year Paper: Practice UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 with Answer Keys

Candidates can score high marks in UGC NET Women’s Studies Paper-2 by practicing previous year papers in online mode. This will help the candidates to improve their speed of attempting questions with accuracy in UGC NET Exam. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Paper-2 Women’s Studies Previous Year Paper held in July 2018 alongwith their answers.

UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 Women’s Studies Previous Year Paper with Answers

1. Who among the following feminists referred Women’s studies as ‘the academic arm of women’s movement’, a potent instrument, playing a deliberate and active role in the battle for people’s minds’ and ‘autonomy continues to be battle cry of both’.

(1) Uma Chakravarti

(2) Neera Desai

(3) Veena mazumdar

(4) Maithreyi Krishnaraj

Answer: (3)

2. Arrange the following initiatives with regard to women’s Studies in chronological order:

(a) Establishment of Indian Association of Women’s studies.

(b) First National Conference on Women’s Studies.

(c) Publication of ‘Towards Equality Report’

(d) Second National Education Policy

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (c), (b), (a), (d)

(3) (b), (a), (c), (d)

(4) (d), (b), (c), (a)

Answer: (2)

3. What is the common focus of most feminist therapies today?

(1) Improving living conditions for women around the world.

(2) Creating a more gentle, loving, woman centred world.

(3) Showing how society’s view of treatment of non-dominant groups impacts mental health.

(4) Seeking balance in the un-equal power relationships between women and men.

Answer: (4)

4. Conservatives say that ‘Biology is destiny’. What did they mean and which one of the following is correct?

(a) People are born with the hormones, anatomy and chromosomes of either male or female.

(b) Females are destined to have a much more burdensome reproductive role than are males.

(c) Males will, other things being equal, exhibit ‘masculine’ psychological traits whereas females will, other things being equal, exhibit ‘feminine’ psychological traits.

(d) Society should preserve this ‘natural order’ making sure that its men remain ‘manly’ and its women ‘womanly’.

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (a) and (d) only

(3) (c) and (d) only

(4) (b) and (c) only

Answer: (1)

5. For which of the following reasons early feminist approaches to development have been criticised?

(a) Only looking at women

(b) Not engaging with development agencies

(c) Having unrealistic aims

(d) Ignoring women’s roles in production

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (a), (b) and (d) only

(4) (c) and (d) only

Answer: (3)

6. Which of the following are the aims of feminist research?

(a) To expose the patriarchal tools of socio-cultural and economic practices of family and society that lead to women’s suppression.

(b) To enquire into the origin and basis of the discriminatory practices against both men and women.

(c) To bring women to the central position from invisibility.

(d) To provide data on most of the sensitive problems of women’s issue.

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) only correct

(2) (a) (c) and (d)

(3) (a) (b) (c) and (d)

(4) (b) (c) and (d)

Answer: (2)

7. Which are the limitations of scientific research methods for women’s studies?

(a) Complexity of social phenomenon

(b) Dynamic nature of social phenomenon

(c) Limited capacity of predictability

(d) Cultural relativism

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (d) only

(2) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (b) and (c) only

(4) (a), (c) and (d) only

Answer: (2)

8. Assertion (A): In patriarchal society, all economic development causes the marginalization and devaluation of women’s labour.

Reasoning (R): In patriarchal society, the nature of house work and women’s responsibility for carrying it out are unchangeable i. e constant.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are wrong

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation for (A)

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation for (A)

Answer: (1)

9. Which of the following statements are wrong with regard to women’s liberation movements?

(a) They focus on the goals of equal rights under the laws.

(b) They focus on equal access to education, careers and political power.

(c) They challenge the cultural patterns of male dominance in the family and personal life.

(d) They challenge against livelihoods and poverty of women.

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b), (c) only

(3) (a), (b) and (d) only

(4) (b) and (c) only

Answer: (All)

10. Which of the following is correct with regard to ‘identity politics’ in the feminist context in India?

(1) Minority, caste and Dalit issues

(2) Race and ethnicity

(3) Gender, race, caste, class and minorities

(4) Gender, race, caste, minorities

Answer: (3)

11. Which of the following problems can be better studied by qualitative method of data?

(a) Fertility rate in the country.

(b) Views of men and women on strains in husband wife relations in joint families.

(c) Children’s experiences with the teachers in school.

(d) Women’s labour force participation in organized sectors.

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (b), (c) and (d) only

(4) (b) and (c) only

Answer: (4)

12. Which among the following book reveals that the white hetrosexual, middle class women were discontented and unhappy despite living the “Ideal” female life but were unable to explain why is “the problem that has no name”.

(1) The second sex

(2) Feminine mystique

(3) The second stage

(4) The subjection of women

Answer: (2)

13. Match the List – I and List – II:

List-I (Books) List-II (Authors) (a) Black feminist thought (b) Sexual Harassment of working women (c) The women's Bible (d) Sex, Gender and society (i) MacKinnon Catharine (ii) Ann Oakley (iii) Patricia Collins Hill (iv) Elizabeth Cady Stenton

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(2) (iv) (i) (ii) (ii)

(3) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (3)

14. Which among the following feminist identified “alienation” as the concept that will provide us with a theoretical framework to accommodate main insight of Marxist, radical, psychoanalytic and even liberal feminist thought?

(1) Iris young

(2) Alison Jagger

(3) Juliet Mitchell

(4) Mary Daly

Answer: (2)

15. Which of the following statements are correct of the ‘Dual Market Theory’?

(a) Sex discrimination to employ women in a secondary sector.

(b) Equal opportunity legislation make the employers respecting the law, but not employing women in their firms.

(c) Gender disparity in employment characterised by low skill levels, low earnings, easy entry etc…

(d) More women will be employed instead of men workers in both primary and secondary sectors.

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (a), (b), (c) only

(3) (a) and (d) only

(4) (c) and (d) only

Answer: (2)

16. What is correct about tabulation?

(a) Understanding of any table does not require any specialized knowledge.

(b) Tabulation is used for economy of time and space.

(c) Tabulation helps in understanding with clarity the objectives of study.

(d) Tabulation can be used for any type of data.

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c) only

(2) (b) and (c) only

(3) (a) and (d) only

(4) (b) and (d) only

Answer: (2)

17. In which of the following years, India formally declared its intention to put its economy through a process of structural adjustment and brought forth a comprehensive package of policy measures for that purpose?

(1) 1991

(2) 1996

(3) 2002

(4) 1986

Answer: (1)

18. Which of the following explains ‘Crude birth Rate’?

(1) Number of children below five years of age per thousand of women in the reproductive age group per year.

(2) Number of births per thousand of women in the reproductive age group per year.

(3) Number of births per thousand of the population per year.

(4) Total number of births per year in the country.

Answer: (3)

19. Assertion (A): Huge gender inequalities bring down India’s Human Development Indicator rankings and put India below their neighbours like Srilanka and china.

Reason (R): Women’s access to education, health and nutrition and economic participation is low in India.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong

(2) (A) is wrong and (R) is correct

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation for (A)

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation for (A)

Answer: (3)

20. Which among the following are the characteristics of Gender socialization.

(a) The process by which males and females are informed about the norms and behaviours associated with their sex.

(b) Masculinity and femininity are reinculcated in the behaviour of boys and girls.

(c) Promoting androcentric social norms leading to oppression of men.

(d) Reinforcement of Gender stereotypes.

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a) and (b) only

(3) (a) and (d) only

(4) (a), (b) and (d) only

Answer: (4)

21. Which of the following are correct about third wave feminism?

(a) Emphasis on Women’s Rights Movements

(b) Emergence of Intersectionality

(c) Focus on a more post-structuralist interpretation of Gender

(d) Change in Gender Stereotypes

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (b), (c) and (d) only

(4) (b) and (c) only

Answer: (3)

22. Among the following feminists who has analysed ‘Reproduction through the lens of male alienation’ while criticizing Shulamith Firestone’s views on female biology as the cause of women’s oppression.

(1) Mary O’ Brien

(2) Mary Dally

(3) Kate Millet

(4) Juliet Mitchell

Answer: (1)

23. Assertion (A): Now a days employed wives make marital interactions a little more complicated and create adjustment problems in the family.

Reason (R): The multiple roles of working women come in conflict with their expected and actual conduct.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true

Answer: (4)

24. Match the List – I and List – II:

List-I (Crime against women as per crime record Bureau statistics 2016) List-II (Percentage) (a) Cruelty by Husband or his relatives (b) Assault on women with internet to outrage her modesty (c) Kidnapping and Abduction of women (d) Rape (i) 25.0% (ii) 32.6% (iii) 19.0% (iv) 11.5%

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (1) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(4) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (2)

25. Which among the following world conference addressed for the first time “The growth of women’s power and sustainability of development are ecologically tied”- Environment is a concern for women?

(1) Nairobi conference – 1985

(2) Beijing conference – 1995

(3) Copenhagan conference -1980

(4) Beijing+10 conference – 2005

Answer: (1)

26. Which among the following item is not considered to measure women’s empowerment?

(1) Women’s mobility

(2) Women’s freedom from family domination

(3) Women’s participation in the Reproductive role

(4) Women’s economic security and contribution to family support

Answer: (3)

27. What are the characteristics of hypothesis?

(a) Vastness

(b) Clarity

(c) Related with available techniques

(d) Related with majority of population

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) only

(2) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (b) and (c) only

(4) (b) and (c) only

Answer: (4)

28. Which of the following is correct with regard to comprehensive Programme for adolescents in India, which has a sharp focus on adolescent’s sexual Health introduced in 2014?

(1) Adolescents Health Development Programme

(2) Kishori Shakti Yojana

(3) ‘Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram’

(4) Rajivgandhi scheme for Empowerment of adolescent girls ‘SABLA’

Answer: (3)

29. Assertion (A): Feminist Thinkers have criticized Karl Marx and Fredrich Engels for their lack of systematic study of the specific oppression of women.

Reason (R): Marx and Engels believed that class and capitalism are fundamental for the oppression of women and ignored gender and patriarchy.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(2) Both (A) and (R) are wrong

(3) (A) is correct (R) is wrong

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation for (A)

Answer: (4)

30. Which of the following pair of indicators and ranking of India in the Global Gender Gap Index 2017 is not correctly matched?

(1) Economic Participation and opportunity – 139

(2) Educational attainment – 112

(3) Health and survival – 121

(4) Political Empowerment – 15

Answer: (3)

31. Which among the following are correct about Reproductive Role of women?

(a) The childbearing and rearing responsibilities of women

(b) Domestic tasks undertaken by women

(c) Maintenance of the workforce and future workforce

(d) Participation of women in the maintenance of water and sanitation at community level

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (a) and (b) only

(4) (c) and (d) only

Answer: (2)

32. Match the List – I with List – II:

List-I (Laws, Policy and Programmes) List-II (Year) (a) National Policy for children (b) National Plan of Action for children (c) National commission for protection of child Rights (d) The protection of children from sexual offences (i) 2013 (ii) 2007 (iii) 2012 (iv) 2016

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (i) (iv) (iii) (ii)

(3) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(4) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (4)

33. Which of the following is correct about focus of Qualitative Research?

(a) Meanings over Numerical measurement

(b) Deduction over Induction

(c) Constructionism / Phenomenology over objectivism / Realism

(d) Depth over Generalisability

Code:

(1) (a), (c), and (d) only

(2) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a) and (b) only

(4) (c) and (d) only

Answer: (1)

34. Assertion (A): In the case of India, the process of reshaping patriarchy has itself been very slow.

Reason (R): In Indian society, the family and the household still continue to play productive and social insurance roles which they fulfill mainly through the patriarchal ideology.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation for (A)

(2) Both (A) and (R) correct but (R) is not correct explanation for (A)

(3) Both (A) and (R) are wrong

(4) (A) is wrong and (R) is correct

Answer: (1)

35. Match the List – I with List – II:

List-I (Census year) List-II (Sex Ratio) (a) 1951 (b) 1971 (c) 1991 (d) 2011 (i) 946 (ii) 930 (ii) 927 (iv) 943

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (3)

36. Assertion (A): The Fordist norms of women dependent on the male bread-winner is being replaced by the increasing individualization of women under globalization process.

Reason (R): The increasing integration of women in the labour market has promoted new definitions of gender roles and has led to changes in the social structure.

Code:

(1) (A) is true and (R) is false

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(3) (A) is false and (R) is true

(4) Both (A) are (R) are false and (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

Answer: (2)

37. By which of the following methods, can a feminist researcher study the impact of some new teaching method on the performance of girl students of a school in a village?

(1) ‘Before after’ experimental design only

(2) By having an experimental group, control group-experimental design only

(3) By diagnostic design only

(4) By both ‘before after’ and by having an experimental group – control

Answer: (4)

38. Which among the following is correct about the main objective of National Health Policy of 2017?

(1) Improve Health Status through concerned policy action in all sectors and expand preventive, promotive, curative, palliative and rehabilitative services provided through public health sector with focus on quality

(2) Improve Health Status through concerned International agencies and expand preventive promotive and curative services provided through public health sector with focus on quality

(3) Improve Health Status through public-private partnership and expand palliative and rehabilitative services

(4) Improve Health Status through public policy and expand preventive, promotive and curative services, provided through public health sector with focus on quality

Answer: (1)

39. Which of the following are correct about descriptive and diagnostic research designs?

(a) Both the research designs are much more structured.

(b) Both differ little from exploratory research design.

(c) The research questions of these research designs are based on prior knowledge about the nature of research problem.

(d) Both the research designs are applicable to any type of research problem.

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (a) and (c) only

(4) (c) and (d) only

Answer: (3)

40. Which of the following provision is introduced by the ministry of Women and Child Development in 2017 to provide safety to women in distress situations?

(1) Regulation of websites

(2) Panic Button on mobile phones

(3) Women Helpline

(4) Mobile police stations

Answer: (2)

41. Match the List – I with List – II:

List-I (Type of Research) List-II (Explanation) (a) Action Research (b) Evaluation Research (c) Experimental Research (d) Case study Research (i) Oriented towards measuring organizational performance (ii) It seeks to implement policy through the research itself (iii) Designed to test a hypothesis under controlled conditions (iv) It is not designed to compare one individual or group to another

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (i) (i) (iv) (iii)

(3) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (3)

42. Which among the following targets are correct to achieve global target of 2020, which is also termed as target of 90: 90: 90: for HIV / AIDS?

(a) 90% of all people living with HIV know their HIV status

(b) 90% of all people diagnosed with HIV infection receive antiretroviral therapy

(c) 90% of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have palliative services

(d) 90% of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (a) and (b) only

(4) (a), (b) and (d) only

Answer: (4)

43. Assertion (A): Globalization in the process of integration of a country into world society will exacerabate gender equality.

Reason (R): Women continue to engage in ‘unpaid’ work and increasingly participate in informal labour market which exclude women from ‘domestic political process’ and loss of control to global pressures.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation for (A)

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the explanation for (A)

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong

(4) (A) is wrong but (R) is correct

Answer: (2)

44. Arrange chronologically the Institutions established in India to conduct New Research on women with the aim of achieving socio-economic and political transformation in India.

(a) Centre for Women Development Studies

(b) Anveshi Research Centre for Women’s Studies

(c) Institute of Social Studies

(d) Research centre for Women’s Studies SNDT Women’s University

Code:

(1) (a), (c), (b), (d)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (d), (c), (a), (b)

(4) (c), (b), (d), (a)

Answer: (3)

45. Match the List – I and List – II:

List-I (Year) List-II (UN theme of international Women's Day) (a) 2015 (b) 2016 (c) 2017 (d) 2018 (i) Planet 50-50 by 2030l: step it up for Gender Equality (ii) Women in the changing world of work.: planet 50-50 by 2030 (iii) Empowering women, Empowering Humanity: picture it (iv) Time is now: Rural and urban activists transforming women’s lives

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(2) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (i) (ii) (ii)

(4) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (2)

46. Assertion (A): Now-a-days even the parents of backward caste communities in small villages of India are able to achieve the desired family size and the desired gender composition of children.

Reason (R): Now-a-days backward caste communities in the small villages have easy access to advance reproductive technology and abortion facilities.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct

(2) Both (A) and (R) are wrong

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong

(4) (A) is wrong but (R) is correct

Answer: (2)

47. Arrange the following Organizations/Associations chronologically with regard to the year of their inception.

(a) All India Democratic Women’s Association

(b) Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India

(c) Indian Association for women’s studies

(d) National Association of working women

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (c), (a), (d)

(3) (d), (a), (c), (b)

(4) (d), (c), (a), (b)

Answer: (3)

48. Who amongst the following said that “Women’s liberation is crucially concerned with the area of politics which is experienced as personal”?

(1) Shulamith Firestone

(2) Kate Milett

(3) Betty Friedan

(4) Juliet Mitchell

Answer: (4)

49. Which of the following is correct about ‘Aggrieved women’ under Sexual Harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013?

(a) Women who are engaged directly with an employer

(b) Women who are engaged indirectly with a contractor, but she does not necessarily have to be a salaried employee.

(c) Women who visit to any workplace in the capacity of being a contract worker

(d) A student working as an intern with a firm

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (c) and (d) only

(3) (a), (b) and (c) only

(4) (a) and (c) only

Answer: (1)

50. Which among the following are correct about “National Mission for Empowerment of Women” (NMEW) scheme 2016-2017.

(a) The mandate of the scheme is to strengthen inter-sectoral convergence of programmes, Policies and schemes for women both at the centre and state.

(b) It was approved as a centrally sponsored scheme during eleventh plan.

(c) The scheme is now implemented on the basis of 60: 40 centre state sharing of funds.

(d) Ministry of Human Resource Development is the Nodal Ministry of the scheme.

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d) are correct

(2) only (a), (b) and (c) are correct

(3) only (a), (b) and (d) are correct

(4) only (a), (c) and (d) are correct

Answer: (2)

51. Which of the following Institutions initiated May 28th as World Menstrual Hygiene Management Day (MH Day)?

(1) UNICEF

(2) WASH United

(3) Ministry of Women and Child Development

(4) UNDP

Answer: (2)

52. What is correct about operational definitions?

(a) Operational definitions bridge the conceptual theoretical level with the observational empirical level.

(b) Operational definitions are devised for the convenience of the researcher.

(c) Operational definitions create confusion in writing research report.

(d) Operational definitions provide for their empirical application.

Code:

(1) (a) and (d) only

(2) (b) and (c) only

(3) (c) and (d) only

(4) (b) and (d) only

Answer: (1)

53. Which of the following pairs is not correctly matched with First Woman in India?

(1) First woman to receive Bharatratna – Mrs. Indira Gandhi

(2) First woman to receive Olympic Medal – P.V. Sindhu

(3) First woman Minister in Government – Rajkumari Amrit Kaur

(4) First woman Ambassador – C.B. Muthamma

Answer: (2)

54. Who amongst the following during the ‘He for She Campaign’ said that “Achieving gender equality requires the engagement of women and men, girls and boys, it is everyone’s responsibility”.

(1) Kofi Annan

(2) Antonio Guterres

(3) Ban Ki Moon

(4) Boutrous Boutrous Ghali

Answer: (3)

55. Assertion (A): In the developing countries, many of the traditional functions of the family and the household are getting replaced by marketed commodities and services.

Reason (R): The very nature of gender relations in family in developing society is radically changing from dependency proneness to independence.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are wrong

(2) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation for (A)

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation for (A)

Answer: (3)

56. Which of the following is correct with regard to Gender Budgetting in India?

(1) Gender Budget has allocation of column ‘A’ with 100% and column ‘B’ with 70%

(2) Gender Budget allocation with 70% for column ‘A’ and 30% for column ‘B’

(3) Gender Budget allocation with 30% for column ‘A’ and 100% for column ‘B’

(4) Gender Budget allocation with 100% for column ‘A’ and 30% for column ‘B’

Answer: (4)

57. Which of the following could be said to have prevented the ‘trickle down effects’ in Indian planning?

(a) Increased dependence of agriculture on purchase inputs and privately managed irrigation

(b) More employment of labour by larger landholding farmers

(c) Lowered participation of women in agricultural workforce due to new technology

(d) The failure of Green Revolution

Code:

(1) (a) only

(2) (a) and (b) only

(3) (a) and (c) only

(4) (b) and (d) only

Answer: (3)

58. Match the List – I and List – II:

List-I (National Education Policy) List-II (Emphasis) (a) National Policy on Education, 1968 (b) New Education Policy on Education, 1986 (c) National Policy on Education, 1992 (d) The Draft new Education Policy, 2017 (i) Three language formula implemented in the secondary education (ii) Conduct a Common Entrance Examination on all India basis for admission to professional and technical programme (iii) Removal of disparities and to equalise educational opportunities (iv) Quality education across all levels and also to make education more skill development oriented

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(4) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (2)

59. Assertion (A): ‘DNA finger printing’ has become a powerful tool to establish paternity and identity of criminals in rape and assault cases.

Reason (R): Trace evidences such as hairs, saliva and dried semen are adequate for DNA analysis.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true

Answer: (1)

60. Which of the following are the aims of Naila Kabeer’s Social Relations framework related to Gender Analysis?

(a) To analyse existing gender inequalities in the distribution of resources

(b) To emphasize human well-being as the final goal of development

(c) To emphasize participatory methodology to the analysis of gender issues

(d) To analyse relationship in between people, their relationship to resources activities and their interaction with institutions

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (d) only

(2) (a) and (d) only

(3) (b) and (c) only

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (1)

61. Assertion (A): The theory of Eco-feminism is multifaceted and multilocated and support the existing social structures across the world rather than individuals.

Reason (R): Eco-feminism adresses the oppression of the natural world and that of women by patriarchal structures of power.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct

(2) Both (A) and (R) are wrong

(3) (A) is correct (R) is wrong

(4) (A) is wrong (R) is correct

Answer: (4)

62. Which arrangement of the following would show the correct sequence of Demographic Transition as typically associated with economic development?

(a) High birth rate with high death rate

(b) High birth rate with low death rate

(c) Declining birth rate with low death rate

(d) Low birth rate with low death rate

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (a) and (c) only

(4) (b), (c) and (d) only

Answer: (1)

63. Which of the following Award is being given to a State or UT which has appreciably improved Child Sex Ratio by the Ministry of Women and Child Development?

(1) Kishori Shakti Puraskar

(2) Sabla Puraskar

(3) Nari Shakti Puraskar

(4) Kishor Balika Puraskar

Answer: (3)

64. Assertion (A): Family support and encouragement are the essential facilitative factors for women to aspire for entrepreneurship.

Reason (R): Women have to priortise family as personally defined norms and feel pressurised to balance home and business.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation for (A)

(2) (A) is correct, but (R) is wrong

(3) (A) is wrong, but (R) is correct

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not correct explanation for (A)

Answer: (1)

65. Which of the following is considered “Economic Abuse” in ‘The protection of women from domestic violence Act, 2005’?

(a) Prohibition or restriction to continued access to resources or facilities which the aggrieved person is entitled to use.

(b) Disposal of household effects, any alienation of assets whether movable or immovable.

(c) Deprivation of all or any economic or financial resources to which the aggrieved person is entitled under any law or custom.

(d) Continued access by the aggrieved person to her Stridhan or any other property jointly or separately owned.

Code:

(1) (a), (c) and (d)

(2) (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (b) and (c)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (3)

66. Which of the following goals are the correct explanation of the Sustainable Development Goals 1, 3 and 10?

(1) No Poverty, Good Health and Well being, Gender Equality

(2) No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Reduced Inequalities

(3) Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well being, Reduced Inequality

(4) No Poverty, Good Health and Well being, Reduced Inequalities

Answer: (4)

67. Assertion (A): Girls are often more susceptible to all types of violence and vulnerable to sexual violence.

Reason (R): Girls should behave themselves and should be conscious of their dress.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) correct but (R) is not correct explanation for (A)

(2) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong

(3) (A) is wrong but (R) is correct

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation for (A)

Answer: (2)

68. Gender performativity according to Judith Butler includes which of the following?

(a) Stylized repetition of acts, imitation or miming of the dominant conception of gender

(b) Biologically or culturally there is nothing essentially male or female

(c) Gender is constructed through one’s own repititive performance of gender

(d) Gender is constructed through natural or innate series of acts

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c) only

(2) (b), (c) and (d) only

(3) (a), (c) and (d) only

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (4)

69. Match the List – I with List – II:

List-I (NGO’s) List-II (Areas of Work) (a) MAJLIS (b) Vimochna forum for women's Rights (c) Anveshi Research Centre for Women (d) Centre for Health and Social Justice (CHSJ) (i) Delhi based resource organization works on issues of masculinity, gender, reproductive and sexual Rights (ii) Mumbai based NGO providing legal counselling by women Lawyers and activists (iii) Banglore based NGO provides emotional and legal support along with gender training (iv) Hyderabad based NGO draws on the legacy of feminist theory works on critical studies and issues of dalt, minorities etc.

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(4) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

Answer: (1)

70. Which of the following conditions need to be fulfilled for the Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques to be used under the PC PNDT (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994?

(a) Age of the pregnant woman has to be less than thirty five years

(b) The pregnant woman has undergone two or more abortions

(c) The pregnant woman has been exposed to potentially teratogenic agents such as drugs, radiation, etc.

(d) The pregnant woman or her spouse has a family history of mental health or physical deformities

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (d) only

(3) (a), (c) and (d) only

(4) (b), (c) and (d) only

Answer: (4)

71. Which of the following Institution implements Stand-Up India Scheme?

(1) National Small Industries Corporation

(2) Small Industries Development Bank of India

(3) National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development

(4) National Skill Development Corporation

Answer: (2)

72. Assertion (A): The Caste System is a pattern of graded inequality of social groups whereby the status of women remain unaffected.

Reason (R): Caste System is structured on hierarchical division of society which has been legitimized through religious sanctions and ideology.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct

(2) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong

(3) (A) is wrong but (R) is correct

(4) Both (A) and (R) are wrong

Answer: (3)

73. Which of the following purposes are correct with regard to ‘Nirbhaya Fund’?

(a) to enhance the safety and security for women in the country

(b) to create eight safe cities for women safety in public spaces and quick response system to create deterrence against crime

(c) to establish ‘She Teams’ of women for surveillance and ‘one stop crisis centres’ for quick response to women in distress and risk

(d) to protect children from physical violence abuse and physical exploitation

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (c) and (d) only

(4) (b) and (d) only

Answer: (2)

74. Which of the following perspective explains that gender inequalities exists because people act towards each other on the basis of meaning they have for each other, and that these meanings are derived from social interaction?

(1) The Feminist Perspective

(2) The Conflict Perspective

(3) The Functionalist Perspective

(4) The Interactionalist Perspective

Answer: (4)

75. Assertion (A): NGOs have the potential of being more effective agents of development than Governmental agencies, at least when working with or attempting to reach the poor.

Reason (R): NGOs are independent and can afford to take risks in areas which Governments and Inter-Governmental organizations consider too politically sensitive.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong and is not the correct explanation for (A)

(2) Both (A) and (R) are wrong

(3) (A) is wrong but (R) is correct

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation for (A)

Answer: (4)

76. In which of the following Five Year Plans, for the first time in the history of planned development in India, the empowerment of women was adopted as one of the objectives?

(1) 9th Five Year Plan

(2) 10th Five Year Plan

(3) 8th Five Year Plan

(4) 7th Five Year Plan

Answer: (1)

77. Match the List – I with List – II:

List-I (Authors) List-II (Books) (a) Vandana Shiva (b) Rachel Carson (c) Pearl S. Buck (d) Bina Aggarwal (i) Capabilities, freedom and equality: Amartya Sen’s work from a gender perspective (ii) Staying alive: Women, Ecology and Development (iii) Silent spring (iv) The Good Earth

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (3)

78. Which of the following schemes provides financial assistance upto Rs 10 lakhs to women entrepreneurs for setting up of the new industrial venture in Small Scale Sector?

(1) Anna Purna Women Entrepreneur Loan Scheme

(2) Stree Shakti Package Women Entrepreneur Loan Scheme

(3) Mahila Udyam Nidhi

(4) Cent Kalyani Women Entrepreneur Loan Schemes

Answer: (3)

79. Which of the following contributes to masculanisation of sex ratio in India?

(a) Sex Selective Abortion

(b) Morbidity

(c) DEMARU

(d) BIMARU

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (c) and (d)

(4) (a) and (d) only

Answer: (3)

80. Which of the following is correct about ‘Multistage Sampling’?

(1) Sample is selected at various stages and each sample is adequately studied before another sample is drawn for it

(2) Sample is selected in various stages but only the last sample of subject is studied

(3) Sample is selected from population which is divided into small units or sub-units

(4) Sample is selected from population which is divided into two or more mutually exclusive segments based on some categories of variables

Answer: (2)

81. What is the significance of hypothesis?

(a) It leads to reliability and validity

(b) It helps collecting useful facts

(c) It sets the direction of research

(d) It contributes to formation of theories

Code:

(1) (b), (c) and (d) only

(2) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (b) and (c) only

(4) (a), (b) and (d) only

Answer: (1)

82. Which of the following agency has been established as a result of the new chapter on Adoption included in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2015?

(1) Central Adoption Agency

(2) Central Adoption Resource Authority

(3) Integrated Child Protection and Adoption Agency

(4) Adoption and Protection Resource Authority

Answer: (2)

83. Who claims that “women’s oppression originated in the introduction of private property, an institution that obliterated whatever equality the human community had previously enjoyed”?

(1) Friedrich Engels

(2) Karl Marx

(3) J.S. Mill

(4) Rosemarie Tong

Answer: (1)

84. Which of the following organisations are associated with HRD Ministry?

(a) INDEST

(b) National Book Trust

(c) National Bal Bhavan

(d) CBSE

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (a) and (b) only

(4) (c) and (d) only

Answer: (1)

85. Arrange the following levels of equality in ascending order, stated in the Women’s Empowerment Framework of Sara Longwe.

(1) Welfare, Access, Conscientisation, Control

(2) Access, Welfare, Conscientisation, Control

(3) Conscientisation, Access, Welfare, Control

(4) Welfare, Conscientisation, Access, Control

Answer: (1)

86. Which of the following are correct statements about Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA)?

(a) Providing free and compulsory education to high school children

(b) Increasing the high school enrollment rate from 52% to 75%

(c) Providing secondary school within reasonable distance from any habitation

(d) Providing free secondary education to all

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (c) and (d) only

(4) (d) only

Answer: (2)

87. Match the List – I with List – II limits.

List-I (Women Entrepreneurship Scheme) List-II (Credit Limits under Mudra Scheme, 2016) (a) Shishu - (Mudra) (b) Stand-up India (c) Kishor - Mudra (d) Tarun - (Mudra) (i) Rs. One crore (ii) Rs. 50000 to Rs. 5 Lakhs (iii) Rs. 50000 for initial stages (iv) Rs. 10 lakh for well established enterprise

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(2) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

(3) (ii) (ili) (iv) (i)

(4) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

Answer: (1)

88. Which of the following indicates that The World of Advertising is a highly gendered?

(a) It reflects often stereotypical assumptions

(b) Being a woman and man is an important identity for people

(c) Objectification of women’s body is the core at advertisement

(d) Advertisement re-inforces the social construction of gender

Code:

(1) (a), (c) and (d) only

(2) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a) and (d) only

(4) (b) and (c) only

Answer: (1)

Read the passage given below and answer the question Nos. 89 to 94.

The UN places access to information technology as the third most important issue facing women globally, after poverty and violence against women. Gender disparity is already entrenched in many sectors with women in a disadvantaged position particularly in developing countries like India. A series of factors, including literacy and education, language, time, cost, geographical location of facilities, social and cultural norms, and women’s computer and information search and dissemination skills constrain women’s access to information technology. As a result, few women are producers of information technology, whether as internet content providers, programmers, designers, inventors, or fixers of computers. In addition, women are also

conspicuously absent from decision making structures in information technology in developing countries. From the gender perspective therefore, inclusive democratic participation and governance, entails issues of women empowerment and gender mainstreaming of public policies, including ICT Policies and Programmes. Many people dismiss the concern for gender and IT in developing countries on the basis that development should deal with basic needs first. However, IT can be an important tool in meeting women’s basic needs and can provide the access to resources to lead women out of poverty. While technology is not a panacea for women’s problems in developing countries yet it offers new possibilities for women in economic, social and political empowerment. In the context of knowledge society and information economy, it is essential that the knowledge – sharing mechanism, recognizes the value of knowledge possessed by women and includes their knowledge as valuable addition to the global knowledge pool. Because of their biological and social roles, women are likely to be more rooted than men in the environment and more aware than men of the social, economic and environmental needs of their own communities.

89. According to UN, which of the following are significant issues that women all over the world are facing?

(1) Gender disparity, Access to Information Technology, Poverty

(2) Access to Information Technology, Poverty, Violence against women

(3) Poverty, Violence against women, Inclusive democratic participation

(4) Gender disparity, Political empowerment, Poverty

Answer: (2)

90. Assertion (A): Gender disparity is observed in many sectors with women in a disadvantaged position in India.

Reason (R): Social and Cultural norms in the country constrain women’s access to Information Technology, education and vocational skills.

Code:

(1) (A) is wrong but (R) is correct

(2) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation for (A)

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is not correct explanation for (A)

Answer: (3)

91. Which of the following areas, women largely remain absent in developing countries?

(a) Decision making structures in Information Technology

(b) Production of Information Technology

(c) Providing of Internet content

(d) Programming, designing and fixing of computers.

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a) only

(3) (b) only

(4) (b) and (c) only

Answer: (1)

92. From Gender perspective, what is necessary to involve for inclusive Participation and Governance?

(a) Gender mainstreaming of Public Policies

(b) Gender budgeting of Public Policies and Programmes

(c) Gender mainstreaming of ICT Policies and Programmes

(d) Issues of Women Empowerment

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (c) and (d) only

(3) (c) and (d) only

(4) (a), (c) and (d) only

Answer: (4)

93. Why do some people feel concerned for gender and IT in developing countries?

(1) Technology is a panacia for women’s problems in developing countries

(2) It can offer new possibilities for women in economic, social and political empowerment

(3) IT can level gender in-equalities

(4) IT can bring independence and prosperity to women

Answer: (2)

94. Assertion (A): Women are more aware that men of the social, economic and environmental needs of their own communities.

Reason (R): Women, being lesser educated than men have little concern for IT jobs and are more interested in the communities for fulfillment of their psychic gratification.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong and (R) is not the correct explanation for (A)

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation for (A)

(3) (A) is wrong but (R) is correct

(4) Both (A) and (R) are wrong

Answer: (1)

Read the passage given below and answer the question numbers 95 to 100:

In the context of feminism, concepts like ’autonomy’, ‘freedom’ and ‘choice’ can be read only within the historical context of their utterance. It is important to recall that the language of selfreliance and non-alignment of a pre-liberalised era also, stemmed from a desire for freedom and dignity. Issues of class, caste, tribe, poverty and social justice formed an intrinsic part of feminist struggles in India, both in colonial and independent India. Autonomous women’s groups which emerged in the 1970s debated with women’s organizations of the left about the centrality of class in the latter’s formulation, a matter which tended in their view to obfuscate the specificity of the women’s question. Both groups have moved a long way since then. While left groups have played a visible role in the women’s movement, autonomous groups have increasingly taken up questions of economic deprivation and matters of class. The Dalit women’s movement in turn has expressed dissatisfaction with upper-caste women activists in both the left and the autonomous women’s movements. But the core concern with social justice and in-equality however defined, has remained constant. In contrast, the popular representation of feminism in the media reflects a retreat from questions of class, caste and social justice. Quite clearly, feminism is read here as a matter of the individual women’s right to choose. The woman concerned is either the corporate woman or the high -powered consumer. A deliberate break is saught to be made with the women’s movement, but the language used for the construction of her image is often appropriated from the women’s movement. One noticeable example is the way International Women’s day is marked in the media. If has been traditionally celebrated by women’s organizations and other political forces that aligned themselves with democratic and progressive forces. We now have a riot of ads with the specific day’s messages appearing on 8th March every year.

95. Which of the following is correct in terms of forming the base for self – reliance and non -alignment in the Pre – Liberalised era?

(1) Centrality of class issue

(2) Desire for freedom and dignity

(3) Self interest

(4) Autonomy and freedom

Answer: (2)

96. What is the core concern of women’s organisations and autonomous women’s movements which remained constant?

(a) Gender equality and development

(b) Social justice and inequity

(c) Freedom and autonomy

(d) Freedom and choice

Code:

(1) (a) only

(2) (a) and (b)

(3) (b) only

(4) (a) and (c)

Answer: (3)

97. Which of the following questions were taken up by autonomous women’s groups?

(1) Class and Caste issues

(2) Class struggle and Social justice

(3) Self reliance and Non-alignment

(4) Economic deprivation and Matters of Class

Answer: (4)

98. Assertion (A): The popular representation of feminism in the media reflects a retreat from questions of class, caste and social justice.

Reason (R): Media is concerned with issues of grass-root women and work for their justice.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) are correct

(2) (A) and (R) are wrong

(3) (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation for (A)

(4) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong and not the correct explanation for (A)

Answer: (4)

99. Which of the following formed an intrinsic part of Feminist Struggles in India?

(a) Women’s equality for political participation

(b) Gender and Poverty

(c) Equal Remuneration for equal work

(d) Class, caste, tribe, poverty and social justice

Code:

(1) (a) only

(2) (d) only

(3) (a) and (c)

(4) (b) and (d)

Answer: (2)

100. Which of the following is correct with regard to Dalit Women’s Movement?

(1) Dalit women’s movements were happy with autonomous women groups initiatives

(2) Dalit women movements were satisfied with the concerns of the women’s organisations

(3) Dalit women’s movement worked together with the concern’s of autonomous women’s groups and left oriented women’s movement

(4) Dalit women’s movement has expressed dissatisfaction with upper-caste women activists in both the left and the autonomous women’s movements

Answer: (4)

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making unnecessary guess works while attempting NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.