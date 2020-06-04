UGC NET Archaeology Previous Year Paper: Practice UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 with Answer Keys

UGC NET Archaeology Previous Year Paper: Candidates can score high marks in UGC NET Archaeology Paper-2 by practicing previous year papers in online mode. This will help the candidates to improve their speed of attempting questions with accuracy in UGC NET Exam. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Paper-2 Archaeology Previous Year Paper held in July 2018 alongwith their answers.

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates

UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 Archaeology Previous Year Paper with Answers

1. Netankheri on Narmada is a site which yielded parts of human fossil:

(1) Left clavicle

(2) Right clavicle

(3) Left femur and humerus fragment

(4) ninth rib

Answer: (3)

2. The first scientific discovery of fossils from the Siwaliks was made by:

(1) W.F. Baker and H.M. Durand

(2) Sir Proby Thomas Cautley and Robert Smith

(3) H. Falconer

(4) R. Lydekker

Answer: (2)

3. The oldest dated middle Palaeolithic evidence without bifaces is from:

(1) Hathnora

(2) Kalpi

(3) Jwalapuram

(4) Samnapur

Answer: (3)

4. Evidence of the earliest use of areca nut in India has been found from the site:

(1) Hallur

(2) Lingsugur

(3) Kupgal

(4) Watgal

Answer: (4)

5. The Sohanian culture came into limelight through the Yale-Cambridge Expedition, named after the river Sohan which is a tributary of the river:

(1) the Indus

(2) the Ganges

(3) the Ghagghar

(4) the Narmada

Answer: (1)

6. Which of the following statement is not correct about Mesolithic culture?

(1) The term ‘Mesolithic’ was first used by H.M. Westropp

(2) It was a transitional period between hunting-gathering to food producing economy

(3) The diagnostic tools of this culture were made by grounding and polishing technique

(4) The subsistence economy of this culture was hunting, gathering and fishing

Answer: (3)

7. Robert Bruce Foote, a major archaeological pioneer in India was served with:

(1) Geological Survey of India

(2) Archaeological Survey of India

(3) Anthropological Survey of India

(4) Zoological Survey of India

Answer: (1)

8. The Middle Palaeolithic culture developed during which geological period?

(1) the lower Pleistocene Period

(2) the middle Pleistocene Period

(3) the upper Pleistocene Period

(4) the Pliocene Period

Answer: (3)

9. Which of the following ware belongs to Arikamedu site?

(1) Black and Red Ware

(2) Painted Grey Ware

(3) Northern Black Polished Ware

(4) Rouletted Ware

Answer: (4)

10. Which of the following Harappan sites is stated to have been destroyed by fire?

(1) Kotdiji

(2) Amri

(3) Balu

(4) Surkotada

Answer: (1)

Get UGC NET 2020 Exam Study Material for Free

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus

11. Which of the following sites has yielded the evidence of Harappan cremation-ground?

(1) Rakhigarhi

(2) Sanauli

(3) Farmana

(4) Tarkhanewala Dera

Answer: (4)

12. Which of the following Neolithic sites has yielded terracotta snake figurines?

(1) Chirand

(2) Burzahom

(3) Maski

(4) Marakdola

Answer: (1)

13. Which of the following temples was known as a centre of higher education?

(1) Lingaraj temple of Bhubaneshwar

(2) Shore temple of Mamallpuram

(3) Dashavatara temple of Devagarh

(4) Trayipurusha temple of Salotagi

Answer: (4)

14. Which religion was followed by Harsha as recorded in his copper-plates?

(1) Buddhism

(2) Jainism

(3) Shaivism

(4) Vaishnavism

Answer: (3)

15. How much money was spent in the construction of the Mahavijaya Prasad of Kalinga?

(1) 10 Lakhs

(2) 28 Lakhs

(3) 38 Lakhs

(4) 56 Lakhs

Answer: (3)

16. An image of seated Buddha is represented on the stupa of which of the following?

(1) Ajanta cave no. 26

(2) Amaravati

(3) Nagarjunikonda

(4) Sanchi stupa no. 2

Answer: (1)

17. Which of the following is the distinctive symbol on the gold coins of Gangeyadeva Kalchuri?

(1) Bull

(2) Elephant

(3) Lakshmi

(4) Vishnu

Answer: (3)

18. Which of the following kings had issued coins with figures/portrait of Lord Ganesha on the reverse?

(1) Kujula Kadphises

(2) Vasudeva

(3) Huviska

(4) Kaniska III

Answer: (3)

19. Which Muslim king issued coins with translation of Kalima in Sanskrit language?

(1) Abu Mansur Sabuktagin

(2) Mahmud of Ghazni

(3) Muhammad Ghori

(4) Alauddin Khilzi

Answer: (2)

20. Which of the following coins supplies the oldest specimen of the Brahmi script and is in a way useful for the history of script?

(1) Coins of Dhanapala

(2) Coins of Mahipala

(3) Coins of Vigrahapala

(4) Coins of Anandapala

Answer: (1)

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Click here to know the Application Process for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam

21. Quaternary period is constituted together by:

(a) Pliocene

(b) Pleistocene

(c) Holocene

(d) Miocene

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: (2)

22. Late Acheulian sites dated between 140 kya and 120 kya are:

(a) Hokra

(b) Rojadi

(c) Patpara

(d) Bamburi

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: (3)

23. The Neolithic sites associated with human burials are:

(a) Gormati-ni-khan Dhansura

(b) Gandlur

(c) Ieej

(d) Baijapalle

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c)

(2) (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b) and (d)

Answer: (2)

24. Chauldari Midden in Andaman Islands revealed evidence of a tools made of:

(a) bone

(b) stone

(c) glass

(d) iron

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (d)

(2) (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (b) and (c)

(4) (a), (c) and (d)

Answer: (3)

25. The Neolithic is different from the Palaeolithic and the Mesolithic because:

(a) It used microliths to make compound tools.

(b) It was based on domestication of plants and animals.

(c) It started sedentary way of life.

(d) It depended on intensive gathering of wild plants and fishing.

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: (2)

26. Ostrich eggshells were used for making ornamental beads at which of the following sites?

(a) Muchchatala Chintamanu Gavi

(b) Khaparkheda

(c) Bhimbetka

(d) Patne

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c)

(2) (a) and (d)

(3) (b), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b) and (d)

Answer: (3)

27. Paintings of ploughing farmers are seen in the depiction at the sites:

(a) Kupgal

(b) Bhimbetka

(c) Chaturbhujnath Nala

(d) Lakhajoar

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: (3)

28. Which of the following are considered the indicator to distinguish the layers during an excavation?

(a) Colour

(b) Thickness

(c) Composition

(d) Contents

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (c) and (d)

Answer: (4)

29. Which of the following tools do not belong to the Copper Hoards?

(a) Harpoon

(b) Arrowhead

(c) Anthropomorphic figure

(d) Trident

Code:

(1) (a) and (c)

(2) (b) and (d)

(3) (b) and (c)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: (2)

30. Which of the following Harappan sites have revealed copper seals?

(a) Mitathal

(b) Lothal

(c) Alamgirpur

(d) Deshalpur

Code:

(1) (a) and (c)

(2) (b) and (d)

(3) (a) and (b)

(4) (c) and (d)

Answer: (2)

Get UGC NET 2020 Exam Calendar

NTA UGC NET June 2020 FAQs

31. Which of the following Neolithic sites are known for ash-mounds?

(a) Utnur

(b) Kupgal

(c) Gufkaral

(d) Kuchai

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: (1)

32. Which of the following sites have revealed the overlap of Harappan and P.G.W. Cultures?

(a) Nagar

(b) Manda

(c) Noh

(d) Chak 86

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: (1)

33. Which of the following are the extensive Harappan sites?

(a) Kalibanga

(b) Rakhigarhi

(c) Ganveriwala

(d) Karanpura

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: (2)

34. Which of the following Harappan sites are located in Punjab (India)?

(a) Mahorana

(b) Rohira

(c) Kunal

(d) Karnapura

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: (1)

35. The Hindu deity Karttikey is represented on the coins of Kushana King Huvishka with which different names?

(a) Skanda

(b) Kumara

(c) Visakha

(d) Mahasena

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) only

(2) (b) and (c) only

(3) (a), (b) and (c) only

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (4)

36. Rouletted ware sherds of Roman origin have been found at which sites?

(a) Arikamedu

(b) Navadatoli

(c) Rangpur

(d) Tamluk

Code:

(1) (a) only

(2) (a) and (d)

(3) (a), (b) and (c)

(4) (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (2)

37. Which of the following caves were built by the Chedi dynasty ruler Kharavela on the Udayagiri-Khandagiri hills for the residence of Jaina monks?

(a) Anantagumpha

(b) Ganesagumpha

(c) Hathigumpha

(d) Ranigumpha

Code:

(1) (c) and (d) only

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (b), (c) and (d) only

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (4)

38. Which of the following are OCP culture sites?

(a) Ahar

(b) Jodhpura

(c) Saipai

(d) Rajpur-Parsu

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (a) and (c)

(3) (a), (b) and (c)

(4) (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (4)

39. Who among the western Chalukya kings had issued Punch-marked gold coins?

(a) Tribhuvanmalla

(b) Somesvara II

(c) Jayasimha II

(d) Somesvara I

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (a) and (d)

(3) (b) and (d)

(4) (c) and (d)

Answer: (4)

40. Who among the following Kushana kings depicted the figures of Siva and the Buddha on their coins?

(a) Wima Kadphises

(b) Vasudeva

(c) Kanishka

(d) Huviska

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (c) and (d)

(3) (b) and (d)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: (2)

NTA UGC NET June 2020 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Preparation Strategy

41. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): After Bruce Foote, the prehistorians who brought about a qualitative change in Indian prehistory was H.D. Sankalia.

Reason (R): If Foote laid foundations, Sankalia erected the structure over it.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) both are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) (A) and (R) both are correct and (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong.

(4) (A) and (R) both are wrong.

Answer: (1)

42. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): The Upper Palaeolithic period in peninsular India belongs to an intensely cold and dry phase.

Reason (R): Ostrich, a bird adapted to dry climate was widely distributed in India in this period.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) both are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) (A) and (R) both are correct and (R) is not correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong.

(4) (A) is wrong and (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

43. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): An interesting feature of the Indian Mesolithic is its long survival.

Reason (R): It survived into the period when metal was introduced.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) both are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A)

(2) (A) and (R) both are correct and (R) is not correct explanation of (A)

(3) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong

(4) (A) is wrong and (R) is correct

Answer: (2)

44. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): Absolute date gave archaeology a powerful tool and shaped it into the science.

Reason (R): Trapped charge dating is absolute dating techniques.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not correct explanation of (A).

(4) (A) is correct and (R) is not correct.

Answer: (3)

45. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): From Neolithic stage at Burzhom pit-dwellings and post-holes around their periphery have been found.

Reason (R): It indicates the structure of conical roofs.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(3) Both (A) and (R) are incorrect.

(4) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

Answer: (2)

46. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): The domestication of plants and animals marked a kind of human interference in nature.

Reason (R): It marked a new stage in the relationships between human, and plants and animals.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are incorrect.

(2) (A) is correct, but (R) is wrong.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not correct explanation of (A).

Answer: (3)

47. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): The dental structure of primitive man is connected to subsistence and food patterns.

Reason (R): Scanning electron microscopic (SEM) analysis of tooth enamel can help to identify the kinds of food.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are incorrect.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not correct explanation of (A).

(4) (A) is correct and (R) is not correct.

Answer: (1)

48. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): Almost all the Malwa culture settlements are located along the banks of the rivers.

Reason (R): These settlements present a linear settlement pattern.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not correct explanation of (A).

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct .

(4) Both (A) and (R) are incorrect.

Answer: (1)

49. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): During P.G.W. period people normally used burnt bricks for construction of houses.

Reason (R): The technique to fire bricks was known to the people and was used on a large scale.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is incorrect explanation of (A).

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct .

(4) Both (A) and (R) are incorrect.

Answer: (4)

50. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): There is an overlap between the Harappan and P.G.W. deposits at many excavated sites.

Reason (R): The people of both the cultural groups lived simultaneously.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct .

(2) Both (A) and (R) are incorrect.

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong.

(4) (A) is wrong but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Study Plan

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Practice Paper-1 & Paper-2 Mock Test with Answers for 81 subjects

51. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): During second urbanisation period people used ringwells at almost all the sites in rural as well as urban areas.

Reason (R): Civic facilities expanded on a big scale during this period.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is incorrect explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

Answer: (4)

52. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): The process of development could not reach to the level of urbanisation during the Chalcolithic period.

Reason (R): Climatic conditions were not conducive to accelerate the pace of development.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is incorrect explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct and (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect and (R) is correct.

Answer: (All)

53. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): During the Kushana period burnt bricks were used for house construction on a large scale.

Reason (R): Climatic conditions were very moist.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong.

(4) (A) is wrong but (R) is correct.

Answer: (3)

54. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): Two crop system in one calendar year was the standard norm during the mature Harappan period.

Reason (R): People fully appreciated and harnessed the then climatic cycle.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong.

(4) (A) is incorrect but (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

55. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): Frightened by the northern campaign of king Kharavela, the Yavana king Dimita retreated to Mathura.

Reason (R): Dimita wanted to challenge Kharavela from a strategic place like Mathura.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (3)

56. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): Archaeological sources are sometimes our only records to know about the achievements of great rulers.

Reason (R): The achievements of Samudragupta are known to us only from his inscriptions and coins.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

57. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): Counter-striking is the phenomenon of coins issued by one authority being re-struck by another authority.

Reason (R): An interesting example of counter-striking comes from certain coins issued by Nahapana with counter-striking marks of a Satavahana king Shiva Satakarni.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

58. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): The Mahasthan Stone Plaque inscription and Sohgaura copper plate inscription make reference to the provision for relief to the famine stricken people.

Reason (R): Famine was recurrent and state was ready to provide succour to the people.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct .

(2) (A) is correct, (R) is wrong.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are wrong .

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct and explanation (R) is also correct.

Answer: (4)

59. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): Several Kharosthi characters were identified from the correspondence between the kings name in the Greek and the Kharosthi script.

Reason (R): Large number of bilingual coins of Indo-Greek and Indo-Scythian kings with Greek legend on the obverse and Kharosthi on the reverse were reported in the 19th century.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct (R) is false.

(2) (A) is false (R) is correct.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct .

(4) Both (A) and (R) are false.

Answer: (3)

60. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): The two chaityas at Ajanta Cave No. 19 and 26 stand apart from the cave shrines of earlier period.

Reason (R): Because they have richer sculptural ornamentation both inside and outside and profusion of figures from the Mahayana Pantheon.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct (R) is false.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are false.

(4) (A) is false (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

61. Arrange in correct sequence the beginning of publication of following journals:

(a) Ancient India

(b) Ancient Pakistan

(c) Ancient Ceylon

(d) Ancient Nepal

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(4) (b), (a), (d), (c)

Answer: (1)

62. Arrange the following sites in chronological order:

(a) Hokra

(b) Ranyakkhen

(c) Athankara

(d) Pilikarar

Code:

(1) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (d), (a), (c), (b)

(4) (b), (c), (a), (d)

Answer: (3)

63. Arrange the following sites in chronological order:

(a) Morgaon

(b) Borra

(c) Sayapuram

(d) Renigunta

Code:

(1) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (c), (d), (b), (a)

(4) (a), (b), (d), (c)

Answer: (4)

64. Arrange the following sites in chronological order:

(a) Tikoda

(b) Dhaba

(c) Riwat

(d) Budha Pushkar

Code:

(1) (c), (a), (b), (d)

(2) (d), (b), (a), (c)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(4) (d), (c), (b), (a)

Answer: (1)

65. Arrange the following tool making traditions in chronological order:

(a) Acheulian

(b) Aurignacian

(c) Mousterian

(d) Olduwan

Code:

(1) (a), (d), (b), (c)

(2) (a), (d), (c), (b)

(3) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(4) (d), (a), (c), (b)

Answer: (4)

66. Arrange the following Mesolithic sites from Westward to Eastward sequence in Indian map:

(a) Adamgarh

(b) Bagor

(c) Ratanpura

(d) Bhimbetka

Code:

(1) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(2) (c), (b), (d), (a)

(3) (b), (c), (a), (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (d)

Answer: (2)

67. Arrange the following books in correct sequence of their publication in ascending order:

(a) The Rise of Civilisation in India and Pakistan

(b) Man Makes Himself

(c) South Asian Prehistory: A Multidisciplinary Study

(d) The Birth of Indian Civilization

Code:

(1) (b), (d), (c), (a)

(2) (b), (d), (a), (c)

(3) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(4) (a), (d), (b), (c)

Answer: (2)

68. Arrange the following sites according to the year of excavations in ascending order:

(a) Taradih

(b) Imlidih

(c) Senuwar

(d) Lahuradewa

Code:

(1) (a), (d), (b), (c)

(2) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(4) (a), (c), (b), (d)

Answer: (4)

69. Arrange the following sites in chronological order:

(a) Manda

(b) Bhirrana

(c) Ahichchhatra

(d) Taxila

Code:

(1) (b), (a), (c), (d)

(2) (c), (d), (b), (a)

(3) (d), (a), (c), (b)

(4) (a), (c), (d), (b)

Answer: (1)

70. Arrange the following sites in chronological order:

(a) Diamabad

(b) Jodhapura

(c) Pandurajar Dhibi

(d) Kuchai

Code:

(1) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(2) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(3) (d), (b), (a), (c)

(4) (a), (c), (b), (d)

Answer: (3)

Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

71. Arrange the following sites in chronological order:

(a) Dholavira

(b) Padri

(c) Raja Karan ka Qila

(d) Rangamahal

Code:

(1) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(2) (c), (b), (a), (d)

(3) (b), (a), (d), (c)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (d)

Answer: (4)

72. Arrange the following sites in chronological order:

(a) Jorwe

(b) Junagarh

(c) Kakoria

(d) Mahurjhari

Code:

(1) (b), (c), (a), (d)

(2) (c), (d), (b), (a)

(3) (d), (a), (c), (b)

(4) (a), (d), (b), (c)

Answer: (1)

73. Arrange in the chronological order the following Chalukyan temples located at Pattadakal starting from the oldest:

(a) Galaganatha

(b) Mallikarjuna

(c) Papanatha

(d) Virupaksha

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (a), (c), (d), (b)

(3) (c), (d), (b), (a)

(4) (c), (b), (a), (d)

Answer: (3)

74. Arrange the following cultures in the chronological order starting from the oldest:

(a) Jorwe culture

(b) Malwa culture

(c) NBP ware culture

(d) Sothi culture

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (d), (b), (a), (c)

(3) (d), (a), (b), (c)

(4) (b), (d), (a), (c)

Answer: (2)

75. Arrange the following stone inscriptions in the chronological order starting from the oldest:

(a) Ayodhya Stone Inscription

(b) Mahasthan Fragmentary Stone Plaque Inscription

(c) Mandsor Stone Inscription

(d) Sanchi (Kakanadabota) Stone Inscription

Code:

(1) (b), (a), (d), (c)

(2) (b), (d), (a), (c)

(3) (d), (b), (c), (a)

(4) (a), (d), (b), (c)

Answer: (1)

76. Arrange the following pillar inscriptions in chronological order starting from the oldest:

(a) Basenagar Pillar Inscription

(b) Bhitari Pillar Inscription

(c) Mathura Pillar Inscription

(d) Sarnath Minor Pillar Inscription

Code:

(1) (a), (c), (d), (b)

(2) (b), (a), (c), (d)

(3) (d), (a), (c), (b)

(4) (d), (a), (b), (c)

Answer: (3)

77. Arrange the following temples in chronological order:

(a) Mahabodhi temple

(b) Martanda temple

(c) Bhumra temple

(d) Lingaraja temple

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (d), (a), (c)

(3) (c), (a), (b), (d)

(4) (d), (a), (c), (b)

Answer: (3)

78. Arrange the following Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India in order of correct succession:

(a) Sir John Marshall

(b) Rao Bahadur K.N. Dikshit

(c) James Burgess

(d) Rao Bahadur Daya Ram Sahni

Code:

(1) (b), (a), (d), (c)

(2) (c), (b), (d), (a)

(3) (c), (a), (d), (b)

(4) (d), (b), (a), (c)

Answer: (3)

79. Arrange the following acts in chronological order:

(a) Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological sites and Remains (Declaration of National Importance Act)

(b) Ancient Monuments Preservation Act

(c) Antiquities and Art Treasure Act

(d) Treasure Trove Act

Code:

(1) (b), (c), (a), (d)

(2) (b), (a), (d), (c)

(3) (d), (b), (c), (a)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (d)

Answer: (3)

80. Arrange the following inscriptions in chronological order:

(a) Aphsad Stone Inscription of Adityasena

(b) Nalanda Stone Inscription of Yasovarman

(c) Deo Barnarka Inscription of Jivitagupta II

(d) Kahaum Stone Pillar Inscription of Skandagupta

Code:

(1) (d), (a), (c), (b)

(2) (d), (a), (b), (c)

(3) (d), (b), (c), (a)

(4) (d), (a), (c), (b)

Answer: (All)

List of Language Subjects in UGC NET Exam

Top 21 UGC NET Subjects

81. Match the books of List-I with their authors of List-II and select the correct answer from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Prehistory and Protohistory of India (b) Prehistory and Protohistorv of Eastern India (c) The Geo-Political Orbits of Ancient India (d) The Prehistoric Background of Indian Culture (i) A.H. Dani (ii) D.H. Gordon (iii) K.C. Jai (iv) D.K. Chakrabarti

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(3) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (2)

82. Match the items of List-I with those of List-II and select the correct answer from the code given below:

List-I (Recent discoveries) List-II (Site) (a) Recovery of ostrich e8gshell fragment in Thar desert (b) Richest known Acheulian site in Central India (c) Fossil vertebrate in coastal western India (d) Excavation of Acheulian site in Andhra Pradesh (i) Gopnath (ii) Kondapeta (iii) Katoati (iv) Tikoda

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (iv) (i) (u)

(2) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (iii) (ii (i)

Answer: (1)

83. Match the items of List-I with those of List-II and select the correct answer from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Baijapalle (b) Banehalli (c) Deulga hills (d) Paiyampalli (i) Odisha (ii) Andhra Pradesh (iii) Tamnilnadu (iv) Karnataka

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(2) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (i (ii) (iii)

Answer: (2)

84. Match the items of List-I with those of List-II and select the correct answer from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Gormati-ni-Khan Dhansura (b) Chinnamarur (c) Kondapeta (d) Toka (i) Acheulian (ii) Soanian (ii) Mesolithic (iv) Neolithic

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (iv) (i) (u)

(2) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (1)

85. Match the items of List-I with those of List-II and select the correct answer from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Potassium-argon (b) Palynology (c) Electron spin resonance (d) Radiocarbon (i) Study of fossil pollen (ii) Used on volcanic rock (ii) Used on any organic material (iv) Used on bone or shell

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(2) (ii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(3) (ii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(4) (ii) (iv) (ii) (i)

Answer: (1)

86. Match the region/sites of List-I with human types of List-II:

List-I List-II (a) Olduvai region (b) Laetoli (c) Lake Turkana (d) Transvaal (i) A. anamnensis (ii) A. robustus (iii) A. africanus (iv) A. afarensis

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(3) (iv) (ii) (i) (ii)

(4) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

Answer: (4)

87. Match the scholars of List-I with their works of List-II:

List-I List-II (a) Davidson Black (b) Pierre Mercellin Boule (c) Raymond Asthur Dart (d) Eugena Dubois (i) Australopithecus afncanus (ii) Pithecanthropus erectus (ii) Sinanthropus Pekinensis (iv) Neanderthal

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(2) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

Answer: (2)

88. Match books of List-I with authors of List-II:

List-I List-II (a) Urban Decay (b) The Personality of India (c) Urbanisation in Ancient India (d) Kaveripattinam Excavations (i) V.K. Thakur (ii) B. Subbarao (iii) R.S. Sharma (iv) K.V. Soundra Rajan

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(2) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(3) (i) (iv) (iii) (ii)

(4) (iv) (ili) (ii) (i)

Answer: (1)

89. Match books of List-I with authors of List-II:

List-I List-II (a) Advent of Aryans (b) Saraswati Flows On (c) Mitathal Excavations (d) The First Farmers of the Deccan (i) M.K. Dhavalikar (ii) Suraj Bhan (ii) R.S. Sharma (iv) B.B. Lal

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (i) (iv) (i)

(2) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(3) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

(4) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

Answer: (4)

90. Match the sites of List-I with the geographical region of List-II:

List-I List-II (a) Khirsara (b) Bagasra (c) Hulas (d) Balu (i) Nardak (ii) Upper Ganga Plain (iii) Saurastra (iv) Kachchh

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (1)

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff

91. Match sites of List-I with districts of List-II:

List-I List-II (a) Jhusi (b) Bhunadih (c) Imlidih Khurd (d) Chechar-Kutubpur (i) Ballia (ii) Allahabad (iii) Vaishali (iv) Gorakhpur

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(2) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(3) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(4) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

Answer: (1)

92. Match the items of List-I with those of List-II:

List—I List-II (a) Seated Buddha image (b) Standing Buddha image (c) Copper statue of Buddha (d) Avalokiteshvara (i) Sarnath (ii) Sultanganj (iii) Kanheri cave no. 66 (iv) Mathura

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(2) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

(3) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(4) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

Answer: (2)

93. Match the items of List-I with those of List-II:

List-I List-II (a) Besnagar Pillar Inscription of Heliodorus (b) Rummindei Pillar Inscription of Ashoka (c) Karmadanda stone Pillar Inscription (d) Eran Boar Inscription of (i) Boar Incarnation of Vishnu (ii) Vaisnavism (iii) Buddhism (iv) Saivism

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(3) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(4) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

Answer: (3)

94. Match List-I with List-II and select the correct answer from the code given below:

List-I (Temples of South India) List—II (Location) (a) Padmnanabha (b) Srirangam (c) Vaikunthaperumal (d) Vitthalaswami (i) Hampi (ii) Kanchipuram (iii) Tiruvanantapuram (iv) vijaynagaram

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iv) (ii)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(4) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (3)

95. Match List-I with List-II and select the correct answer from the code given below:

List-I (North Indian Temples) List-II (Location) (a) Ekalingji (b) Mahadeva (c) Sun temple (d) Teli-Ka-Mandir (i) Gwalior (ii) Khajuraho (iii) Patan (iv) Udaipur

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(2) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(3) (iv) (ii) (i) (ii)

(4) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

Answer: (1)

96. Match List-I with List-II and select the correct answer from the code given below:

List-I (Coin Legend) List-II (Relevant King) (a) Apratigha (b) Apratirathh (c) Chakravikrarnah (d) Lichchhavayah (i) Chandragupta I (ii) Chandragupta II (iii) Kumaaragupta I (iv) Samudragupta

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(3) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(4) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

Answer: (4)

97. Match the places in List-I with rivers of List-II:

List-I List-II (a) Ahar (b) Mehargarh (c) Chechar-Kutubpur (d) Kayatha (i) Kali Sindhu (ii) Bolan (iii) Banas (iv) Ganga

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

(2) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(3) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(4) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (2)

98. Match the items of List-I with those of List-II:

List-I List-II (a) Pratham Kayastha (b) Appointment of Yuktas, Rajukas and Pradesikas (c) Kahapana (d) Maharajena Meghavahnen (i) Rock Edit III (ii) Damodarpur copper plate inscription (iii) Hathigupha cave inscription (iv) Nanaghat cave inscription of Naganika

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

Answer: (3)

99. Match the items of List-I with those of List-II:

List-I List-II (a) Banavali (b) Sannauli (c) Daimabad (d) Balathal (i) Rajasthan (ii) Haryana (iii) Maharastra (iv) Uttar Pradesh

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(2) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(3) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(4) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

Answer: (3)

100. Match the items of List-I with those of List-II:

List-I List-II (a) Dangawada (b) Gufkaral (c) Walki (d) Daimabad (i) A.K. Sharma (ii) M.K. Dhavalikar (iii) S.A. Sali (iv) V.S. Wakankar

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(2) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(3) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(4) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (3)

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making unnecessary guess works while attempting NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.