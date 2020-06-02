UGC NET Adult Education Previous Year Paper: Practice UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 with Answer Keys

UGC NET Adult Education Previous Year Paper: Candidates can score high marks in UGC NET Adult Education Paper-2 by practicing previous year papers in online mode. This will help the candidates to improve their speed of attempting questions with accuracy in UGC NET Exam. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Paper-2 Adult Education Previous Year Paper held in July 2018 alongwith their answers.

UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 Adult Education Previous Year Paper with Answers

1. Which of the following learners need their teacher’s attention?

(1) Motivated

(2) Slow learner

(3) Introvert

(4) All of these

Answer: (4)

2. National Youth Week is celebrated from:

(1) 12 to 18 January

(2) 15 to 21 January

(3) 11 to 17 July

(4) 12 to 18 July

Answer: (1)

3. Which of the following is teaching method in Extension?

(1) Individual contact method

(2) Group contact method

(3) Mass contact method

(4) Above all

Answer: (4)

4. ‘Tejaswani Gramin Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana’ was started in:

(1) Rajasthan

(2) Madhya Pradesh

(3) Bihar

(4) Jharkhand

Answer: (2)

5. Which of the following state of India has the highest urban population?

(1) Bihar

(2) Maharashtra

(3) Uttar Pradesh

(4) Punjab

Answer: (2)

6. Launching of __________ in 1952 was a landmark in the history of India.

(1) Integrated Child Development Scheme

(2) Integrated Rural Development Programme

(3) Community Development Programme

(4) Jawahar Rojgar Yojana

Answer: (3)

7. Which phase is consist in Extension Education Processes?

(1) Situation

(2) Teaching

(3) Evaluation

(4) Above all

Answer: (4)

8. Provision of right to equality has been incorporated in Indian Constitution under the article:

(1) 16 to 20

(2) 15 to 19

(3) 14 to 19

(4) 13 to 17

Answer: (3)

9. Curriculum is a need of:

(1) Training

(2) Teaching

(3) Research

(4) All above

Answer: (4)

10. Motivation has two value aspects:

(1) High and Low

(2) Primary and Secondary

(3) Intrinsic and Extrinsic

(4) Humanistic and Materialistic

Answer: (3)

11. Principle of random sampling in social research was first introduced by:

(1) A.L. Bowley

(2) B.S. Rowntree

(3) P.V. Young

(4) John Galtung

Answer: (1)

12. Which of the following is the field source of data?

(1) Census of population

(2) Personal diary

(3) Historical study using actual documents

(4) Direct observation

Answer: (4)

13. Which of the following statements is not true?

(1) Adult learners are matured

(2) Adults are rigid to learn

(3) Adults learn rapidly

(4) Adults want to share their experiences in adult education center

Answer: (3)

14. Hardware that adds two numbers is:

(1) The Control Unit

(2) An internal CPU register

(3) Arithmetic Logical Unit

(4) Browser

Answer: (2)

15. __________ is an experimentation with responses in order to provoke positive reinforcement.

(1) Trial and error

(2) Social learning

(3) Memorising

(4) Insight learning

Answer: (1)

16. __________ helps to improve performance of workers and to plan new strategies.

(1) Promotion

(2) Competition

(3) Compulsion

(4) Evaluation

Answer: (4)

17. Which of the following are the advantages of lecture method?

(a) It is economic in time and energy.

(b) The material may be presented in a clear, precise and orderly format.

(c) It is useful only for participant who can use printed materials.

(d) It may be used with large group.

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (d) are correct

(2) (b) and (c) are correct

(3) Only (c) is correct

(4) (c) and (d) are correct

Answer: (1)

18. Which of the following components is not a part of diffusion of innovation?

(a) Change agent

(b) Trial

(c) Communication

(d) Evaluation

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct

(2) (b) and (d) are correct

(3) (b) and (c) are correct

(4) (a) and (c) are correct

Answer: (2)

19. Which of the following is not a part of Post Literacy Programme (PLP)?

(a) Remediation of basic literacy skills.

(b) Continuation and upgradation of basic literacy skills.

(c) Teaching legal literacy.

(d) Conducting vocational courses.

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct

(2) (b) and (c) are correct

(3) (a) and (c) are correct

(4) (c) and (d) are correct

Answer: (1)

20. Mohammad Yunus won Noble Prize for establishing:

(a) Grameen Bank

(b) Micro – Credit

(c) Micro economics

(d) Micro management

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d) are correct

(2) (a) and (b) are correct

(3) (c) and (d) are correct

(4) (d) and (c) are correct

Answer: (2)

21. Extension education is:

(a) Curriculum centric

(b) Problem oriented

(c) Highly formal

(d) Need based

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct

(2) (b) and (d) are correct

(3) (b) and (c) are correct

(4) (c) and (d) are correct

Answer: (2)

22. An adult educator should ask the questions to:

(a) Gain the learner’s participation in class

(b) Lead discussions

(c) Focus attention of the learner

(d) Try to trick learners with rhetoric

Code:

(1) (a) and (d) are correct

(2) (c) and (d) are correct

(3) (b), (c) and (d) are correct

(4) (a), (b) and (c) are correct

Answer: (4)

23. Factors influencing innovation are:

(a) Change agent

(b) Pollution

(c) Culture

(d) Immigration and emigration

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct

(2) (a), (c) and (d) are correct

(3) (b) and (c) are correct

(4) (a), (b) and (c) are correct

Answer: (2)

24. Special education covers:

(a) Physically challenged children

(b) Mentally challenged

(c) Hearing impaired

(d) Dark complex children

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (d) are correct

(2) (a), (b), (c) are correct

(3) (a), (b), (c) and (d) are correct

(4) only (d) is correct

Answer: (2)

25. The consequences of adoption of new practices or innovation are:

(a) Social change

(b) Climate change

(c) Migration

(d) Development

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct

(2) Only (a) is correct

(3) (b) and (c) are correct

(4) (a) and (d) are correct

Answer: (4)

26. 73rd and 74th constitutional amendment (1993) is related to:

(a) Right to property

(b) Village Panchayats

(c) Nagar Panchayats

(d) Women reservation

Code:

(1) Only (a) is correct

(2) (a) and (b) are correct

(3) (b) and (c) are correct

(4) (c) and (d) are correct

Answer: (3)

27. Which of the following is not a factor for effective adult learning?

(a) Motivation and cue

(b) Activity and engagement

(c) Punctuality and punishment

(d) Rigidity and discipline

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct

(2) (b) and (c) are correct

(3) (a) and (d) are correct

(4) (c) and (d) are correct

Answer: (4)

28. Which of the following are the characteristics of adult learners in general?

(a) Adults are mature and responsible people

(b) Adults engage in learning of their own volition

(c) Adults need to be successful learners

(d) They do not use their own resources to learn

Code:

(1) (a) and (d) are correct

(2) (a) and (c) are correct

(3) (c) and (d) are correct

(4) (a), (b) and (c) are correct

Answer: (4)

29. Three vulnerable areas in which the problem of primary education strongly manifest are:

(a) Enrolment and access

(b) Desire and motivation

(c) Retention and wastage

(d) Achievement

Code:

(1) Only (a) is correct

(2) (a) and (b) are correct

(3) (a), (c) and (d) are correct

(4) (b) and (c) are correct

Answer: (3)

30. A good demonstration should be:

(a) Clearly presented

(b) Visible to adult educator only

(c) Incapable of being duplicated

(d) Relevant to the situation, topic or subject being discussed

Code:

(1) (a) and (c) are correct

(2) (a) and (d) are correct

(3) (b) and (c) are correct

(4) (c) and (d) are correct

Answer: (2)

31. NLM’s classification of Continuing Education Programmes for neo-literate are:

(a) Online Programme

(b) Income generation programme

(c) Equivalency Programme

(d) Individual Interest Promotion Programme

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d) are correct

(2) (a) and (c) are correct

(3) (a) and (d) are correct

(4) (a), (b) and (c) are correct

Answer: (All)

32. Continuing Education Programmes offered by the university system comprises of:

(a) Short-term Programmes

(b) Certificate Programmes

(c) Both (a) and

(b) (d) Regular Degree Programmes

Code:

(1) (a) and (d) are correct

(2) (c) is correct

(3) (a), (b) and (c) are correct

(4) (b) and (d) are correct

Answer: (2)

33. Select the major styles of leadership:

(a) Authoritarian

(b) Democratic

(c) Laissez-faire

(d) Self styled

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c) are correct

(2) (b) and (d) are correct

(3) (c) and (d) are correct

(4) (d) is only correct

Answer: (1)

34. Which technique of participatory approach are correct?

(a) Participatory Research Appraisal

(b) Participatory Methods

(c) Participatory Learning Appraisal

(d) Participatory Approach

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct

(2) (c) and (a) are correct

(3) (c) and (b) are correct

(4) (d) and (a) are correct

Answer: (2)

35. The two top most task of all the State Resource Centres stipulated by Government of India are:

(a) Co-ordinating and networking development departments.

(b) Providing consultancy services.

(c) Conducting periodical training programmes to different adult education functionaries.

(d) Production of proto – type teaching/learning materials for different target groups.

Code:

(1) (a) and (d) are correct

(2) (c) and (d) are correct

(3) (b) and (c) are correct

(4) (a), (b) and (c) are correct

Answer: (2)

36. What are the important strategies for entering into communities?

(a) Accept them as they are

(b) Live and Learn from them

(c) Teach them

(d) Disintegrate them

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct

(2) (c) and (d) are correct

(3) (a) and (c) are correct

(4) (d) and (b) are correct

Answer: (1)

37. Which of the following two specific Adult and Non-formal education programme were experimented and implemented Pre – Independence period in India?

(a) Farmers’ Functional Literacy Programme

(b) Social Education Programme

(c) Non – Formal education for 6 – 14 age group

(d) Total Literacy Campaign

Code:

(1) (b) and (c) are correct

(2) (a) and (c) are correct

(3) (c) and (d) are correct

(4) (b), (c) and (d) are correct

Answer: (1)

38. Which of the following research design specifically used in adult education research?

(a) Pre experimental design

(b) Survey design

(c) Ex – Post – Facto survey design

(d) Participatory research appraisal

Code:

(1) (b) and (c) are correct

(2) (a) and (d) are correct

(3) (b), (c) and (d) are correct

(4) (a) and (c) are correct

Answer: (1)

39. __________ were specified in its 1996 document ‘Strategies for Post Literacy’.

(a) Remediation

(b) Continuation

(c) Application

(d) Communication

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d) are correct

(2) (b) and (d) are correct

(3) (b), (c) and (d) are correct

(4) (a), (b) and (d) are correct

Answer: (1)

40. The purpose of training is:

(a) To aquire particular skill in defined area.

(b) All round development of a person or persons.

(c) To increase ability in one particular field.

(d) To prepare a person for nonspecified field.

Code:

(1) (a) and (c) are correct

(2) (a) and (b) are correct

(3) (b) and (c) are correct

(4) (b), (c) and (d) are correct

Answer: (1)

41. Extension education involves only:

(a) People’s need

(b) Problems

(c) Resources

(d) Teaching

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d) are correct

(2) (d) is only correct

(3) (c) is only correct

(4) (a) is only correct

Answer: (1)

42. The focus of National Literacy Mission (under TLC) was on:

(a) Rural areas

(b) Middle class

(c) Women

(d) SC and STs

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct

(2) (a), (c) and (d) are correct

(3) (b) and (c) are correct

(4) (b), (c) and (d) are correct

Answer: (2)

43. Assertion (A): Tuberculosis is the most important life threatening opportunistic infection associated with HIV infection.

Reason (R): HIV infection and tuberculosis each spread up the progression of the other.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong.

(4) (R) is correct but (A) is wrong.

Answer: (1)

44. Assertion (A): Training focuses more on acquisition of skills.

Reason (R): Skill upgradation promotes employability.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong.

(2) (A) is wrong and (R) is correct.

(3) (A) and (R) are wrong.

(4) (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

Answer: (4)

45. Assertion (A): Teaching learning materials for adult should be based on adult psychology and their needs.

Reason (R): Teaching learning materials used in formal basic education is not suitable for adult learners.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong and (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

Answer: (2)

46. Assertion (A): The ‘method demonstration’ show how to do a job step by step.

Reason (R): Method demonstration is an experiment and trial.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong.

(4) (R) is correct and (A) is wrong.

Answer: (3)

47. Assertion (A): Literacy and skill acquisition is viewed as a means of socio-economic progress.

Reason (R): Literate and skilled population participates enthusiastically in economic development.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

Answer: (3)

48. Assertion (A): Gender bias is part of social value system which has roots in the family.

Reason (R): A female child imbibes all these values which stand in the way of women development.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong.

(4) (R) is correct and (A) is wrong.

Answer: (1)

49. Assertion (A): Organisations are spending time and resources for capacity building of its work force.

Reason (R): Trained manpower is an asset to an organization.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong.

(2) (A) is wrong and (R) is correct.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

Answer: (3)

50. Assertion (A): Government of India has improved the productivity of its people.

Reason (R): National Health Policy addressed the urgent need to improve the health system in India.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) are wrong.

(2) (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong.

(4) (R) is correct and (A) is wrong.

Answer: (2)

51. Assertion (A): Some districts in Southern India achieved Total Literacy and improved voting participation.

Reason (R): Total Literacy Programme worked in enhancing the literacy skills and creating social awareness.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is wrong but (R) is correct.

(4) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong.

Answer: (1)

52. Assertion (A): Traditions and customs are agents of social control and these agents work through Social groups.

Reason (R): Agents of social control do not work through caste and class.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(4) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong and (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

Answer: (4)

53. Assertion (A): Adult Literacy among disadvantaged group of adult is still very low.

Reason (R): ‘Education for all’ initiatives has not yielded expected results among the different target group.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong.

(2) (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is a correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not correct explanation of (A).

(4) (A) is wrong and (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

54. Assertion (A): Quality of life is measured by nutrition, education, skills and standard of living and longevity etc.

Reason (R): Higher education has nothing to do with the longevity of life.

Code:

(1) (A) is wrong and (R) is correct.

(2) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong.

(3) (A) and (R) are correct.

(4) (A) and (R) are wrong.

Answer: (2)

55. Assertion (A): The folk media is primarily used for entertainment but it can also, promote educational values and help in cultural continuity.

Reason (R): The folk media include, festival, plays, puppet shows, dance, song, story, poetry and debates.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not correct explanation of (A).

(2) (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong.

(4) (A) is wrong and (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

56. Assertion (A): The quality of adult education depends much on its management and administration.

Reason (R): Resource structures provide technical and resource support to the different administrative bodies.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

(2) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is not correct explanation of (A).

(4) Both (A) and (R) are wrong and (R) is correct explanation of (A).

Answer: (4)

57. Assertion (A): Most Indian parents feel that they must have atleast one son, to provide economic security and for ritual reasons.

Reason (R): To many some rituals can be performed only by male members.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

(3) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong and (R) is not the correct explanation for (A).

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

Answer: (3)

58. Assertion (A): Modern statistical methods are very useful in research in different fields.

Reason (R): Qualitative analysis still forms the backbone of social science research.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(2) (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) and (R) are wrong.

(4) (A) is wrong and (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

59. Assertion (A): Standardisation of tools is necessary for quality research.

Reason (R): There is no need of standardisation of tools.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

(2) (A) is correct and (R) is not correct.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) supports (A).

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) does not support (A).

Answer: (2)

60. Assertion (A): Lifelong education is a process of accomplishing personal, social and professional development.

Reason (R): Lifelong education includes non-formal and informal patterns of learning.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

(2) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

(3) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong.

(4) (R) is correct and (A) is wrong.

Answer: (1)

61. Assertion (A): In the planning stage of research design one of the components is research problem and its theoretical framework.

Reason (R): The analysis of research results depends on planning of research.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(2) (A) and (R) both are correct.

(3) (A) and (R) both are not correct.

(4) (A) is correct (R) is not correct.

Answer: (1)

62. Assertion (A): Population education is to understand the impact of large population on development.

Reason (R): Population growth can be controlled through awareness and proper services.

Code:

(1) (A) and (R) are wrong.

(2) (A) and (R) are correct.

(3) (A) is correct and (R) is wrong.

(4) (A) is wrong and (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

63. Match List – I with List – II using code given below:

List-I List-II (a) India (b) Nepal (c) Philippines (d) Thailand (i) UNESCO Fundamental Education Centre (ii) Dept. of Public Instruction (iii) National Non-formal Education Council (iv) National Fundamental Education Centre

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

(2) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(3) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (3)

64. Match the List – I with List – II using code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Lecture (b) Reading (c) Audio visual (d) Presentation (i) Role play (ii) Simulation (iii) Practice (iv) Demonstration

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(2) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

Answer: (2)

65. Match the List – I with List – II using code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Declarative knowledge (b) Functional knowledge (c) Procedural knowledge (d) Conditional knowledge (i) knowledges which is essentially skill based (ii) knowledge which is higher level declarative (iii) knowledge which is concerned with preference (iv) knowledge which is tested

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(2) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(3) (iv) (iii) (ii (i)

(4) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

Answer: (4)

66. Match the List – I with List – II using code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Response and feedback (b) Stimulus and incentive (c) Observation and analysis (d) Advance thinking of events (i) Motivation (ii) Planning (iii) Communication (iv) Research

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(2) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(3) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (1)

67. Match the items given under List – I with those in List – II and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Questionnaire (b) Hypothesis (c) Scientific method (d) Rapid Rural Appraisal (i) Helps in drawing specific conclusions (ii) Ls a systematic observation, classification and interpretation of data (iii) Quick approach to analysing a situation in a more cost effective manner (iv) Helps in collection of data

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(2) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

(3) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (1)

68. Match the following List – I with List – II, use the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Guide Book (b) Primer (c) Short Story Book (d) Work Book (i) Basic learning material for adult illiterate (ii) Writing and Reading exercise book for adult learner (iii Learning materials for Neo-literate (iv) Teaching material for Instructors

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(2) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

(3) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (2)

69. Match the following List – I with List – II, use the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Chi-Square Test (b) t - Test (c) Anova Test (d) Correlation Co-efficient Test (i) Find out the difference between dependent and independent variables (ii) Find out the relationship between dependent and independent variables (iii) Find out the variable between dependent and independent variables (iv) Find out the association between dependent and independent variables

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

(2) (i) (iv) (iii) (ii)

(3) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

(4) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

Answer: (3)

70. Match the List – I with List – II using code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Paulo Freire (b) Deleon (c) Lindeman (d) Jarvis (i) begins where vocational education leaves off (ii) cultural action for freedom (iii) to all education of adults (iv) all kinds of education for adults

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(4) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

Answer: (1)

71. Match the List – I with List – II using code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Maslow (b) Norwood (c) Grundtwig (d) Skinner (i) Folk High school (ii) Operant conditioning (iii) Hierarchy of needs (iv) Information needs pyramid model

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(3) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(4) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

Answer: (2)

72. Match the List – I with List – II using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (b) National Health Insurance Scheme (c) Janani Suraksha Yojana (d) Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (i) 2007 (ii) 2005 (iii) 2006 (iv) 2014

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(4) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (3)

73. Match the List – I with List – II using code as given below the lists:

List-I List-II (a) Most populous state (b) Least populous state (c) State having highest literacy rate (d) State having lowest literacy rate (i) Bihar (ii) Kerala (iii) UP (iv) Sikkim

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(2) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (ii) (ii) (i)

(4) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (1)

74. Match the following List – I with List – II, use the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Sriniketan (b) Gandhigram Rural Institute (c) Literacy House (d) Seva Mandir (i) Uttar Pradesh (ii) Rajasthan (iii) West Bengal (iv) Tamil Nadu

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

(2) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(3) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (3)

75. Match the List – I with List – II using the code as given below:

List-I List-II (a) Confirmation and change of existing pattern of knowledge and behaviour (b) Make aware and encourages the learner (c) Teaching-learning Strategies for adults (d) Determinant of population growth (i) Learning (ii) Motivation (iii) Fertility (iv) Andragogy

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (4)

76. Match the List – I with List – II using code as given below the lists:

List-I List-II (a) 5 June (b) 5 September (c) 8 September (d) 8 March (i) Teacher’s Day (ii) International Women's Day (iii) World Environment Day (iv) International literacy Day

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (2)

77. Match the following List – I with List – II, use the code given below:

List—I (Name of the Programme) List-II (Which year) (a) National Literacy Mission (b) National Adult Education Programme (c) Total Literacy Campaign (d) Post-literacy Campaign (i) 1994 - 95 (ii) 1989 - 95 (iii) 1978 (iv) 1988

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(2) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

(4) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

Answer: (4)

78. Match the List – I with List – II, use the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Individual contact method (b) Group contact method (c) Mass contact method (d) Written contact method (i) Personal calls (ii) All printed matter (iii) Training courses (iv) Radio/TV

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(2) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(3) (ir) (ii) (i) (iii)

(4) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

Answer: (1)

79. Match the List – I with List – II using the code as given below:

List-I List-II (a) World Conference on Education for All (Jomtien) (b) International Conference on Adult Education (Hamburg) (c) World Education Forum (d) Conference on Environment and Sustainable Development (Rio) (i) 1990 (ii) 1997 (iii) 2000 (iv) 1992

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

(3) (iv) (i (ii (iii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (4)

80. Match the List – I with List – II using the code as given below:

List-I List-II (a) Population Education deals with (b) Environmental Education helps in (c) Basic Literacy includes (d) Equivalency Programme is part of (i) Reading, Writing and Numeracy (i) Continuing Education (iii) Quality of life (iv) Sustainable development

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(3) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(4) (ii) (in) (iv) (i)

Answer: (2)

81. Arrange the following in order of their establishment:

(a) Bombay Plan

(b) Planning Commission

(c) National Planning Committee

(d) The People’s Plan

Code:

(1) (d), (a), (c), (b)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (c), (b), (a), (d)

(4) (b), (c), (d), (a)

Answer: (1)

82. Arrange the stages of curriculum in order of their usage:

(a) Events

(b) Evaluation

(c) Contents

(d) Context

Code:

(1) (d), (c), (a), (b)

(2) (d), (a), (c), (b)

(3) (c), (a), (b), (d)

(4) (c), (d), (a), (b)

Answer: (1)

83. Arrange the following programme in the ascending order using code given below:

(a) Mass Programme for Functional Literacy

(b) National Adult Education Programme

(c) Population Education Programme

(d) Post Literacy Programme

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (d), (c)

(2) (c), (d), (b), (a)

(3) (b), (c), (a), (d)

(4) (d), (a), (c), (b)

Answer: (3)

84. Arrange the basic ways of Adult learning in sequence:

(a) Learning by doing

(b) Learning by sensing and feeling

(c) Learning by watching

(d) Learning by thinking

Code:

(1) (c), (b), (d), (a)

(2) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(3) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (d)

Answer: (4)

85. Arrange the planning process in sequence order:

(a) Regional groups

(b) Special interest planning groups

(c) Community overall organisation

(d) Village, block, district, country

Code:

(1) (d), (c), (a), (b)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(4) (b), (d), (c), (a)

Answer: (1)

86. Arrange the following steps in formation of social values in right order:

(a) Norms

(b) Social Change

(c) Formal and informal education

(d) Scientific and technological change

Code:

(1) (a), (c), (b), (d)

(2) (c), (a), (b), (d)

(3) (a), (c), (d), (b)

(4) (a), (b), (d), (c)

Answer: (1)

87. Arrange the following Higher Education bodies in a chronological order:

(a) College

(b) Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)

(c) University Grants Commission (UGC)

(d) University

Code:

(1) (a), (d), (c), (b)

(2) (d), (b), (a), (c)

(3) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(4) (c), (a), (b), (d)

Answer: (3)

88. Arrange the following programmes in order in which they were launched. Use the code given below:

(a) Community Development Programme

(b) Etawah Pilot Project

(c) MNREGA

(d) Jana Dhan Yojana

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (a), (c), (d)

(3) (a), (b), (d), (c)

(4) (c), (b), (a), (d)

Answer: (2)

89. Arrange the proper sequence in writing a programme report:

(a) Implementation

(b) Objective

(c) Rational

(d) Target

Code:

(1) (c), (b), (d), (a)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (d), (c), (a), (b)

(4) (b), (c), (d), (a)

Answer: (1)

90. Arrange the following stages of staffing in order of their use:

(a) Induction

(b) Screening

(c) Interview

(d) Application

Code:

(1) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(2) (c), (d), (b), (a)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(4) (d), (b), (c), (a)

Answer: (4)

91. Which could be the best sequence in any communication processes?

(a) Coding

(b) Sending

(c) Receiving

(d) Decoding

Code:

(1) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (b), (a), (c), (d)

(4) (c), (b), (d), (a)

Answer: (2)

92. Arrange the following open universities chronologically according to their establishment:

(a) Indira Gandhi National Open University

(b) R. Tandon Uttar Pradesh Open University

(c) Rajasthan Kota Open University

(d) Andhra Pradesh Open University

Code:

(1) (b), (c), (a), (d)

(2) (a), (d), (b), (c)

(3) (c), (b), (d), (a)

(4) (d), (a), (c), (b)

Answer: (4)

93. Arrange the phases of programme execution:

(a) Initiation

(b) Getting acceptance

(c) Planning and organisation

(d) Action and Evaluation

Code:

(1) (c), (a), (d), (b)

(2) (b), (d), (c), (a)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(4) (d), (b), (c), (a)

Answer: (3)

94. Arrange the agencies which are closely associated in organisation of skill development in year of establishment:

(a) State Resource Centre

(b) Jan Shikshan Sansthan

(c) Continuing Education Centre

(d) Krishi Vigyan Kendra

Code:

(1) (d), (b), (c), (a)

(2) (d), (c), (a), (b)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (d)

Answer: (4)

95. Arrange the stages of Research in order of being undertaken and choose the answer using code:

(a) Sampling

(b) Formulation of Research Problem

(c) Tabulation and Analysis of Data

(d) Data Collection

Code:

(1) (b), (a), (d), (c)

(2) (c), (d), (b), (a)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(4) (d), (c), (a), (b)

Answer: (1)

Read the passage given below and answer the question that follow based on your understanding of the passage from question 96 – 100.

Literacy and Education are essential preconditions of accelerated economic development as it has been realised that human resource development (HRD) holds the key for attainment of social and economic goals which can not be achieved by investment in physical resources alone. Prof. Amartya Sen in his address to the members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi, said that “The neglect of basic education, elementary healthcare, land reforms and those parts of infrastructure that favour smaller enterprise in Indian Public Policy makes the country more vulnerable to the negative effects of globalizing process. The market economy flourishes on the foundations of social development. Contemporary market based economy success rests on the solid foundation changes that had occured earlier and India can not simply hope for that magic to

happen without enabling those social changes in education, healthcare and land reforms.

96. Prof. Amartya Sen is a world famous person on:

(1) Education

(2) Economics

(3) Environment

(4) Sociology

Answer: (2)

97. Human Resource Development depends on:

(1) Co-operation

(2) History

(3) Entrepreneurs

(4) Education

Answer: (4)

98. Better infrastructure favours to development through:

(1) Change in public policy

(2) Changes in education, health and land

(3) Both (1) and (2) are incorrect

(4) Both (1) and (2) are correct

Answer: (4)

99. Globalization means __________.

(1) Micro economy

(2) Macro economy

(3) Market economy

(4) Global economy

Answer: (3)

100. The above paragraph emphasis more on:

(1) Micro enterprise

(2) Macro enterprise

(3) Global enterprise

(4) Mall enterprise

Answer: (1)

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making unnecessary guess works while attempting NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.