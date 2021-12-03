UGC NET 2021 Answer Key Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download Question Paper & Response Sheet

UGC NET 2021 Answer Key Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in : NTA will be releasing soon the UGC NET 2021 Answer Key for the exam held from 20 th November to 5 th December 2021 at its official website along with the response sheet and question paper.

UGC NET 2021 Answer Key Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam Answer Keys for 81 Subjects will be releasing soon by National Testing Agency at its official Website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to view and download the Question Papers, marked responses of each candidate, and the provisional answer keys for 81 Subjects. The candidates who appeared in the test will be required to login into the website, using their application number and date of birth, and click the link for the display of their question papers and marked responses, and the provisional answer keys.

UGC NET 2021 Provisional Answer Key

Candidates will also be required to check their answers in the response sheet and challenge any question/answer if they find it to be wrong. Candidates are advised to save their respective question papers and responses attempted for future reference. The UGC NET 2021 Exam is being held from 20th November 2021 and will last till 5th December 2021 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode spread over a period of 12 Examination Days.

Steps to Check NTA UGC NET 2021 Answer Key/ Question Paper/ Response Sheet

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click “View Question Paper and Challenge Provisional Answer Key”.

Step-3: Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

Step-4: Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”

Step-5: You will see Question IDs in sequential order.

Step-6: The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct

Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for the challenge.

Step-7: If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

Step-8: After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’, and move to the next screen.

Step-9: You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

Step-10: You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

Step-11: Click on ‘Save your Claims and Pay Fee’ or in case to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’.

Step-12: After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your challenges.

Step-13: Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of the required fee.

Step-14: Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs. 1,000/- for each question challenged.

Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

In case your challenge is found correct, your fee will be refunded in the same account. The fee will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts.