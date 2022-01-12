NTA UGC NET Result 2022-21 Update: Provisional Answer Key to Release Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET Result 2022-21 Update: UGC NET December 2020 & June 2021 Combined Exam Result would be announced on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA), i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in after the release of the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key. Check Details Here!

NTA UGC NET Result 2022-21 Update: UGC NET December 2020 & June 2021 Combined Exam results would be uploaded on the official website of NTA - www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2021 Exam was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) across the country in three phases. The first phase was held from 20th November 2021 to 5th December 2021; the second phase was from 23rd Dec to 27th Dec 2021 and the third phase was from 4th to 5th January 2022 in online mode. The provisional answer key of the UGC NET 2021 Exam will be released for 81 Subjects. The tentative result date of the UGC NET 2021 Exam has not been announced officially yet. Candidates can check the exam analysis, difficulty level of the exam, good attempts, minimum qualifying marks and normalization method for preparing result from the links given below:

So let’s look at some of the highlights of the NTA UGC NET 2022-21 Exam:

Highlights of NTA UGC NET June 2021 & December 20202 Combined Exam

- Both Paper-I and Paper-II were conducted in Online mode in a single session with no breaks between the two Papers.

- Candidates were allowed to switch from Paper-1 to Paper-2 in 3 hours.

- There was no separate time allocation between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

- There was no negative marking for wrong answers.

- All the questions were compulsory.

- Both Paper-I and Paper-II had questions in English and Hindi Language. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted before the exam.

- The difficulty level of the questions asked in Paper-1 was ‘Moderate’ & Paper-2 was ‘Moderate to Difficult’.

JRF Score Validity

The JRF Score validity period is of three years with effect from the date of issue of JRF Award letter. However, candidates who have already joined M.Phil./Ph.D., then date on which they have commenced the JRF Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

NET E-Certificate

National Testing Agency helps the UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate. NTA has issued E-certificate to qualified candidates on behalf of UGC forJune 2020 Exams. Candidates who have cleared the UGC NET June 2020 Exam can download the NET E-certficate & JRF Award Letter from the link given below.

Download NTA UGC NET E-certificate & JRF Award Letter for June 2020 Exam

Candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone Number (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).