UGC NET E-Certificate 2020 Released by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download June 2020 E-Certificate & JRF Award Letter

UGC NET E-Certificate 2020 Released by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA has released the UGC NET June 2020 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The JRF Award Letters/NET E-Certificates for candidates who have qualified for Assistance Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under UGC NET June 2020 Exam is available now.

In this article, we are going to provide the step-by-step process of downloading E-certificate and JRF Award Letter from the NTA’s official website:

How to download UGC NET June 2020 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter?

Step-1: Go to the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Candidates need to click on the link “E-certificate - UGC NET June 2020”

Step-3: A new page will open where candidate need to login after selecting the “Institution” and Captcha Code

Note: For UGC NET candidates please select UGC-NET from the dropdown list. For Joint CSIR-UGC candidate please select Joint CSIR-UGC NET from the dropdown list

Step-3: A new page will open where the Candidate can download the E-certificate using Application Number (12 digit number) or Roll Number (Alphanumeric Number) of UGC NET June 2020 Exam and Date of Birth

Step-4: Download the E-certificate & JRF Award Letter.

Step-5: Save & Print the copy of the E-certificate & JRF Award Letter for your perusal.

For any query related to JRF Award Letters/NET E-Certificates, e-mail to ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

Important Points related to UGC NET June 2020 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter

The eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGC-NET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned Universities/ Colleges/ State Governments, as the case may be. The candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor. The universities, institutions, IITs and other national organizations may select the JRF awardees for full-time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them. Junior Research Fellowship: Candidates qualifying for the award of JRF will be eligible to receive fellowship of UGC under various schemes, subject to their finding placement in Universities/ IITs/ Institutions. The validity period of the offer will be three years w.e.f. the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, for those candidates who have already joined M. Phil. / Ph.D., the date of commencement of Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

National Testing Agency helps the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the online conduct of NET Examination and declaration of result. It has also recently started issuing e-certificate of qualified candidates on the behalf of UGC. E-certificates to qualified candidates are issued by UGC- NET Bureau. Candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone No. (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).