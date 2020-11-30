NTA UGC NET 2020 Final Answer Key & Cut-Off Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download PDF for 81 NET Subjects, More than 5 Lakh Candidates appeared in the exam

NTA UGC NET 2020 Final Answer Key & Cut-Off Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Download PDF): National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC NET June 2020 Exam in online mode between 24th September and 13th November 2020 for 8,60,976 registered candidates, covering 81 subjects in 12 examination days with two shifts each examination day. Out of 8,60,976 registered candidates, 5,26,707 candidates appeared in the said examination.

Gender and Category wise number of candidates appeared:

Category Female Male Transgender General 106407 50473 2 Gen-EWS 21756 25404 1 OBC-NCL 102198 90225 11 SC 40381 48528 5 ST 17496 16315 0 PwD 2022 5482 1 Total 290260 236427 20

The Final Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects (English, Commerce & Hindi in 02 shifts) which were prepared after taking into account the challenges and their scrutiny/resolution by the concerned expert(s) are now available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates viewed the response sheet alongwith question papers and raised objection till 18th November 2020 for 26 subjects and till 7th November for 55 subjects in online mode.

UGC NET 2020 Result

UGC NET 2020 Result will be compliled on the basis of the Final Answer Key Released. The result of UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be uploaded on the website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

JRF Score Validity

The JRF Score validity period is of three years with effect from the date of issue of the JRF Award Letter. However, for candidates who have already joined M.Phil./Ph.D., then the date on which they have commenced the JRF Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

NET E-Certificate

National Testing Agency helps the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the online conduct of NET Examination and declaration of result. It has also recently started issuing e-certificated of qualified candidates on the behalf of UGC. e-certificates to qualified candidates are issued by UGC- NET Bureau. Download NTA UGC NET E-certficate & JRF Award Letter for June 2019 & December 2019 Exam from this link. Candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone No. (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).