NTA UGC NET 2020 Final Answer Key & Cut-Off Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download PDF for 81 NET Subjects, More than 5 Lakh Candidates appeared in the exam

NTA UGC NET 2020 Final Answer Key & Cut-Off Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Download PDF): NTA has released UGC NET June 2020 Final Answer Key & Cut-Off at its official website for 81 NET Subjects. Candidates can download the PDF File of the Final Answer Keys & Cut-Off Marks here!

Nov 30, 2020 19:53 IST
NTA UGC NET 2020 Final Answer Key & Cut-Off Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Download PDF): National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC NET June 2020 Exam in online mode between 24th  September and 13th November 2020 for 8,60,976 registered candidates, covering 81 subjects in 12 examination days with two shifts each examination day. Out of 8,60,976 registered candidates, 5,26,707 candidates appeared in the said examination.

Download UGC NET 2020 Final Answer Key PDF for 81 Subjects

Download UGC NET June 2020 Cut-Off Marks PDF

Download UGC NET Commerce/Hindi/English June 2020 Cut-Off Marks PDF

Gender and Category wise number of candidates appeared:

Category

Female

Male

Transgender

General

106407

50473

2

Gen-EWS

21756

25404

1

OBC-NCL

102198

90225

11

SC

40381

48528

5

ST

17496

16315

0

PwD

2022

5482

1

Total

290260

236427

20

The Final Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects (English, Commerce & Hindi in 02 shifts) which were prepared after taking into account the challenges and their scrutiny/resolution by the concerned expert(s) are now available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates viewed the response sheet alongwith question papers and raised objection till 18th November 2020 for 26 subjects and till 7th November for 55 subjects in online mode.

NET E-Certificate

National Testing Agency helps the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the online conduct of NET Examination and declaration of result. It has also recently started issuing e-certificated of qualified candidates on the behalf of UGC. e-certificates to qualified candidates are issued by UGC- NET Bureau. Download NTA UGC NET E-certficate & JRF Award Letter for June 2019 & December 2019 Exam from this link. Candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone No. (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).

