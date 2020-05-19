UGC NET Human Rights & Duties Previous Year Paper: Practice UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 with Answer Keys

UGC NET Human Rights & Duties Previous Year Paper: Candidates can score high marks in UGC NET Paper-2 by practicing previous year papers in online mode. This will help the candidates to improve their speed of attempting questions with accuracy in UGC NET Exam. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Paper-2 Human Rights & Duties Previous Year Paper held in July 2018 alongwith their answers.

UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 Human Rights & Duties Previous Year Paper with Answers

1. “Human Rights codify moral behaviour which is a human social product developed by a process of biological and social evolution”. The statement is associated with:

(1) Bentham

(2) Mill

(3) Hume

(4) Karl Marx

Answer: (3)

2. How do International norms independently impact the advancement of Human Rights?

(1) They do not, because states are only influenced by the pursuit of power.

(2) Governments feel guilty if they do not try to protect and advance Human Rights.

(3) The UN is able to enforce International Human Rights norms.

(4) None of the options given are correct.

Answer: (4)

3. On 3rd September 1953 which important convention on human rights entered into force?

(1) Convention on the Elimination of All forms of Racial Discrimination.

(2) Convention on the Elimination of All forms of Discrimination Against women.

(3) European convention on Human Rights.

(4) Convention on the Rights of the child.

Answer: (3)

4. The United Nations proclaimed “The second International Decade of the World’s Indigenous People”. Which of the following periods represents this decade?

(1) 2008 – 2017

(2) 2005 – 2014

(3) 2010 – 2020

(4) 2005 – 2015

Answer: (2)

5. Which one of the following was a case of Judicial activism of the Indian supreme court during the period 1975-1979?

(1) ADM Jabalpur Vs. S.K. Shukla

(2) Keshavananda Bharati Vs. State of Kerala

(3) Minerva Mills Vs. Union of India

(4) Maneka Gandhi Vs. Union of India

Answer: (4)

6. Article 44 is related to:

(1) Uniform civil code for citizens

(2) Provision of children below the age of 6 years

(3) Duty of the state to rise the civil of nutrition

(4) Organisation of agriculture and animal husbandry

Answer: (1)

7. Article 5 of the Universal declaration of Human Rights declare that:

(1) Every one has the right to life, liberty and security of person.

(2) No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

(3) Every one has the right to recognition everywhere as a person before the law.

(4) No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.

Answer: (2)

8. Who among the following is not a member of the committee to recommend appointment of the chairperson and members of the National Human Rights commission?

(1) The Prime Minister

(2) Speaker of the House of People

(3) Chairman of the Council of States

(4) Leader of Opposition in the House of the People

Answer: (3)

9. In which of the following cases the right to privacy which is part of ‘life and personal liberty’ under Article 21 of the constitution was not accepted by the Supreme Court?

(1) People’s Union for civil Liberties V. G.O.I. (Phone Tapping Case)

(2) R. Rajagopal V. State of T.N. (Auto Shankar Case)

(3) Mr. ‘X’ V. Hospital ‘Z’

(4) State of Maharashtra V. Madhukar Narain

Answer: (3)

10. The Supreme Court has held in the P.I.L filed by Common cause regarding euthanasia that:

(1) Passive euthanasia allowing the withdrawal of medicine and life supporting machines and allowing the patient to die is legal and permissible under medical and judicial supervision.

(2) Passive euthanasia allowing only the withdrawal of life supporting machine and not the withdrawal of medicine itself is legal and permissible under medical and judicial supervision.

(3) Passive euthanasia on the wishes of the patient even without the medical and judicial report is legal and permissible.

(4) Even active euthanasia by administering medicine and allowing the patient to die under medical report and judicial supervision is legal and permissible.

Answer: (1)

11. Who termed negative liberty as an opportunity concept?

(1) Gerald McCallum

(2) Charles Taylor

(3) C.B. Macpherson

(4) T. Jefferson

Answer: (2)

12. Globalisation gives primacy to unbriddled.

(1) Welfare means

(2) Socialism

(3) Consumerism

(4) Regionalism

Answer: (3)

13. In which year the International convention on the Elimination of all forms of Racial Discrimination came into force?

(1) 1959

(2) 1969

(3) 1979

(4) 1989

Answer: (2)

14. The concept of natural rights is associated with:

(1) Evolutionary theory

(2) Divine right theory

(3) Social contract theory

(4) Sociological theory

Answer: (3)

15. Which of the following is not a subject matter of Intellectual Property Rights?

(1) Books and articles published before 50 years

(2) Traditional knowledge of tribal community

(3) Geographical indicators

(4) Folk music with innovation in cinematographic films

Answer: (1)

16. In ‘Manava Dharmasastra’ Manu cites:

(1) Two types of Danda

(2) Three types of Danda

(3) Four types of Danda

(4) Five types of Danda

Answer: (3)

17. Which slogan was given by the French Revolution?

(1) Liberty, Authority, Equality

(2) Liberty, Equality, Fraternity

(3) Liberty, Law, Fraternity

(4) Liberty, Law and Equality

Answer: (2)

18. The Indian Supreme Court delivered the landmark Judgement on Environment in M.C. Mehta Vs. Union of India in:

(1) 1986

(2) 1987

(3) 1988

(4) 1989

Answer: (1)

19. The Protection of Human Rights Act in India came into force on?

(1) 28 Aug. 1993

(2) 28 Sept. 1993

(3) 10 Dec. 1993

(4) 10 Jan. 1993

Answer: (2)

20. The U.N. Summit for the adoption of post 2015 development agenda was held between:

(1) 19 – 21 September, 2015

(2) 22 – 24 September, 2015

(3) 25 – 27 September, 2015

(4) 28 – 30 September, 2015

Answer: (3)

21. Which of the following comprehensively protects Human Rights in India?

(1) Cr.P.C.

(2) I.P.C.

(3) Indian constitution

(4) Statutes of Parliament

Answer: (3)

22. The first specialised agency of the UN was:

(1) ECOSOC

(2) IMF

(3) WHO

(4) ILO

Answer: (4)

23. A millstone in the domain of Human Rights is Magna carta which was initiated in:

(1) 1115

(2) 1116

(3) 1215

(4) 1216

Answer: (3)

24. The International Labour organisation has:

(1) 186 Members

(2) 187 Members

(3) 188 Members

(4) 189 Members

Answer: (2)

25. Which among the following is not a constitutionally designated National commission?

(1) National Commission for Scheduled Castes

(2) National Commission for Scheduled Tribes

(3) National Human Rights Commission

(4) Union Public Service Commission

Answer: (3)

26. Universal Declaration of Human Rights has:

(1) 20 Articles

(2) 30 Articles

(3) 40 Articles

(4) 50 Articles

Answer: (2)

27. Which case recognised the rights of working women in India?

(1) Champakam Dorairajan V. State of Madras, 1951

(2) I.C. Golaknath V. State of Punjab, 1967

(3) A.D.M. Jabalpur V. S. Shukla, 1976

(4) Visakha and others V. State of Rajasthan, 1997

Answer: (4)

28. Which case gave precedence to Directive Principles of State Policy over Fundamental Rights?

(1) A.K. Gopalan Vs. State of Madras

(2) I.C. Golaknath Vs. State of Punjab

(3) Keshavananda Bharati Vs. State of Kerala

(4) Minerva Mills case

Answer: (4)

29. Which of the following best describes the current status of International Law?

(1) Increasing globalization has led to the UN Making Human Rights Laws which are enforceable to all member states.

(2) International law can only be enforced with consent of states who made it.

(3) No Legal measures arise in relation to International Law: Treaties are statements of intention and the UN has no Legal measures available to alleged breach.

(4) Once tabled in the Indian Parliament, International Laws become incorporated into Indian domestic Law.

Answer: (2)

30. Who among the following is not an ex-officio member of the National Human Rights Commission?

(1) The Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities

(2) The Chairpersons of the National Commissions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled tribes

(3) The Chairperson of National Commission for women

(4) The National Commission for Backward classes

Answer: (4)

31. Which one of the following is not a purpose of the United Nations Charter?

(1) To maintain international peace and security and to that end, to take effective collective measures.

(2) To develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for equal rights and selfdetermination of people.

(3) To take effective steps to suppress terrorism to strengthen global peace.

(4) To achieve international co-operation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural or human character.

Answer: (3)

32. Which Article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that “Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person”?

(1) Article 1

(2) Article 2

(3) Article 3

(4) Article 5

Answer: (3)

33. Human Rights are:

(1) Only those rights recognised by the state.

(2) Only those rights given under the Constitution.

(3) Only those rights given by the statutes.

(4) Those minimal rights which every individual must have by virtue of his being a human being.

Answer: (4)

34. The National Human Rights Commission of India was constituted on:

(1) 12 July, 1993

(2) 12 August, 1993

(3) 12 September, 1993

(4) 12 October, 1993

Answer: (4)

35. In which of the following cases the supreme court did not hold that the right to live with dignity does include the right to die with dignity as part of right to life in Article 21 of the constitution?

(1) Aruna Shanbag’s Case

(2) Common cause case on euthanasia

(3) Gian Kaur’s case

(4) P. Rathinam’s case

Answer: (3)

36. Who was the first scholar to introduce the concept of third generation of Human Rights?

(1) John Finnis

(2) Karel Vasak

(3) Tullins Cesero

(4) Jeremy Bentham

Answer: (2)

37. Which of the Article of Indian Constitution stressed maternity relief?

(1) Article 42

(2) Article 41

(3) Article 40

(4) Article 39

Answer: (1)

38. Civil society means:

(1) A political group

(2) A social organisation

(3) A goal oriented society

(4) Community at large

Answer: (4)

39. In Peoples union for Democratic Rights v. Union of India case (Asiad case) the Supreme Court held that:

(1) Non payment of minimum wages to the workers is a denial of right to live with basic human dignity under Art. 21 of the constitution.

(2) Convicted criminals cannot be permitted to contest in democratic elections.

(3) Citizens have a right to clean environment.

(4) Even persons accused in criminal cases cannot contest in general elections.

Answer: (1)

40. The Supreme Court decision in M.C. Mehta V. State of T.N., A.I.R, 1997 S.C. 699 held that:

(1) The citizens have a Fundamental Right to have clean environment under Art. 21 of the Constitution.

(2) Children below the age of 14 years cannot be employed in any hazardous industry or mines.

(3) Prisoners cannot be put under solitary confinement for more than fourteen years continuously.

(4) Industries which cannot avoid pollution to the environment and harm to national heritages should be stopped.

Answer: (2)

Question Nos. 41 – 60 contain two statements one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other as

Reason (R). Examine whether the statements are correct and related to each other with the help of the code given below:

41. Assertion (A): Human rights and sustainable development are inextricably linked, only if development is defined to make this relationship tautological.

Reason (R): Sustainable human development redefines human rights, along with democracy, peace and justice as subsets of development.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

42. Assertion (A): All human rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent and inter-related.

Reason (R): During Cold War human rights were divided as first or second generation rights on ideological grounds.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

43. Assertion (A): Universal human rights should be applied to all without distinction or discrimination.

Reason (R): ‘Positive discrimination’ or ‘Special measures’ of temporary nature are allowed under CEDAW.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

44. Assertion (A): Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.

Reason (R): The right of everyone to education has been recognized in the UDHR.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

45. Assertion (A): By preserving a sphere of humanity in the very heart of armed conflict, International Humanitarian Law (IHL) keeps open the path towards reconciliation.

Reason (R): IHL contributes not only to restoring peace among the belligerents but also to fostering harmony among people.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

46. Assertion (A): Right to information is the oxygen of democracy.

Reason (R): Vigilant journalists are guardians of democracy.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

47. Assertion (A): The European convention on Human Rights is the most effective regional human rights treaty in the world.

Reason (R): In 2012 the European Court registered 65,200 applications from the individuals alleging violation of their Convention rights.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

48. Assertion (A): Absolute equality is an impossible idea and is impracticable.

Reason (R): Some of the civil rights are subject to many restrictions in the right of national security, public order, public health or morals or the rights of others.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

49. Assertion (A): Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has jurisdiction to investigate violations of rights in all OAS members.

Reason (R): Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has jurisdiction to deal with human rights situations of only those OAS members who have ratified the American Convention of Human Rights.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (3)

50. Assertion (A): All people have the right to self-determination.

Reason (R): Right to secession has not been recognized as a component of self-determination.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

51. Assertion (A): Everyone has the right to recognition everywhere as a person before law and all are equal before law.

Reason (R): Equals are to be treated equally and unequals unequally. Injustice arises when equals are treated unequally and also when unequals are treated equally.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

52. Assertion (A): War should always be waged with a view to peace.

Reason (R): Wars will cause largescale destruction and human lives if laws of war are not respected and followed by waring states.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

53. Assertion (A): Protection of minorities include both protection from discrimination and protection against assimilation.

Reason (R): Today there is perhaps no country in the world that does not have minorities of one or the other kind.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

54. Assertion (A): Rights and duties of the individual are two sides of the same coin.

Reason (R): Everyone has duties to the community in which alone the free and full development of his personality is possible.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

55. Assertion (A): Educating a woman is educating a family, a community and a nation.

Reason (R): Women’s rights are violated globally.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (3)

56. Assertion (A): The contemporary discourse on rights not only concerns human beings as bearer of rights, but includes the non-human world, animate and inanimate.

Reason (R): Environmentalists and ecologists have expanded the field of rights in many ways by including the rights of future generation, members of biotic community, and even the inanimate world.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

57. Assertion (A): Every country should integrate the principles of sustainable development into its policies and programmes.

Reason (R): Environmental resources are a nation’s wealth.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

58. Assertion (A): ‘Honour Killings’ are increasing in Indian society.

Reason (R): Religious beliefs, discriminatory beliefs and Khap Panchayat decisions lead to more Honour Killings.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

59. Assertion (A): Human Rights defenders also have human rights.

Reason (R): When the rights of human rights defenders are violated all our rights are put in jeopardy and all of us are made less safe.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (1)

60. Assertion (A): According to International Bill of Human Rights, everyone charged with a penal offence has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law in a public trial.

Reason (R): In dowry death cases, the husband or his relatives do not have this right in certain circumstances.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is correct, but (R) is incorrect.

(4) (A) is incorrect, but (R) is correct.

Answer: (2)

61. Arrange chronologically the following amendments of the Indian Constitution:

(a) Inserted Socialism and Secularism in the preamble of Indian Constitution

(b) Right to property deleted from the list of Fundamental Rights

(c) Voting age reduced from 21 to 18

(d) Introduction of Nagarpalikas and Municipalities

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(4) (d), (a), (b), (c)

Answer: (1)

62. Arrange the following schedules of the Indian Constitution in correct sequence order and choose the correct answer:

(a) Forms of oaths or affirmations

(b) Union list, State list and Concurrent list

(c) Languages

(d) Provisions as to disqualification on ground of defection

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(4) (d), (a), (b), (c)

Answer: (1)

63. Arrange the following Constitutional Rights and Legal Rights of women in India according to the sequence in chronological order:

(a) Sexual Harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act

(b) Commission of SATI (Prevention) Act

(c) Bonded Labour System (abolition) Act

(d) Protection of women from Domestic Violence Act

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (c), (a), (d)

(3) (c), (b), (d), (a)

(4) (d), (a), (b), (c)

Answer: (3)

64. Arrange the following objectives of the Universal Periodic Review of the Human Rights Council according to the sequence:

(a) Sharing the best practice among States

(b) Cooperation in the promotion and protection of Human Rights

(c) Improvement of the Human Rights Situation on the ground

(d) Enhancement of the capacity of the State to protect Human Rights

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (a), (d), (c)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(4) (d), (c), (b), (a)

Answer: (3)

65. Arrange the following International Laws relating to their ratification according to the sequence in chronological order:

(a) Convention on the Rights of the child

(b) Optional protocol to CRC on involvement of children in Armed Conflict

(c) Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities

(d) Convention on the prevention and punishment of the Crime of Genocide

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(4) (d), (a), (b), (c)

Answer: (4)

66. Arrange chronologically the following Indian Judges appointed to the International Court of Justice:

(a) Sir Benegal Narsing Rau

(b) Nagendra Singh

(c) Raghunandan Swarup Pathak

(d) Dalveer Bhandari

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (a), (c), (d)

(3) (c), (b), (a), (d)

(4) (b), (a), (d), (c)

Answer: (1)

67. Arrange the following Acts on Higher Education according to the sequence in chronological order:

(a) Indira Gandhi National Open Universities Act

(b) The Central Universities Act

(c) The University Grants Commission Act

(d) The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions Act

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (a), (d), (c)

(3) (c), (a), (d), (b)

(4) (d), (c), (b), (a)

Answer: (3)

68. Arrange the following in the chronological order of their adoption by the United Nations:

(a) Basic Principles for the Treatment of Prisoners

(b) Body of Principles for the Protection of All persons under any form of Detention or Imprisonment

(c) Declaration on the Rights of Disabled Persons

(d) Declaration on the Granting of Independence to colonial Countries and peoples

Code:

(1) (a), (c), (b), (d)

(2) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(4) (c), (a), (d), (b)

Answer: (2)

69. Arrange the following measures of protection of Human Rights under Indian Law according to the sequence in chronological order:

(a) The National Commission for Women Act

(b) The Mental Health Act

(c) The National Commission for Minorities Act

(d) The Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Right and Full Participation) Act

Code:

(1) (a), (c), (b), (d)

(2) (b), (a), (c), (d)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(4) (d), (c), (b), (a)

Answer: (2)

70. Arrange the following sustainable development goals according to the sequence in chronological order:

(a) Reduce inequality within and among Countries

(b) Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

(c) Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

(d) End poverty in all its forms everywhere

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(3) (a), (d), (c), (b)

(4) (d), (c), (b), (a)

Answer: (4)

71. Arrange the following laws relating to children in India according to the sequence in chronological order:

(a) Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

(b) Transplantation of Human Organ Act

(c) National Policy for Children

(d) Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act

Code:

(1) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(2) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(4) (b), (d), (a), (c)

Answer: (1)

72. Arrange the following Women Specific Legislations in India according to the sequence in chronological order:

(a) The Dowry Prohibition Act

(b) The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act

(c) The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act

(d) The Hindu Marriage Act

Code:

(1) (a), (c), (d), (b)

(2) (b), (d), (c), (a)

(3) (c), (d), (b), (a)

(4) (d), (b), (a), (c)

Answer: (4)

73. Arrange the following laws relating to children in India according to the sequence in chronological order:

(a) Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act

(b) Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act

(c) Prohibiton of Child Marriage Act

(d) Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (c), (d), (a)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (b)

(4) (d), (a), (b), (c)

Answer: (1)

74. Arrange the following Regional Human Rights Instruments according to date of in force in their sequence in chronological order:

(a) The African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights for Africa

(b) The American Convention on Human Rights for the Americas

(c) The European Convention on Human Rights for Europe

(d) The Arab Charter on Human Rights

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (b), (a), (d), (c)

(3) (c), (b), (a), (d)

(4) (d), (c), (b), (a)

Answer: (3)

75. Arrange the following in the chronological order of their adoption by the United Nations:

(a) Declaration on the Rights of Persons belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities

(b) Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women

(c) Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement

(d) Declaration on the Right and Responsibility of Individuals, Groups and organs of society to promote and protect Universally Recognized Human Rights and Fundamental Freedom

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(3) (c), (a), (d), (b)

(4) (b), (c), (d), (a)

Answer: (1)

Directions: Match the List – I with List – II and select the correct answer with the help of code given in questions from 76 to 95.

76.

List-I List-II (a) Golaknath case (b) Keshavanand Bharati case (c) Maneka Gandhi case (d) A.K. Gopalan case (i) 1950 (ii) 1967 (iii) 1973 (iv) 1978

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(4) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

Answer: (1)

77.

List-I List-II (a) Convention Relating to the status of Refugees (b) Convention Relating to the status of stateless person (c) Convention on the Reduction of stateless person (d) International Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Racial Discrimination (i) 1954 (ii) 1951 (iii) 1966 (iv) 1961

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (3)

78.

List-I (Authors) List-II (Books) (a) John Rawls (b) Gunnar Myrdal (c) Upendra Baxi (d) S.P. Sathe (i) Asian Drama (ii) A Theory of Justice (iii) Judicial Activism in India (iv) The Future of Human Rights

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (1) (iii) (iv)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (1)

79.

List-I (international Human Rights Instruments) List-II (Monitoring bodies) (a) International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (b) Convention on the Rights of child (c) Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disables (d) International Convenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (i) CCPR (ii) CRPD (iii) CRC (iv) CESCR

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(3) (iii) (ii) (i) (iv)

(4) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (1)

80.

List—I (Constitution of India provisions) List-II (Articles) (a) Special provision for women and children (b) Special provision for Backward classes and S.C./S.T. (c) Protection against double jeopardy (d) Right to know the ground of arrest and detention and to be defended by a lawyer of one's choice if arrested (i) Article 15 (4) (ii) Article 15 (3) (iii) Article 20 (2) (iv) Article 22 (1)

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(2) (i) (ii) (ii) (iv)

(3) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

(4) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (1)

81.

List-I List-II (a) P. Rathinam's Case (b) Gian Kaur Case (c) Anuna Shanbag’s Case (d) Common Case (i) Division Bench of the S.C. held 'right to die' is inclusive of ‘right to live with dignity’ under Art 21 and so S. 309 of I.P.C penalising attempt to commit suicide is violative of Articles 14 and 21 of Constitution (ii) ‘Right to life' under Art. 21 does not include right to die and S. 309 of I.P.C is Constitutional and euthanasia cannot he permitted, held by Constitution Bench (iii) ‘Right to live with dignity include’ right to die with dignity’ and gave exhaustive guidelines to allow passive euthanasia under medical and judicial supervision with drawing medicine and life support machine (iv) Reiterated the decision of Shanbag's case holding that passive euthanasia can be permitted under medical and judicial supervision, but active euthanasia in the sense of administering medicine and allowing the patient to die cannot be permitted

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (1)

82.

List-I List-II (a) Convention Against Discrimination in Education, 1960 (b) Forced Labour Convention, 1930 (c) Geneva Convention, 1946 (d) Convention on the Political Rights of women, 1953 (i) ILO (ii) UNESCO (iii) I.C.R.C (iv) U.N. General Assembly

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (2)

83.

List-I (Constitution of India) List-II (Part) (a) Fundamental Rights (b) Directive Principles of State Policy (c) Panchayats (d) The Scheduled and Tribal Areas (i) Part IV (ii) Part Ill (iii) Part X (iv) Part IX

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(2) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (3)

84.

List-I List-II (a) Raja Ram Mohan Ray (b) M.K. Gandhi (c) Ambedkar (d) Narayan Guru (i) Sati abolition under British Raj (ii) Dalits to join Budhism for caste abolition (iii) Gram swaraj and removal of untouchability (iv) Monotheism for mankind to remove caste and religious conflicts

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(4) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (2)

85.

List-I List-II (a) Pain and Pleasure doctrine (b) liberalism (c) Leviathan (d) Evolution (i) Bentham (ii) Hobbs (iii) Locke (iv) Hegal

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (iii) (ii (i)

Answer: (2)

86.

List-I List-II (a) Golaknath Case (b) Keshavanand Bharati Case (c) Maneka Gandhi Case (d) A.K. Gopalan Case (i) Procedure of law should be fair, just and reasonable. (ii) Fundamental Rights being inalienable cannot be amended. (iii) Basic features of the Constitution cannot be amended and judicial review being basic feature cannot be taken away. (iv) Deprivation of even constitutional rights is valid as per a validly enacted law without enquiring into the fair and reasonableness of law.

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

(2) (ii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (1)

87.

List-I List-II (a) A.R. Anthulay Case (b) R. Rajgopal Case (c) Mohini Jai Case (d) Olga Tellis Case (i) Right to privacy (ii) Education is a fundamental right (iii) Right to speedy trial (iv) Right to livelihood of the pavement dwellers

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (1) (ii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(3) (i) (ii) (ii) (iv)

(4) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (1)

88.

List-I List—II (a) American Declaration of the Rights and Duties of man (b) African Charter on Hunan and Peoples Rights (c) Arab Charter on Hunan Rights (d) Declaration on the Right to Development (i) 1948 (ii) 1986 (iii) 1981 (iv) 1994

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(3) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (2)

89.

List-I (Amendments to the Constitution of India) List-II (Year of the amendment to Indian Constitution) (a) Introduction of Panchayati Raj (b) Defection to another party after election made illegal (c) Voting age reduced from 21 to 18 (d) Right to property deleted from the list of Fundamental Rights (i) 1985 (ii) 1989 (iii) 1993 (iv) 1978

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(3) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

Answer: (3)

90.

List-I (Human Rights Conventions) List-II (Year of Adoption) (a) UN Convention on Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid (b) International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant workers and Members of their Families (c) Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (d) International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (i) 2008 (ii) 1973 (iii) 1990 (iv) 2006

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (i) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(4) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

Answer: (4)

91.

List-I (Exponents) List-II (Perspectives) (a) Habermas (b) Ruskin (c) Thomas Paine (d) Phule (i) Liberal (ii) Dalit Perspective (iii) Gandhian Perspective (iv) Critical Perspective

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(3) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

Answer: (2)

92.

List-I (Provisions of I.C.C.P.R.) List-II (Articles of I.C.C.P.R.) (a) States to ensure the equal rights of men and women to enjoy civil and political rights. (b) No one shall be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment. (c) No one shall he held in slavery. (d) Everyone has the right liberty and security of person - no arbitrary arrest or detention. (i) Article 7 (ii) Article 3 (iii) Article 8 (iv) Article 9

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (i) (iv) (iii) (ii)

Answer: (2)

93.

List—I (Provisions of Universal Declaration on the Human Genome and Human Rights) List—II (Articles) (a) Everyone has a right to respect for their dignity and for their rights regardless of their genetic characteristics. (b) The Human genome in its natural state shall not give rise to financial gains. (c) No one shall be subjected to discrimination on genetic characteristics that is intended to infringe human rights. (d) Compensation to the individual for any damage sustained as a result of an intervention affecting his/her genome. (i) Article 4 (ii) Article 2 (iii) Article 6 (iv) Article 8

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

(4) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

Answer: (1)

94.

List-I (Provision of I.C.E.S.C.R.) List-II (Articles of I.C.E.S.C.R.) (a) Equal right of men and women to the enjoyment of all economic, social and cultural rights (b) Widest protection to the family (c) Right of everyone to social security and social insurance (d) Right of everyone to take part in cultural life (i) Article 3 (ii) Article 9 (iii) Article 10 (iv) Article 15

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(4) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (1)

95.

List-I List-II (a) A.V. Dicey (b) Montesque (c) Rousseau (d) Marx (i) General will (ii) Rule of law (ii) Separation of Powers (iv) Withering away of the State

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (1)

Read the passage below and answer the questions that follow, based on your understanding of the passage (Question no. 96-100):

Almost all States have one or more minority groups within their national territories, characterized by their own ethnic, linguistic or religious identity which differs from that of the majority population. Harmonious relations among minorities and between minorities and majorities and respect for each group’s identity are a great asset to the multi-ethnic and multicultural diversity of our global society. Meeting the aspirations of national, ethnic, religious and linguistic groups and ensuring the rights of persons belonging to minorities acknowledges the dignity and equality of all individuals, furthers participatory development, and thus contributes to the lessening of tensions among groups and individuals. These factors are a major determinant of stability and peace.

The protection of minorities has not, until recently, attracted the same level of attention as that accorded other rights which the United Nations considered as having a greater urgency. In recent years, however, there has been a heightened interest in issues affecting minorities as ethnic, racial and religious tensions have escalated, threatening the economic, social and political fabric of States, as well as their territorial integrity.

In 1947, the system for the protection of minorities, as groups, established under the League of Nations and considered by the United Nations to have outlived its political expendiency, was replaced by the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These instruments were based on the protection of individual human rights and freedoms and the principles of non-discrimination and equality. The view was that if the non-discrimination provisions were effectively implemented, special provisions for the rights of minorities would not be necessary. It was very soon evident, however, that further measures were needed in order to better protect persons belonging to minorities from discrimination and to promote their identity. To this end, special rights for minorities were elaborated and measures adopted to supplement the non-discrimination provisions in international human rights instruments.

96. What is a great asset to the multi-ethnic and multi-cultural diversity of our global society?

(1) Almost all states have one or more minority groups within their national territories.

(2) Minority is characterised by their own ethnic, linguistic or religious identity.

(3) Minority differs from that of majority population on several respects.

(4) Harmonious relations among minorities and between minorities and majorities and respect for each group’s identity.

Answer: (4)

97. Which one of the following factors is not a major determinant of stability and peace?

(1) Meeting the aspirations of national, ethnic, religious and linguistic groups

(2) Ensuring the rights of persons belonging to minorities

(3) Acknowledging the dignity and equality of all individuals and furthers participatory development

(4) Tensions among groups and individuals are on the increase globally

Answer: (4)

98. Which one of the following is not a reason why the United Nations has considered protection of minorities as a matter of greater urgency?

(1) No other organisation in taking interest on minorities.

(2) Protection of minorities has not, until recently attracted the same level of attention as that accorded to other rights.

(3) Ethnic, racial and religious tensions have escalated in recent years.

(4) These minority tensions are threatening the economic, social and political fabric of States.

Answer: (1)

99. Which one of the following is not a reason for replacing the system for protection of minorities, as groups established under the League of Nations by the U.N. Charter and U.D.H.R.?

(1) The system of protection of minorities adopted by the League of Nations has outlived its political utility.

(2) Special provisions for the rights of the minorities would not be necessary, if non-discrimination provisions were effectively implemented.

(3) It was evident that further measures were necessary in order to better protect persons belonging to minority.

(4) It was a wrong view of the League of Nations that special provisions for the rights of minorities would not be necessary.

Answer: (2)

100. What is not one of the purposes of the United Nations in adopting the new approach to protect the minorities?

(1) Better meeting the aspirations of national, ethnic, religious and linguistic groups.

(2) Harmonious relations among minorities and between minorities and majorities.

(3) To encourage self determination of minorities.

(4) To elaborate special rights for minorities and adopt measures to supplement the non-discrimination provisions in international human rights documents.

Answer: (3)

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making unnecessary guess works while attempting NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam. Therefore, practicing previous year papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam.