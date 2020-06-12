UGC NET Comparative Study of Religions Previous Year Paper: Practice UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 with Answer Keys

UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 Comparative Study of Religions Previous Year Paper with Answers

UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 Comparative Study of Religions Previous Year Paper with Answers

1. The literal meaning of word ‘Religion’ is:

(1) Service of mankind

(2) Entry into Heaven

(3) Worship of ancestors

(4) To re-connect

Answer: (4)

2. Animism is a belief in:

(1) Oneness of God

(2) Spirit in every object

(3) Black magic

(4) Evil spirits

Answer: (2)

3. Who expounded the idea of Totemism?

(1) William James

(2) James Frazer

(3) Edward Tylor

(4) Sigmund Freud

Answer: (2)

4. The book ‘‘Idea of the Holy’’ is authored by:

(1) Max Weber

(2) William James

(3) Joachim Wach

(4) Rudolf Otto

Answer: (4)

5. Tick out the wrong statement:

(1) Devotion is an essential feature of Religion.

(2) Religion is based only upon Reason.

(3) Religion deals with good and evil.

(4) Religion comprises Sacraments.

Answer: (2)

6. Who among the followers is considered the founder of comparative study of religion?

(1) John Hick

(2) Max Weber

(3) Max Muller

(4) St. Augustine

Answer: (3)

7. Match the List – A with List – B and find out the correct code:

List-A List-B (a) E.B. Tylor (b) William James (e) Samuel Huntington (d) W. Cantwell Smith (i) The varieties of Religious Experience (ii) The clash between civilizations (iii) Towards a Theology of world Religions (iv) Primitive Culture

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

(2) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(3) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (i) (ii) (ii)

Answer: (4)

8. Match the List – A with List – B and identify the correct code:

List-A List-B (a) Judaism (b) Zoroasteriamism (c) Islam (d) Christianity (i) Spenta Mainyu (ii) Sabath (iii) Messiah (iv) Sawm

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(2) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

Answer: (3)

9. Identify the incorrect statement from the following:

(1) Indology is concerned with the studies on Indian Tradition.

(2) Indology deals with the studies on ancient Indian Literature.

(3) Indology conducts studies on Indian Culture.

(4) Indology deals with the preaching of Indian Religions.

Answer: (4)

10. Match the List – A with List – B and identify the correct code:

List-A List-B (a) Animism (b) Henotheism (c) Polytheism (d) Monotheism (i) Belief in one God (ii) Belief in multiple gods (iii) Belief in spirit in all objects (iv) worship of one God with the other gods

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(2) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(3) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(4) (i) (iv) (iii) (ii)

Answer: (3)

11. This is the first and most ancient scripture among the Ved-Sahitas:

(1) SamaVeda

(2) AtharvaVeda

(3) YajurVeda

(4) RigVeda

Answer: (4)

12. The Vedas were revealed in hearts of:

(1) Munis

(2) Acharyas

(3) Rishis

(4) Angels

Answer: (3)

13. ‘‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’’ is the declaration of:

(1) Muslim culture

(2) Vedic culture

(3) Bahai culture

(4) Communism

Answer: (2)

14. Shatpath Brahman is the main source Scripture of:

(1) Mathematics

(2) Sociology

(3) Ethics

(4) Rituals

Answer: (4)

15. Following scripture is the main part of Vedanga literature:

(1) Grammar

(2) Aranyaka

(3) Upanishad

(4) Manu-smriti

Answer: (1)

16. The proper motto of Government of India-‘‘Satyameva Jayate’’ is quoted in:

(1) Upanishad – literature

(2) Smriti – literature

(3) Purana – literature

(4) Vedanga – literature

Answer: (1)

17. Upanishads contain following theme:

(1) Moral teachings

(2) Spiritualism

(3) Communism

(4) Shaivism

Answer: (2)

18. The propounder of yoga-philosophy is:

(1) Kapila

(2) Kanada

(3) Patanjali

(4) Panini

Answer: (3)

19. According to Sankhya-philosophy the pramanas are:

(1) Three

(2) Four

(3) Six

(4) Eight

Answer: (1)

20. The Author of Manu-smriti is:

(1) Manavadeva

(2) Manavendra

(3) Maharshi Manu

(4) Mandhata

Answer: (3)

21. Following is known as ‘‘Adi Kavi’’ in Sanskrit language:

(1) Dandi

(2) Harsha

(3) Valmiki

(4) Kalidas

Answer: (3)

22. Ma Nishada Pratishtham Tvamagamah Shashwati Samah.

Yatkrouncha Mithunadekamavadhih Kamamohitam.

was uttered firstly by following Author:

(1) Kabirdas

(2) Suradas

(3) Valmiki

(4) Bharavi

Answer: (3)

23. The number of Puranas is:

(1) Fifteen

(2) Seventeen

(3) Eighteen

(4) Twenty

Answer: (3)

24. ‘‘Karmanyevadhikaraste Maa Phaleshu Kadachana,’’ this famous concept of Bhagavat gita, indicates the message of:

(1) Right to consume

(2) Right to get education

(3) Right to work

(4) Right to get justice

Answer: (3)

25. The Movement of Raja Ram Mohan Rai was:

(1) Eradication of Polygamy

(2) Propagation of Durga puja

(3) Eradication of Sati custom

(4) Propagation of Gurukul education

Answer: (3)

26. King Siddhartha was the father of:

(1) Rajakumara Parsva

(2) Prince Bharata

(3) Rajakumara Vardhamana

(4) Prince Aristanemi

Answer: (3)

27. Lord Mahavira obtained salvation at:

(1) Champapuri

(2) Pavapuri

(3) Vaishali

(4) Nalanda

Answer: (2)

28. The Tattvarthasutra was written by:

(1) Umaswati

(2) Samantabhadra

(3) Pöjyapada

(4) Haribhadrasuri

Answer: (1)

29. The Acarangasutra mainly deals with:

(1) The concept of substance

(2) Spiritual saying about fundamentals

(3) Vows of Householders

(4) Ten types of Jain religion

Answer: (2)

30. According to Sramana tradition the last council of Jaina canons was held at Vallabhi in:

(1) Fifth century A.D.

(2) Third century A.D.

(3) First century B.C.

(4) Seventh century A.D.

Answer: (1)

31. Acarya Nanesa was great Jaina monk of the sect:

(1) Terapantha Swetambara

(2) Digambara

(3) Sadhumargi Sthanakavasi

(4) Murtipujaka Swetambara

Answer: (3)

32. Acarya Haribhadrasöri belongs to this period:

(1) 9th century A.D.

(2) 4th century A.D.

(3) 8th century A.D.

(4) 6th century A.D.

Answer: (3)

33. Jainism believes in:

(1) Assimilation in God

(2) No life after death

(3) Resurrection of dead

(4) Rebirth

Answer: (4)

34. According to Jainism ‘Ratribhojana – Viramana’ vow is closely related to:

(1) Aparigrahanuvrata

(2) Satyanuvrata

(3) Acauryabuvrata

(4) Ahimisanuvrata

Answer: (4)

35. The meaning of ‘Pudgala substance’ in Jainism is:

(1) Matter

(2) Medium of rest

(3) Immorality

(4) Medium of motion

Answer: (1)

36. Identify the correct combination:

(1) Digambar sect – Mool Sangha

(2) Bhagawati Aradhana – Haribhadrasuri

(3) Ellora – Museum of Jaina manuscripts

(4) Tattwarthasutra – Prakrit Text

Answer: (1)

37. Main principle of Jainism – ‘Ratnatraya’ includes:

(1) Charity, worship and study

(2) Diamond, Pearl and Gold

(3) Prayer, dedication and action

(4) Right Philosophy, Right knowledge and Right conduct

Answer: (4)

38. Assertion (A): All Tirthaßkaras of Jainism were human beings.

Reason (R): As according to Jainism the supreme knowledge can be achieved in human birth only.

Select the correct answer from the following Code:

(1) (A) is false and (R) is correct

(2) Both (A) and (R) are false

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct

(4) (A) is correct and (R) is false

Answer: (3)

39. It is included in four kinds of charity as prescribed in Jainism:

(1) Giving clothes

(2) Giving Abhaya

(3) Bathing in river

(4) Visiting Tirthas

Answer: (2)

40. The great function of Mahamastakabhiîeka of Jaina Tradition has been performed in February 2018 at:

(1) Girnar

(2) Shravanabelagola

(3) Varanasi

(4) Shrimahaveerji

Answer: (2)

41. Gautama Buddha attained Bodhi at the age of:

(1) 40 years

(2) 35 years

(3) 30 years

(4) 33 years

Answer: (2)

42. The contemporary of Gautam Buddha was named as:

(1) Nigaàtha Nata Putta

(2) Kumarila

(3) Kundakunda

(4) Patanjali

Answer: (1)

43. Gautama Buddha (Siddhartha) was born at:

(1) Vesali

(2) Kapilavatthu

(3) Savatthi

(4) Lumbini

Answer: (4)

44. The one is recognised as the first Buddha in Buddhist tradition:

(1) Dipankara

(2) Sobhita

(3) Anomadassi

(4) Narada

Answer: (1)

45. Buddhism was divided into two sects after the Buddhist council known as:

(1)Vattagamini Abhaya Sangiti

(2) Vaishali Sangiti

(3) Pataliputra Sangiti

(4) Rajgrah Sangiti

Answer: (2)

46. ‘Vibhajjavada’ is related to the Buddhist sect known as:

(1) Vijnanavada

(2) Sarvastivada

(3) Theravada

(4) Sunyavada

Answer: (3)

47. The language used in the Mahayana sutra literature is:

(1) Sanskrit

(2) Pali

(3) Prakrit

(4) Buddist Hybrid Sanskrit

Answer: (4)

48. The fifth constituent of the Astangika Marga is:

(1) Samma Samadhi

(2) Samma Aj ivo

(3) Samma Sati

(4) Samma Sankappo

Answer: (2)

49. The second Nidana (Anga) of the Paticcasamuppada (Prat ityasamutpada) is:

(1) Vijnana

(2) Samskara

(3) Avidya

(4) Namarupa

Answer: (2)

50. The Jetavana Vihara was located at:

(1) Vaishali

(2) Koshambi

(3) Rajgrah

(4) Shravasti

Answer: (4)

51. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism on the date:

(1) Kartika Amavasya

(2) Vijaya Dashami

(3) Chaitra Sukla Triyodasi

(4) Vasakha Purnima

Answer: (2)

52. The Buddhism was introduced to Sri Lanka from this country:

(1) Myanmar

(2) China

(3) Thailand

(4) Bharat

Answer: (4)

53. The present biggest Buddhist Stupa called as ‘Dikkha Bhumi Stöpa’ is located at:

(1) Mumbai

(2) Nagpur

(3) Chandra Pur

(4) Ambedkar Nagar (MAHUE)

Answer: (2)

54. The ancient Buddhist centre of learning in Nalanda (Bihar) was known as:

(1) Nalanda Vidyapeetha

(2) Nalanda Mahavihara

(3) Nava Nalanda Mahavihara

(4) Nalanda Visvavidyalaya

Answer: (2)

55. The ‘Mahabodhi Society of India’ was established in India by:

(1) Mahasthavira Krpasarana

(2) Anagarika Dharmapala

(3) Dalailama

(4) B.R. Ambedkar

Answer: (2)

56. The famous book ‘‘City of God’’ was authored by:

(1) St. Thomas Aquinas

(2) St. Augustine

(3) St. Thomas the Apostle

(4) Martin Luther

Answer: (2)

57. Anglocanism represents the form of protestantism that initially flourished specifically in:

(1) Germany

(2) England

(3) France

(4) Spain

Answer: (2)

58. The foster father of Jesus was:

(1) John the Baptist

(2) Joseph

(3) Peter

(4) Paul

Answer: (2)

59. The word meaning of ‘‘Bible’’ is:

(1) Sacred

(2) Collection of books

(3) Idol

(4) Festival

Answer: (2)

60. Identify the one which belongs to Semitic religion:

(1) Buddhism

(2) Hinduism

(3) Christianity

(4) Taoism

Answer: (3)

61. Who was Moses?

(1) First pope

(2) An Evangelist

(3) A Prophet of Old Testament

(4) Disciple of Christ

Answer: (3)

62. Head of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ was:

(1) St. Peter

(2) St. Mathew

(3) St. John

(4) St. Thomas

Answer: (1)

63. Who summoned in 325 A.D, the council of Nichea, the first of the ecumenical councils?

(1) Emperor Constantine

(2) Pope Gregory

(3) St. Peter

(4) Emperor Theodosius – I

Answer: (1)

64. ‘‘The Book of Psalms’’ is considered to be authored by:

(1) Moses

(2) King David

(3) St. John

(4) St. Paul

Answer: (2)

65. Identify the correct group according to the chronological order of the Biblical persons:

(1) Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Jesus Christ

(2) Jesus Christ, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob

(3) Isaac, Jacob, Jesus Christ, Abraham

(4) Jacob, Jesus Christ, Isaac, Abraham

Answer: (1)

66. Martin Luther is considered to be:

(1) Official beginner of Protestant Reformation

(2) A Saint of Catholic Church

(3) A Prophet of Old Testament

(4) A Prophet of New Testament

Answer: (1)

67. Which place among the following is not related to the life and works of Jesus Christ?

(1) Galilee

(2) Samaria

(3) Judea

(4) Greece

Answer: (4)

68. Who among the following recognize the books of the Old Testament as the official texts of their belief?

(1) The jews and Hindus

(2) Jews and Christians

(3) Christians and Jains

(4) Christians and Zoroastrians

Answer: (2)

69. Arrange the correct chronological order and select the codes given below:

(a) Arrival of Thomas of Cana to India

(b) Arrival of Apostle Thomas to India

(c) Arrival of Vasco-da-Gama to India

(d) Arrival of Francis Xavier to India

Code:

(1) (b), (a), (c), (d)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (c), (b), (a), (d)

(4) (d), (c), (b), (a)

Answer: (1)

70. ‘Trinity’ according to Christian means:

(1) Three Gods in one person

(2) One God in three persons

(3) One God in one person

(4) One God in two persons

Answer: (2)

71. What constitutes the profession of Kalma-e-Shahadah in Islam?

(1) Belief in the Revealed Books

(2) Belief in Paradise and Hell

(3) Belief in Life hereafter

(4) Belief in one God and Prophethood

Answer: (4)

72. Muhammad the founder of the religion of Islam belonged to:

(1) The Quraysh

(2) Hashimite Tribe

(3) Banu Abbas

(4) Banu Taglib

Answer: (1)

73. The title of ‘Al-Sadiq’ and ‘Al-amin’ was given to:

(1) Abu Bakr

(2) Umar

(3) The Prophet Mohammad

(4) Usman

Answer: (3)

74. The first revelation received by the Noble Prophet is in the Quranie chapter:

(1) Al-Ma‘ida

(2) Al-Alaq

(3) Al-Baqara

(4) Al-Nisa

Answer: (2)

75. The party which supported the cause of Ali’s Caliphate was known as:

(1) The Muhajirs

(2) The Ansars

(3) The Legitimists

(4) Aristocrates

Answer: (3)

76. The Pahlawi version of Panchatantra was rendered into Arabic by:

(1) Ibn al – Qutiyah

(2) Al – Biruni

(3) Ibn al – Muqaffa

(4) Hunayn Ibn Ishaq

Answer: (3)

77. Match the following. Identify the correct answer and mark the same in the code given below:

Unit-I Unit-II (a) Ali al - Tabari (b) Al-Farabi (c) Umar al - Khayyam (d) Ibn Qutaybah (i) The concept of 'ideal City State’ (ii) Founder of an observatory at Naysãbur (iii) A Historian (iv) Most notable medical author

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(2) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(3) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (4)

78. Bait al – Hikma (house of wisdom) established by Al – Mamun at Baghdad was for the promotion of:

(1) Architechture

(2) Translation

(3) Astronomy

(4) Music

Answer: (2)

79. This question consists of four statements. Indicate the correct answer from the code given below:

(a) The title of the ‘Philosopher of the Arabs’ was given to Al – Kindi.

(b) Imam al – Ashari was the founder of the Mutazilite school of Muslim Philosophy.

(c) Al – Istakri was the famous historians of the Abbasid period.

(d) The title of the ‘second teacher’ was given to Al – Farabi.

Code:

(1) (d) is wrong and (a), (b) and (c) is correct

(2) (a) and (c) are correct, (b) and (d) are wrong

(3) (b) and (c) are correct, (a) and (d) are wrong

(4) (a) and (d) are correct, (b) and (c) are wrong

Answer: (4)

80. The famous traveller of 14th century A.D. who speaks at length about the Arab traders who came and settled on the coastal towns of South-India was:

(1) Al – Istaqri

(2) Ibn Battuta

(3) Sulaiman the Merchant

(4) Buzerg bin Shahriyar

Answer: (2)

81. The most important Sea – port on the South – eastern coast of Saudi Arabia which was the hub of Arab traders going to India and far – east was:

(1) Jeddah

(2) Uman (Masqat)

(3) Al – Daybul

(4) Siraf

Answer: (2)

82. Match the following. Identify the correct answer and mark the same in the code given below:

(a) Shah Waliullah (b) Shaykh Nizãmuddin Awliya (C) Gisudirãz (d) Nasiruddin Chiragh Dehlawi (i) Irtifaqat (ii) Asmãr al - Asrar (iii) Khairul Majälis (iv) Fawãd al - Fuad

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

(2) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

Answer: (1)

83. ‘Futuh al – Ghayb’ was written by:

(1) Abdul Qadir Gillani

(2) Shaykh Shiab al – Din Suhrawardi

(3) Bahauddin Zakariyya

(4) Abul Hasan al – Junaid

Answer: (1)

84. Who among the following was bitterly anti – British?

(1) Jamaluddin Afghani

(2) Shibli Numani

(3) Sir Sayyid Ahmad Khan

(4) Zia Gokalp

Answer: (1)

85. The Hindu saint who offered a meeting ground between the Hindus and Muslims was:

(1) Hargobind Saheb

(2) Harihara

(3) Kab ir

(4) Akana

Answer: (3)

86. Which was related to Gurdwara Sudhar Lehar?

(1) Punjabi Suba movement

(2) Morcha of Jaito

(3) Operation Blue Star

(4) Pagri Sambhal Jatta

Answer: (2)

87. Amongst the following, seva panthi sadhu was:

(1) Bhai Santokh Singh

(2) Anand Ghan

(3) Miharban

(4) Bhai Kanhya

Answer: (4)

88. Identify the correct match from Item I and II:

Item-I Item-II (a) Guru Gobind Singh (b) Guru Arjan Dcv (c) Kabir Bhagat (d) Guru Amardas (i) Sukhamani (ii) Bavan Akhari (iii) Jaapu (iv) Anand Sahib

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(4) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

Answer: (2)

89. Author of Shabdarth Guru Granth Sahib is:

(1) Sahib Singh

(2) Vir Singh

(3) Harbans Singh

(4) Teja Singh

Answer: (4)

90. Who founded Amritsar sacred pond (Sarovar)?

(1) Guru Angad Dev

(2) Guru Amardas

(3) Guru Ramdas

(4) Guru Arjan Dev

Answer: (3)

91. Takhat Sri Harimandir is situated at:

(1) Amritsar

(2) Anandpur

(3) Nanded

(4) Patna

Answer: (4)

92. The Year of, Martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadar is:

(1) 1675 CE

(2) 1665 CE

(3) 1708 CE

(4) 1685 CE

Answer: (1)

93. Author of Gursobha is:

(1) Mani Singh

(2) Santokh Singh

(3) Senapati

(4) Sarupdas Bhalla

Answer: (3)

94. Identify the correct match from item I and II:

Item-I Item-II (a) Tukhari (b) Ramkali (c) Gaudi (d) Assa (i) Patti (ii) Sukhamani (iii) Sadd (iv) Barahmaha

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(3) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(4) (i) (ii) (iv) (iil)

Answer: (1)

95. Janamsakhi tradition belongs to:

(1) Baba Farid

(2) Bhagat Kabir

(3) Guru Nanak Dev

(4) Bhagat Namdev

Answer: (3)

96. Identify the correct match from item I and II:

Item-I Item-II (a) 1699 AD (b) 1675 AD (c) 1984 AD (d) 1708 AD (i) Operation Blue Star (ii) Foundation of Khalsa (iii) Martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadar (iv) Guruship to Guru Granth

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(2) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

Answer: (4)

97. Author of Zindaginamah is:

(1) Guru Gobind Singh

(2) Al Bairuni

(3) Bhai Nand Lal

(4) Qazi Noor Mohammad

Answer: (3)

98. Country denied entry of Kamagatamaru ship was:

(1) Andaman

(2) England

(3) America

(4) Canada

Answer: (4)

99. Guruship to Guru Granth was given by:

(1) Guru Arjan Dev

(2) Bhai Gurdas

(3) Guru Gobind Singh

(4) Khalsa Panth

Answer: (3)

100. First defence minister in the Canadian cabinet:

(1) Yogi Harbhajan Singh

(2) Didar Singh Bains

(3) Harjit Singh Sajjan

(4) Ganga Singh Dhillon

Answer: (3)

