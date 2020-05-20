UGC NET Physical Education Previous Year Paper: Practice UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 with Answer Keys

Candidates can score high marks in UGC NET Physical Education Paper-2 by practicing previous year papers in online mode. This will help the candidates to improve their speed of attempting questions with accuracy in UGC NET Exam. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Paper-2 Physical Education Previous Year Paper held in July 2018 alongwith their answers.

UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 Physical Education Previous Year Paper with Answers

1. Individual who have “made significant achievement in education, culture, development and peace through sports” is awarded with:

(1) Pierre de Coubertin Medal

(2) Olympic Laurel

(3) Olympic Order

(4) Olympic Cup

Answer: (2)

2. The definition “Play consists of responses repeated purely for functional pleasure” is given by:

(1) Bettelheim

(2) Piaget

(3) Guthrie

(4) Lewin

Answer: (2)

3. Identify the disease which is referred to as Hypokinetic disease:

(1) AIDS

(2) Dengue

(3) Cirrhosis of Liver

(4) Rheumatic Arthritis

Answer: (4)

4. Identify the muscle protein which is not a part of thick filament:

(1) Myosin

(2) C-Protein

(3) Tropomyosin

(4) M-Protein

Answer: (3)

5. Reynolds Number is a number that can be used to determine whether or not the flow around a object will be turbulent or laminar. If U→ Speed of the Projectile, d→ Diameter of the sphere and V→ Viscosity of the Medium. Then Reynolds Number is calculated by:

(1) Re = Ud/V

(2) Re = Vd/U

(3) Re = UV/d

(4) Re = UdV

Answer: (1)

6. Two forces that are equal in magnitude, act in opposite directions at a distance from an axis of rotation, and produces rotation with no translation is known as:

(1) Impulse

(2) Impulse – Couple

(3) Force – Couple

(4) Inverse Dynamics

Answer: (3)

7. Negatively accelerated learning curve is also called:

(1) Convex Curve

(2) Concave – Convex Curve

(3) Concave Curve

(4) Convex – Concave Curve

Answer: (1)

8. Moment to moment changes in perceived physiological activation is called:

(1) Trait anxiety

(2) Cognitive state anxiety

(3) Tension

(4) Somatic state anxiety

Answer: (4)

9. The ecology of teaching and learning in physical education helps to understand:

(1) Dynamics of work setting

(2) Teaching methodology

(3) Social efficiency of teacher and student

(4) Supervision methods

Answer: (1)

10. All antibodies are compounds made up of:

(1) Poly peptide chains

(2) Mineral Corticords

(3) Triglycerides

(4) Disacharide Chains

Answer: (1)

11. The amount of Carbohydrate to be consumed one hour prior to exercise is:

(1) 1 gram of Carbohydrate per kilogram of body weight

(2) 2 grams of Carbohydrate per kilogram of body weight

(3) 2.5 grams of Carbohydrate per kilogram of body weight

(4) 3 grams of Carbohydrate per kilogram of body weight

Answer: (1)

12. While the trainees practice a movement repeatedly and the coach constantly supervises, helps and makes corrections, the method is termed as:

(1) Task method

(2) Presentation method

(3) Co-operative method

(4) Observation method

Answer: (3)

13. Which of the characteristics of sports training denotes the process of scientific observation, experimentation, analysis and synthesis?

(1) Educational process

(2) Planned and Systematic process

(3) Process of perfection

(4) Scientific process

Answer: (3)

14. Hypotheses in qualitative research studies usually:

(1) Are never used

(2) Are often generated as the data are collected, interpreted and analysed

(3) Are always selected after the research study has been completed

(4) Are very specific and stated prior to beginning the study

Answer: (2)

15. A type of sampling used in qualitative research that involves selecting cases that disconfirm the researcher’s expectations and generalizations is referred to as:

(1) Extreme – case sampling

(2) Negative- case sampling

(3) Critical – case sampling

(4) Typical – case sampling

Answer: (2)

16. Which evaluation promotes high levels of learning among all the students and pinpoints areas where further development and learning are needed?

(1) Formative evaluation

(2) Summative evaluation

(3) Subjective evaluation

(4) Objective evaluation

Answer: (1)

17. If we have a test of 50 items with mean of 30 and standard deviation of 6, what will be the reliability of the test using Kuder Richardson Method?

(1) 0.70

(2) 0.82

(3) 0.68

(4) 0.78

Answer: (3)

18. The primary focus of supervision must watch:

(1) Learning Situation

(2) Maintenance of Records

(3) Activity Programme

(4) Competition Programme

Answer: (1)

19. The Intramural Programmes are an excellent grounds for:

(1) Student Recreation

(2) Basic Instructional Work

(3) Talent Identification

(4) Skill Development

Answer: (3)

20. “Play” Theories are:

(a) Catharsis Theory

(b) Attribution Theory

(c) Psycho-analytic Theory

(d) Social Learning Theory

Code:

(1) (a), (c)

(2) (b), (d)

(3) (a), (b)

(4) (c), (d)

Answer: (1)

21. Which of the following are correct?

(a) First Winter Olympic were organised in 1928 at Chamonix, France

(b) Concept of Youth Olympic Games was given by Johann Rosenzopf in 1998

(c) Ist Winter Youth Olympic were conduced in 2012, Innsbruck (Austria)

(d) Ist Summer Youth Olympic were conduced in 2008, Singapore

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (a), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: (2)

22. Identify from the followings which are thermotherapy modalities:

(a) Commercial gel

(b) Hydrocolator Packs

(c) Ultrasound

(d) Vibration

(e) TENS (f) Diathermy

Find the correct answer from the code given below:

(1) (a), (c), (e)

(2) (b), (d), (f)

(3) (a), (e), (f)

(4) (b), (c), (f)

Answer: (4)

23. Pulmonary ventilation of a person, irrespective of gender, depending on:

(a) Vital capacity

(b) Tidal volume

(c) Heart rate

(d) Respiratory rate

(e) Stroke volume

Find the correct answer from the code given below:

(1) (a), (d)

(2) (b), (d)

(3) (c), (e)

(4) (b), (c)

Answer: (2)

24. Which of the followings are correct?

(a) The sciatic nerve is the largest and longest nerve in the human body.

(b) Lateral movements of the femur are facilitated by lateral tilt of the pelvis toward the opposite side.

(c) The hamstrings contribute to both hip extension and knee flexion.

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct

(2) (b) and (c) are correct

(3) (a) and (c) are correct

(4) (a), (b) and (c) are correct

Answer: (4)

25. Which of the following is/are correct?

(a) Moment of force is the force multiplied by the perpendicular distance between the line of action of the force and the axis of rotation.

(b) Tuberosities and condyles near joint axes decreases the lever arms of muscle.

(c) The radial tuberosity and capitulum of the humerus increase the mechanical advantage.

Code:

(1) (a) and (b) are correct

(2) (b) and (c) are correct

(3) (a) and (c) are correct

(4) (a), (b) and (c) are correct

Answer: (3)

26. Personal factors of state anxiety are:

(a) Cognitive appraisal

(b) Competition

(c) Expectation

(d) Coping style

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c)

(2) (b), (c), (d)

(3) (a), (c), (d)

(4) (c), (d), (a)

Answer: (4)

27. Carron has identified two basic ways for conceptualizing the leadership process:

(a) Social System

(b) Influence System

(c) Power System

(d) Emergence of Leader

Code:

(1) (b), (c)

(2) (a), (d)

(3) (a), (b)

(4) (c), (d)

Answer: (1)

28. Primarily Teaching/Learning in physical education can be viewed by three interactive task systems:

(a) Student- social system

(b) Organisational task system

(c) Instructional task system

(d) Evaluation task system

Code:

(1) (b), (d), (c)

(2) (b), (c), (a)

(3) (a), (b), (d)

(4) (a), (d), (c)

Answer: (2)

29. Carbohydrate loading requires:

(a) Manipulation in diet

(b) Heavy exercise

(c) Dehydration

(d) Starvation

(e) Niacin Intake

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c)

(2) (b), (c), (e)

(3) (b), (d), (e)

(4) (a), (b), (d)

Answer: (4)

30. Find the water soluble vitamins from the followings:

(a) Vitamin A

(b) Vitamin B

(c) Vitamin K

(d) Vitamin D

(e) Vitamin C

Find the correct answer from the code given below:

(1) (a), (b), (c)

(2) (b), (e)

(3) (b), (c)

(4) (b), (d), (c)

Answer: (2)

31. Find out the correct combination of the significant changes that occur due to first metamorphosis.

(a) Arms and legs become longer.

(b) Basic movements are refined.

(c) Good emotional control develops.

(d) Gain in height.

(e) Coupling ability of simple movements is acquired.

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (e)

(2) (a), (b), (d), (e)

(3) (b), (c), (d), (e)

(4) (a), (c), (d), (e)

Answer: (2)

32. Find the correct combination of the principles of tactical preparation from the code given below:

(a) Creative self effort

(b) Formulation of a non-modifiable tactical plan

(c) Evaluation and assessment

(d) Observation and perception of task

(e) Unity of theory and practice

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (e)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (a), (c), (d), (e)

(4) (b), (c), (d), (e)

Answer: (3)

33. The specially important components of case study research designs are:

(a) A study’s questions

(b) Analytic generalization

(c) It’s unit(s) of analysis

(d) The criteria for interpreting the finding

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c)

(2) (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (c), (d) and (a)

(4) (d), (a) and (b)

Answer: (3)

34. In which of the following case study designs does the researcher focus his/her primary interest on understanding something more general than the particular case?

(a) Intrinsic case study

(b) Instrumental case study

(c) Collective case study

(d) Retrospective case study

Code:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (d) and (a)

Answer: (2)

35. Which of the following is concerned with knowledge test?

(a) Discrimination index

(b) Difficulty rating

(c) Composite scores

(d) Response quality

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c)

(2) (a), (c), (d)

(3) (a), (b), (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (d)

Answer: (3)

36. Which are the items of Scott Motor Ability Test Battery-2?

(a) Dash

(b) Basketball throw

(c) Obstacle Race

(d) Wall Pass

(e) Broad Jump

Code:

(1) (b), (c), (d), (e)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (e)

(3) (b), (c), (e)

(4) (b), (c), (d)

Answer: (3)

37. Find out correct combination of Management Ways of Communication:

(a) Audio Visual Communication

(b) Electric/Wire Communication

(c) Indirect Communication

(d) Oral Communication

(e) Written Communication

Code:

(1) (d), (e), (a), (b)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e)

(3) (e), (d), (c), (b)

(4) (b), (c), (d), (e), (a)

Answer: (1)

38. Find out correct combination of Decision Making in the Management using the code given below:

(a) Determine the need to make decision

(b) Select the best alternative

(c) Establish criteria to be applied

(d) List alternative choices

(e) Assign priorities for each of the criteria

(f) Implement the choice and evaluate its effectiveness

Code:

(1) (f), (d), (e), (c), (a) and (b)

(2) (a), (c), (e), (d), (b) and (f)

(3) (d), (e), (f), (c), (a) and (b)

(4) (c), (d), (a), (e), (b) and (f)

Answer: (2)

39. Arrange the following Women Events introduced in the Olympics from the first to last in a sequence:

(a) Cycling (Track Events)

(b) Basketball

(c) Weightlifting

(d) Boxing

Code:

(1) (a), (c), (b), (d)

(2) (b), (a), (c), (d)

(3) (a), (b), (d), (c)

(4) (b), (c), (a), (d)

Answer: (2)

40. Find the correct sequence of nerve impulse transmission, from the code given below:

(a) Depolarization

(b) Release of Acetyl choline

(c) Stimulus

(d) Action Potential

(e) Spike Potential

Code:

(1) (d), (c), (a), (e), (b)

(2) (c), (a), (d), (b), (e)

(3) (c), (d), (a), (e), (b)

(4) (d), (a), (c), (b), (e)

Answer: (3)

41. Find the correct sequence from the code given below:

(a) Compression

(b) Stabilization

(c) Ice

(d) Rest

(e) Elevation

Code:

(1) (c), (a), (d), (b), (e)

(2) (d), (c), (a), (e), (b)

(3) (c), (a), (e), (b), (d)

(4) (d), (a), (c), (e), (b)

Answer: (2)

42. Find the correct sequence of periods in the Gait Cycle of walking:

(a) Terminal Swing

(b) Pre-Swing

(c) Initial Contact

(d) Initial Swing

(e) Loading Response

(f) Mid Stance

(g) Terminal Stance

(h) Mid Swing

Code:

(1) (c), (g), (f), (b), (d), (h), (e), (a)

(2) (c), (e), (f), (g), (b), (d), (h), (a)

(3) (c), (f), (e), (g), (b), (h), (d), (a)

(4) (c), (g), (e), (f), (h), (d), (b), (a)

Answer: (2)

43. Arrange the following articulating surfaces of various joint of body from top to bottom if a person is standing in anatomical position:

(a) Acetabulum

(b) Glenoid Cavity

(c) Medial and Lateral Condyle

(d) Trochlear Notch

Code:

(1) (a), (d), (b), (c)

(2) (b), (d), (a), (c)

(3) (b), (a), (c), (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (d)

Answer: (2)

44. Find the correct chronological order of theories from the code given below:

(a) Life Cycle Theory of Leadership

(b) Two Factor Theory of Aggression

(c) Need Achievement Theory of Motivation

(d) Reversal Theory of Anxiety

Code:

(1) (c), (d), (b), (a)

(2) (a), (b), (d), (c)

(3) (b), (c), (a), (d)

(4) (d), (a), (c), (b)

Answer: (3)

45. A model curriculum to acquire significant outcome for students, needs proper conceptualization. Arrange the following in sequential order:

(a) Define the goal for instructional practices.

(b) Assess how instructional practices and organisational conditions can help/hinder achievement of outcome.

(c) Develop a clear programme vision.

(d) Develop the curriculum plan.

Code:

(1) (c), (a), (b), (d)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(3) (b), (d), (a), (c)

(4) (b), (c), (d), (a)

Answer: (1)

46. Find out the correct chronological sequence of four distinct phases of public health from the code given below:

(a) Social engineering phase

(b) Disease control phase

(c) Health for all phase

(d) Health promotional phase

Code:

(1) (b), (d), (a), (c)

(2) (d), (b), (a), (c)

(3) (c), (b), (d), (a)

(4) (a), (b), (d), (c)

Answer: (1)

47. Arrange the objectives of a School Health Programme in right sequential order and select the correct answers from the code given below:

(a) Prevention of disease.

(b) Early diagnosis and treatment.

(c) Awakening health consciousness in students and staff.

(d) The provision of healthful school environment.

Code:

(1) (d), (b), (c), (a)

(2) (d), (c), (a), (b)

(3) (a), (d), (b), (c)

(4) (c), (d), (a), (b)

Answer: (2)

48. Find the correct sequence of the steps for the formulation of an Yearly Plan:

(a) Determination of goal and sub-goals

(b) Determination of periods and meso-cycles

(c) Determination of load dynamics and indices

(d) Performance prognosis and determination of performance structure

(e) Determination of dates of tests, controls, competitions

Code:

(1) (a), (d), (c), (b), (e)

(2) (d), (a), (b), (e), (c)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e)

(4) (e), (a), (c), (b), (d)

Answer: (2)

49. Find the correct sequence from the code given below:

(a) Efferent process

(b) Action of the concerned muscles

(c) Forming of movement programme

(d) Execution of movement starts

(e) Afference process

Code:

(1) (a), (c), (b), (e), (d)

(2) (c), (a), (b), (d), (e)

(3) (b), (c), (d), (e), (a)

(4) (c), (b), (d), (e), (a)

Answer: (2)

50. Arrange the following anthropometric landmarks in a sequence from top to bottom when a person is standing in anatomical position from the code given below:

(a) Styloid Process

(b) Tragion

(c) Medial Malleolus

(d) Xiphoid Process

Code:

(1) (d), (b), (c), (a)

(2) (d), (b), (a), (c)

(3) (b), (d), (c), (a)

(4) (b), (d), (a), (c)

Answer: (4)

51. Sequentially arrange the components of care and maintenance of equipment using the code given below:

(a) Checking

(b) Cleaning

(c) Counting

(d) Repairing

(e) Dusting

Code:

(1) (b), (c), (d), (a) and (e)

(2) (a), (b), (c), (d) and (e)

(3) (a), (c), (e), (b) and (d)

(4) (c), (d), (e), (a) and (b)

Answer: (3)

52. Arrange in sequential order of Principles of Effective Budgeting.

(a) Be prepared early.

(b) Be Flexible.

(c) Be Realistic.

(d) Be easily Understood.

(e) Be based on Program Objectives.

Code:

(1) (e), (c), (b), (a), (d)

(2) (d), (c), (a), (b), (e)

(3) (b), (c), (d), (e), (a)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (e), (d)

Answer: (1)

53. Which are the purposes of Measurement and Evaluation?

(a) Prediction

(b) Motivation

(c) Achievement

(d) Diagnosis

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c)

(2) (a), (c), (d)

(3) (b), (c), (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (d)

Answer: (4)

54. Find the hierarchical arrangement from simple to complex in the cognitive domain from the code given below:

(a) Synthesis (b) Analysis

(c) Knowledge

(d) Evaluation

(e) Application

(f) Comprehension

Code:

(1) (c), (f), (e), (a), (b), (d)

(2) (c), (f), (b), (e), (a), (d)

(3) (c), (f), (e), (b), (a), (d)

(4) (c), (f), (b), (a), (e), (d)

Answer: (3)

55. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Oriention should neither be too long nor too short but “adequate”.

Reason (R): Teaching technique orientation is a “get set” position in sprint run.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

56. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Maintaining a crouched position in 100 m start is costly in terms of muscular energy requirement due to the force-length relationship of muscle and the increased joint movements. But Biomechanicaly it has advantage.

Reason (R): Balance is enhanced by increasing the size of the base of support in the direction of the disturbing force.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

57. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Of vital importance to the success of any testing programme is the attitude with which the students approach the tests.

Reason (R): The physical educator should seek to capitalize on the positive motivating properties that are generally inherent in physical performance tests.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

58. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Management is a process of “Performing or accomplishing things”.

Reason (R): An ingenious way of dealing with human beings is an art of human engineering.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

59. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Validity of Physical Fitness tests is determined using composite scores of all the test items in the battery as the performance criterion.

Reason (R): While establishing the validity, the test items should also be correlated to eliminate duplication.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

60. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): When the tester is interested in obtaining the reliability of multiple trials or the objectivity of a test with more than two judges, Inter class correlation coefficient by Analysis of variance is applied.

Reason (R): Product moment correlation does not permit through examination of the different sources of variability on multiple trials.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

61. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): In applied research problems should be directed towards issues that ultimately prove useful to practitioners.

Reason (R): The scientists should look not just at the effects that they observe but try to find the causes underlying them.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

62. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Some historians also test theory against their evidence and use theory as a basis for generalization.

Reason (R): Generalization are large, synthetic statements that offer a historian’s sense of multiple pieces of evidence.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

63. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Demand profiles for different stages of training should be determined on the basis of performance capacity and performance structure.

Reason (R): Demand profiles are the most effective means that serve as the base for talent identification and its development.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

64. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): The more stable an increase in motor ability or skill, the slower will be the pace of its decline in the absence of training doses

Reason (R): Prolonged training breaks and transitional periods proved to be beneficial for slow decline in motor ability or skill.

In the context o the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (3)

65. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Immunity in an individual depends upon the humoral and cellular responses of the host.

Reason (R): The immunity produced is general for varying period of time depending upon the type of disease.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (3)

66. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Health of a community if described in relation to the mortality rate prevalent in it is fully justifiable.

Reason (R): Reducing the number of death in the population is an obvious goal of health care programme and success or failure to do so is a measure of nations commitment to better health.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

67. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): It is difficult to structure a programme of physical education that is perfect for the kinder garden children.

Reason (R): Variation in maturation along with many other differences among boys and girls require that the curriculum provide a variety of experiences for students to enjoy.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

68. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Curriculum is a means of implementing the educational and professional philosophies into action.

Reason (R): It has a wider perspective which includes essential and allied elements aiming to maintain purposeful protocol of the educational and professional objectives.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

69. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Stimulus identification in information processing is primarily a sensory stage analysing environmental information assembled from various sources.

Reason (R): The stage begins with the stimulus identification providing information about the nature of environmental stimuli to decide what movement to make.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

70. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Personal traits and situational factors interact or mix with each other in unique ways to influence behaviour.

Reason (R): The behaviour of an individual is determined by environmental influences and social enforcement.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

71. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): A drive shot in golf can easily make a golf ball with dimples carry 250 yards, but the same golf ball without dimples will carry about 100 yards with the same drive shot.

Reason (R): The dimples on golf ball act like a very effective trip wire, which results in early separation of laminar flow and reduced drag, allows the golf ball to travel further for the same effort.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (3)

72. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): When one is pulling or pushing a large load, the force applied will fluctuate less if one takes small steps rather than large steps.

Reason (R): If one take large steps, large variations of SFFF will lead to large variations of SFC with consequent acceleration and deceleration of the load.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

73. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): At an altitude of 2000 m or above endurance performance decreases considerably due to hyperventilation and increased cardiovascular response to altitude.

Reason (R): Altitude does not adversely affect short-term (anaerobie) sprint and power performances that depend on energy from high-energy phosphates and glycolytic reaction.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

74. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): The measurement or estimation of energy expenditure allows the exercise physiologists to assess the physiological cost of an activity and is measured by the oxygen cost of performing work.

Reason (R): The metabolic (MET) equivalent provides a generic method of expressing energy expenditure. One MET is equal to resting oxygen consumption .

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (1)

75. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Existentialism is more a reaction against traditional philosophies that seek to discover an ultimate order and universal meaning in metaphysical principles.

Reason (R): In existentialism, humans define their own meaning in life, and try to make rational decisions despite existing in a irrational universe.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (2)

76. Given below are two statements, one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R):

Assertion (A): Adolescence is a time of rapid growth and inconsistant change that varies widely among individuals.

Reason (R): The adolescent prefrontal cortex responsible for growth is not fully developed.

In the context of the above statements, which one of the following is true?

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: (3)

77. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Profile of Mood State (b) Sport Cohesion Questionaire (c) State - Trait Anxiety Inventory (d) Athletic Coping Skills Inventory - 28 (i) Spielberger Gorsuch and Lushene (ii) Smith, Schutze, Small and Placek (iii) Lander and Lueschen (iv) Mcxlair, Lorr and Droppleman

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(2) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(3) (i) (iv) (iii) (ii)

(4) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

Answer: (1)

78. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Sell-fulfilling prophecy (b) Self-esteem (c) Self - image (d) Self - concept (i) The perception of self formed through experience with the interpretation of one’s environment (ii) Reflects the sum total of your experience thoughts and emotions (iii) Expecting something to happen actually helps cause it to happen (iv) Pride in oneself in which one becomes aware and accepting one's imperfection while cherishing one's inherent strengths and Positive qualities

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(2) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(3) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(4) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

Answer: (3)

79. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I (Sports person) List-II (Desirable Postures for High level sports performance) (a) Sprinters (b) Female Gymnasts (c) Racquet sports (d) Rowing and Canocing (i) Anterior Pelvic Tilt and lordosis (ii) Rounded back (iii) Anterior Pelvic Tilt and protruding buttocks (iv) Inverted feet

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

(2) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(3) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(4) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

Answer: (3)

80. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I (Muscle) List-II (Proximal Attachment) (a) Rectus femoris (b) Sartorius (c) Biceps femoris (long Head) (d) Semitendinosus (i) Anterior superior iliac spine (ii) Lateral ischial fuberosity (iii) Medial ischial fuberosity (iv) Anterior inferior iliac spine

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (iv) (iii) (ii)

(2) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(3) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

(4) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (3)

81. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List—I List—II (a) ATP (b) ATP+Pc+Lactic Acid (c) ATP+Pc (d) Electron Transport- oxidative Phosphorylation (i) Sustained Power (ii) Aerobic endurance (iii) Strength - Power (iv) Anaerobic Power-endurance

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

(2) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(3) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(4) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (3)

82. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Metenolone (b) Chorionic Gonadotrophin (c) Salbutamol (d) Desmopressin (i) Peptide Hormone (i) Diureties (iii) Anabolic Agent (iv) Beta - 2 Agonist

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(2) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(3) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(4) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (4)

83. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I (Association/Federation) List-II (Establishment) (a) FIVA (b) FIBA (c) ISSF (d) ITTF (i) 1932 (ii) 1907 (iii) 1947 (iv) 1926

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(2) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(3) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(4) (iv) (iii (ii) (i)

Answer: (1)

84. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I (IOC Women & sports Awards, 2017) List-II (Winner) (a) World Trophy Winner (b) Asia (c) Africa (d) Europe (i) Japan Ladies Tennis Federation (ii) Ms. Lide Anne (iii) Mrs. Birgitta Kervinen (iv) Ms. Androulla Vassiliou (v) Ms. Pin Ziang

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (v) (ii) (iii)

(2) (iv) (i) (iii) (ii)

(3) (di) (i) (ii) (iv)

(4) (iii) (v) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (3)

85. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Teaching career opportunity (b) Coaching career opportunity (c) Fitness and health related career opportunity (d) Sports management career opportunity (i) Commercial Sports Club (ii) Athletic Administration (iii) Adapted Physical Education (iv) Health Clubs

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(2) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(3) (i) (ii) (iv) (iii)

(4) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

Answer: (1)

86. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I List—II (a) Conceptual Skills (b) Human Skills (c) Demonstration (d) Jurisdiction (i) A practical exhibition and explanation of an art, action or skill (ii) Boundaries of an organisation in terms of objectives goals and area of operation (iii) A technique of producing innovative ideas (iv) An excellent way of dealing with human beings

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (1) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(3) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

(4) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

Answer: (4)

87. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(2) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(3) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(4) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

Answer: (4)

88. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Seal Crawl (b) Baby Hurdles (c) Agility Tire Run (d) Tunnel Crawl (i) Fisher Motor Performance Test (ii) Perceptual - Motor Obstacle Course (iii) Newton Motor Ability Test (iv) Glover Physical Fitness Test

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(2) (ii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(3) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(4) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

Answer: (4)

89. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I (Ethical Issues) List-II (Modalities) (a) Scientific misconducts (b) Scientific mistakes (c) Non-publication data (d) Plagiarism (i) Drawings (ii) Categorical (iii) Sanctions (iv) Cooking data

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (i) (iv)

(2) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(3) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(4) (i) (iv) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (3)

90. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List - I (Description of researches) List - II (Types of researches) (a) Research in which quantitative and qualitative technique are mixed in a single study (b) Research in which quantitative and qualitative approaches are across the stage of the research process (c) Research in which a quantitative phase and a qualitative phase are included in overall research study (d) The use of a qualitative research objective, collection of qualitative data, and performance of quantitative analysis is (i) Across-stage mixed model research (ii) Mixed Research (iii) Mixed Model Research (iv) Mixed Method Research

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(3) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(4) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (2)

91. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Way of life (b) Unsatisfactory job (c) Major errors in training (d) Somatic-functional symptoms (i) Excessive use of only one type of training means (ii) Frequent weight gain (iii) Slower Pulse recovery (iv) Environment

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(2) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(3) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(4) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

Answer: (3)

92. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I List—II (a) Removal of weaknesses and giving recovery and relaxation (b) Aims to regain previous training state (c) Aims at achieving top form (d) Development of selected motor abilities or skills (i) Pre-competition meso-cycle (ii) Basic Meso-cycle (iii) Intermediate Meso-cycle (iv) Introductory Meso-cycle

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (iv) (i) (ii)

(2) (i) (iii) (ii) (iv)

(3) (ii) (i) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

Answer: (1)

93. Match the minerals given in List- I with symptoms of their deficiency given in List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Selenium (b) Calcium (c) Sulphur (d) Iodine (i) Goitre (ii) Stunted growth (iii) wrist or hip fracture (iv) Depressed Immunity

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iii) (iv) (i)

(2) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(3) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

(4) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

Answer: (2)

94. Match the communicable diseases given in List – I with their incubation period given in List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Measles (b) Influenza (c) Diptheria (d) Hepatitis B (i) 1 and 1/2 to 3 days (ii) 2 to 6 days, occasionally longer (iii) 30 to 180 days (iv) 10 to 14 days

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(2) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

(3) (iii) (ii) (iv) (i)

(4) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

Answer: (4)

95. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct option from the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Curriculum modalities (b) Authentic assessment (c) Skill and process (d) Alternative learning (i) Under-training professionals to acquire skills of various sport and Physical activities and show measurable performance proficiency (ii) Means and methods of attaining goals and objectives (ii) Flexible situations involving temporary programme and system (iv) Allow students to demonstrate the necessary performance qualities in the appropriate context

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iv) (i) (iii)

(2) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (ii) (iii) (i)

(4) (i) (iii) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (1)

Read the passage and answer the questions No. 96 to 100:

Sports nutrition is the integration and application of scientifically based nutrition and exercise physiology principles that support and enhance training, performance, and recovery. It has emphasized that the macronutrient and micronutrient requirement is training specific. Carbohydrates are generally classified as monosaccharides, dissaccharides and polysaccharides. Scientists have categorized carbohydrate containing foods based on the body’s glucose response after their ingestion, digestion and absorption. An athlete’s dailycarbohydrate requirement depends upon the intensity and duration of exercise. A primary function of protein is to build and maintain tissues. Proteins are found in both plant and animal foods. The protein quality is determined based on the amounts and types of amino acids and extent to which the amino acids are abserved. The breakdown of muscle is stimulated by the stress hormone cortisol, which is secreted by the adrenal glands. When body is in stress, one response is the oxidation of amino acid. At the beginning of an endurance exercise task, there is usually sufficient carbohydrate stored as muscle glycogen, so little of the energy needed comes from amino acids initially. But as muscle glycogen stores decline substantially, the skeletal muscle uses some amino acids for the energy. Exercising muscle may use carbohydrate (glucose and/or glycogen) for metabolism, and in this process some of the pyruvate produced by glycolysis is converted to the amino acid alanine. This alanine is not used by the skeletal muscle, but is converted in to pyruvate to produce glucose in the liver. Athletes need more protein than nonathletes and it varies for different types of activity i.e. Strength, endurance, ultraendurance, high intensity etc.

96. The method of categorizing carbohydrate containing food based on the body’s glucose response after their ingestion, digestion, and absorbtion is known as:

(1) Glycemic Response

(2) Glycemic Index

(3) Hyper glycemia

(4) GLUT

Answer: (2)

97. The daily carbohydrate recommendation for athlete participating in very high intensity and very short duration (less than 1 minute) activity is:

(1) 5 -7 g / Kg body weight

(2) 8 -10 g / Kg body weight

(3) 10 -12 g / Kg body weight

(4) 13 -15 g / Kg body weight

Answer: (1)

98. The breakdown of muscle, which is stimulated by cortisol, secreted by the adrenal glands is known as:

(1) Aminolysis

(2) Actomyolysis

(3) Proteolysis

(4) Myteolysis

Answer: (3)

99. In the liver, alanine (as well as other amino acids) can be converted to pyruvate to produce glucose, a process known as:

(1) Gluconeogenesis

(2) Glucoaminogenesis

(3) Glucoalainegenesis

(4) Glucogenesis

Answer: (1)

100. The recommended daily protein intake for endurance athlete is:

(1) 0.7 – 1.0 grams/Kg. of body weight

(2) 1.2 – 1.4 grams/Kg. of body weight

(3) 2.5 – 3.0 grams/Kg. of body weight

(4) 3.2 – 3.6 grams/Kg. of body weight

Answer: (2)

