UGC NET 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Logical & Mathematical Reasoning Question Paper with Answers

UGC NET 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Logical & Mathematical Reasoning Questions with answers that were asked in NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam held on 20 th , 21 st , 22 nd & 24 th November 2021.

UGC NET 2021 Exam Memory Based Question: National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding the UGC NET June 2021 December 2020 Exam from 20th November to 5th December 2021 in 81 subjects to determine the eligibility of Assistant Professor & Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the Indian Universities & Colleges. In this article, we are going to share the memory-based Logical & Mathematical Reasoning questions that have been created on the basis of feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET Exam this year.

The Logical & Mathematical Reasoning Section tests the candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills. The questions asked in this question are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. It covers both Analytical and Mathematical Reasoning topics. Let’s have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions that are being covered in the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam.

1. In an examination, 10,000 students appeared. The result revealed the number of students who have:

Passed in all five subjects = 5583

Passed in three subjects only = 1400

Passed in two subjects only = 1200

Passed in one subject only 735

Failed in English only = 75

Failed in Physics only = 145

Failed in Chemistry only = 140

Failed in Mathematics only = 200

Failed in Bio-science only = 157

The number of students who passed in at least four subjects is:

(1) 7900

(2) 6300

(3) 6900

(4) 7300

Answer: (2)

2. The next term in the series is:

2, 5, 9, 19, 37, ?

(1) 80

(2) 73

(3) 75

(4) 78

Answer: (3)

3. The next term in the series: B2E, D5H, F12K, H27N,? is:

(1) J56I

(2) I62Q

(3) Q62J

(4) J58Q

Answer: 4

4. A group of 210 students appeared in some tests. The mean of 1/3 rd of students is found to be 60. The mean of the remaining students is found to be 78. The mean of the whole group will be:

(1) 80

(2) 76

(3) 74

(4) 72

Answer: 4

5. P and Q are brothers. R and S are sisters. The son of P is the brother of S. Q is related to R as:

(1) Son

(2) Brother

(3) Uncle

(4) Father

Answer: 3

6. One day Prakash left home and walked 10 km towards south, turned right and walked 5 km, turned right and walked 10 km and turned left and walked 10 km. How many km will he have to walk to reach his home straight?

(1) 30

(2) 10

(3) 20

(4) 15

Answer: (4)

7. Consider the following assertion (A) and Reason (R) and select the correct code given below:

(A): No man is perfect.

(R): Some men are not perfect.

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) does not provide sufficient reason for (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) provides sufficient reason for (A).

(3) (A) is true but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false but (R) is true.

Answer: 1

8. In certain code MATHURA is coded as JXQEROX. The code of HOTELS will be:

(1) ELIPQB

(2) LEQIBP

(3) ELQBIP

(4) LEBIQP

Answer: (3)

9. Consider the following statement and select the correct code stating the nature of the argument involved in it:

To suppose that the earth is the only populated world in the infinite space is as absurd as to assert that in an entire field of millet only one grain will grow.

(1) Astronomical

(2) Anthropological

(3) Deductive

(4) Analogical

Answer: 4

10. Among the following propositions two are related in such a way that they can both be true although they cannot both be false. Which are those propositions? Select the correct code.

Propositions:

(a) Some priests are cunning.

(b) No priest is cunning.

(c) All priests are cunning.

(d) Some priests are not cunning.

Codes:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (c) and (d)

(3) (a) and (c)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: 4