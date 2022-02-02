JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

NTA UGC NET 2022 Result Date: Official Link to be active soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2022 Result Date: UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam Result would be announced soon on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA), i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Check Details Here!

Created On: Feb 2, 2022 16:00 IST
NTA UGC NET 2022 Result Date
NTA UGC NET 2022 Result Date

NTA UGC NET 2022 Result Date: UGC NET 2022 Exam results would be uploaded on the official website of NTA - www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2021 Exam was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) across the country in three phases. The first phase was held from 20th November 2021 to 5th December 2021; the second phase from 23th Dec to 27th Dec 2021 and the third phase from 4th to 5th January 2022 in online mode. The provisional answer key of the UGC NET 2021 Exam for 81 Subjects was released on 21st January 2022. Candidates viewed the response sheet alongwith question papers and raised objections till 24th January 2022 in online mode.

Recent Stories
Check UGC NET 2021 Answer Key for 81 Subjects
Check UGC NET 2021 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
Check UGC NET 2021 Expected Cut-off Marks Subject & Categorywise
Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam
Check UGC NET June 2020 Result Analysis

NTA UGC NET 2022 Result Date

UGC NET 2021 Exam Results will be released tentatively in the Month of February 2022. National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Final Answer Keys for 81 Subjects after the release of UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2022 Combined Exam Results. NTA will also release the official cut-off subjectwise on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The normalization method will be used to calculate cut-off for the subjects whose exams were held in multiple shifts.

Highlights of NTA UGC NET June 2021 & December 20202 Combined Exam

- Both Paper-I and Paper-II were conducted in Online mode in a single session with no breaks between the two Papers.

- Candidates were allowed to switch from Paper-1 to Paper-2 in 3 hours.

- There was no separate time allocation between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

- There was no negative marking for wrong answers.

- All the questions were compulsory.

- Both Paper-I and Paper-II had questions in English and Hindi Language. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted before the exam.

- The difficulty level of the questions asked in Paper-1 was ‘Moderate’ & Paper-2 was ‘Moderate to Difficult’.

UGC NET 2022 Exam Preparation Material
Check How to Clear UGC NET 2022 Exam without Coaching?
Check UGC NET 2022 Exam Updates
Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam
PRACTICE UGC NET 2022 Mock Test
Get UGC NET 2022 Free Study Material
Check Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam
Check How to Use National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation
Check NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Study Plan

JRF Score Validity

The JRF Score validity period is of three years with effect from the date of issue of JRF Award letter. However, candidates who have already joined M.Phil./Ph.D., then date on which they have commenced the JRF Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

Also Read:

National Education Policy (NEP) Impact on Teacher Recruitment

Check Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

UGC Extended Period for Completion of Master’s Degree for Dec 2018 & June 2019 UGC NET/ CSIR NET Batch

Check UGC Non-Teaching Recruitment Post 2021 Update

NET E-Certificate

National Testing Agency helps the UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate. NTA has issued E-certificate to qualified candidates on behalf of UGC forJune 2020 Exams. Candidates who have cleared the UGC NET June 2020 Exam can download the NET E-certficate & JRF Award Letter from the link given below.

Download NTA UGC NET E-certificate & JRF Award Letter for June 2020 Exam

Candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone Number (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).

FAQ

Q1. Where will the UGC NET 2021-22 Result will be released?

Ugcnet.Nta.Nic.In

Q2. When will the UGC NET Result 2021-22 be released?

National Testing Agency (NTA) Will Soon Be Releasing UGC NET 2021 Result In February 2022

Q3. For how many Subjects will the UGC NET 2021-22 Result will be released?

81 Subjects
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.