NTA UGC NET 2022 Result Live Updates: Get Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, Final Answer Key PDF @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2022 Result Live Updates: National testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam Result on the official website - Marks@ugcnet.nta.nic.in . Get Direct Link to Download NTA UGC NET Result 2022 Scorecard, Cutoff Marks and Final Answer Key PDF details below here!

NTA UGC NET 2022 Result Live Updates: UGC NET 2022 Exam results would be released anytime soon on the official website, www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in, by National Testing Agency (NTA). UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Exam was held in three phases. The first phase was held from 20th November 2021 to 5th December 2021; the second phase was from 23rd Dec to 27th Dec 2021 and the third phase was from 4th to 5th January 2022 in online mode.

Steps to Check NTA UGC NET 2022 Result

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

Step-3: Click on “NTA UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Result”

Step-4: You will see the link to Download Scorecard.

Step-5: Down, Save & take a print out of the result for future reference

UGC NET Result Date 2022

UGC NET 2022 Exam Results will be released tentatively this week. For any query candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone Number (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).

UGC NET Final Answer Key PDF Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Final Answer Keys for 81 Subjects after the release of UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2022 Combined Exam Results.

The provisional answer key of the UGC NET 2021 Exam for 81 Subjects was released on 21st January 2022. Candidates viewed the response sheet alongwith question papers and raised objection till 24th January 2022 in online mode.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Cutoff Marks & Score Card

NTA will also release the official cut-off subjectwise on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Normalization method will be used to calculate cut-off for the subjects whose exams were held in multiple shifts.

UGC NET JRF Score Validity

The JRF Score validity period is of three years with effect from the date of issue of JRF Award letter. However, candidates who have already joined M.Phil./Ph.D., then date on which they have commenced the JRF Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

UGC NET E-Certificate

National Testing Agency helps the UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate.