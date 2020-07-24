UGC NET 2020 Sociology Syllabus: Check Paper-2 Chapter-wise Detailed Syllabus with Latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern

UGC NET 2020 Sociology Syllabus: UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in 81 Subjects by National Testing Agency (NTA) to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. The exam will be conducted in online mode consisting of two papers, Paper-1 and Paper-2. Based on the subject selected by the candidate, Paper-2 will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

In this article, are going to share the Detailed Syllabus of UGC NET 2020 Sociology Subject. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET 2020 SOCIOLOGY SYLLABUS

Let’s look at the Chapter wise Syllabus of UGC NET Sociology Subject in detail:

Unit 1: Sociological Theory

S. No Sociological Theory Chapters 1 Classical Sociological Traditions · Emile Durkheim · Max Weber · Karl Marx 2 Structure- Functionalism and Structuralism · Bronislaw Malinowski · A.R. Radcliffe- Brown · Talcott Parsons · Robert K. Merton · Claude Levi Strauss 3 Hermeneutic and Interpretative Traditions · G.H. Mead · Karl Manheim · Alfred Schutz · Harold Garfinkel · Erving Goffman · Clifford Geertz 4 Post Modernism, Post Structuralism and Post Colonialism · Edward Said · Pierre Bourdieu · Michel Foucault · Jurgen Habermas · Anthony Giddens · Manuel Castells 5 Indian Thinkers · M.K. Gandhi · B.R. Ambedkar · Radha Kamal Mukherjee · G. S. Ghurye · M.N. Srinivas · Irawati Karve

Unit 2: Research Methodology and Methods

S. No Research Methodology and Methods Chapters 1 Conceptualizing Social Reality · Philosophy of Science · Scientific Method and Epistemology in Social Science · Hermeneutic Traditions · Objectivity and Reflexivity in Social Science · Ethics and Politics 2 Formulating Research Design · Reading Social Science Research, Data and Documents · Induction and Deduction · Fact, Concept and Theory · Hypotheses, Research Questions, Objectives 3 Quantitative and Qualitative Methods · Ethnography · Survey Method · Historical Method · Comparative Method 4 Techniques · Sampling · Questionnaire and Schedule · Statistical Analysis · Observation, Interview and Case study · Interpretation, Data Analysis and Report Writing

Unit 3: Basic Concepts and Institutions

S. No Basic Concepts and Institutions Chapters 1 Sociological Concepts · Social Structure · Culture · Network · Status and Role · Identity · Community · Diaspora · Values, Norms and Rules · Personhood, Habitus and Agency · Bureaucracy, Power and Authority 2 Social Institutions · Marriage, Family and Kinship · Economy · Polity · Religion · Education · Law and Customs 3 Social Stratification · Social Difference, Hierarchy, Inequality and Marginalization · Caste and Class · Gender, Sexuality and Disability · Race, Tribe and Ethnicity 4 Social Change and Processes · Evolution and Diffusion · Modernization and Development · Social Transformations and Globalization · Social Mobility

Unit 4: Rural and Urban Transformations

S. No Rural and Urban Transformations Chapters 1 Rural and Peasant Society · Caste-Tribe Settlements · Agrarian Social Structure and Emergent Class Relations · Land Ownership and Agrarian Relations · Decline of Agrarian Economy, De-Peasantization and Migration · Agrarian Unrest and Peasant Movements · Changing Inter-Community Relations and Violence 2 Urban Society · Urbanism, Urbanity and Urbanization · Towns, Cities and Mega-Cities · Industry, Service and Business · Neighbourhood, Slums and Ethnic Enclaves · Middle Class and Gated Communities · Urban Movements and Violence

Unit 5: State, Politics and Development

S. No State, Politics and Development Chapters 1 Political Processes in India · Tribe, Nation State and Border · Bureaucracy · Governance and Development · Public Policy: Health, Education and Livelihoods · Political Culture · Grass-root Democracy · Law and Society · Gender and Development · Corruption · Role of International Development Organizations 2 Social Movements and Protests · Political Factions, Pressure Groups · Movements based on Caste, Ethnicity, Ideology, Gender, Disability, Religion and Region · Civil Society and Citizenship · NGOs, Activism and Leadership · Reservations and Politics

Unit 6: Economy and Society

S. No Economy and Society Chapters 1 · Exchange, Gift , Capital, Labour and Market · Mode of Production Debates · Property and Property Relations · State and Market: Welfarism and Neoliberalism · Models of Economic Development · Poverty and Exclusion · Factory and Industry Systems · Changing Nature of Labour Relations · Gender and Labour Process · Business and Family · Digital Economy, E-Commerce · Global Business and Corporates · Tourism · Consumption

Unit 7: Environment and Society

S. No Environment and Society Chapters 1 · Social and Cultural Ecology: Diverse Forms · Technological Change, Agriculture and Biodiversity · Indigenous Knowledge Systems and Ethno-Medicine · Gender and Environment · Forest Policies, Adivasis and Exclusion · Ecological Degradation and Migration · Development, Displacement and Rehabilitation · Water and Social Exclusion · Disasters and Community Responses · Environmental Pollution, Public Health and Disability · Climate Change and International Policies · Environmental Movements

Unit 8: Family, Marriage and Kinship

S. No Family, Marriage and Kinship Chapters 1 · Theoretical Approaches: Structure-Functionalist, Alliance and Cultural · Gender Relations and Power Dynamics · Inheritance, Succession and Authority · Gender, Sexuality and Reproduction · Children, Youth and Elderly · Emotions and Family · Emergent Forms of Family · Changing Marriage Practices · Changing Care and Support Systems · Family Laws · Domestic Violence and Crime against Women · Honour Killing

Unit 9: Science, Technology and Society

S. No Science, Technology and Society Chapters 1 · History of Technological Development · Changing notions of Time and Space · Flows and Boundaries · Virtual Community · Media: Print and Electronic, Visual and Social Media · E-Governance and Surveillance Society · Technology and Emerging Political Processes · State Policy, Digital Divide and Inclusion · Technology and Changing Family Relations · Technology and Changing Health Systems · Food and Technology · Cyber Crime

Unit 10: Culture and Symbolic Transformations

S. No Culture and Symbolic Transformations Chapters 1 · Signs and Symbols · Rituals, Beliefs and Practices · Changing Material Culture · Moral Economy · Education: Formal and Informal · Religious Organizations, Piety and Spirituality · Commodification of Rituals · Communalism and Secularism · Cultural Identity and Mobilization · Culture and Politics · Gender, Body and Culture · Art and Aesthetics · Ethics and Morality · Sports and Culture · Pilgrimage and Religious Tourism · Religion and Economy · Culture and Environment · New Religious Movements

Candidates are advised to go through the above mentioned latest UGC NET 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus for Sociology subjects before making Preparation Strategy.