NTA UGC NET 2022 Application Fee: Amount Increased by 10% for Gen/EWS/OBC/SC/ST Categories

NTA UGC NET 2022 Application Fee Increased : UGC NET Application Fee has been increased by 10% for June 2022 & December 2021 Merged Cycle for Gen/EWS/OBC/SC/ST Categories. NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration Process has been commenced and will last till 20 th May 2022.

NTA UGC NET 2022 Application Fee Increased: NTA has commenced the Registration Process for UGC NET 2022 Exam at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply online for UGC NET June 2022 & December 2021 Merged Cycle till 20th May 2022. NTA conducts the UGC NET Exam every year twice to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. UGC NET 2022 Exam will be held in 82 subjects at different Exam Centers across India.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam:

UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Combined Exam Important Dates Submission of Online Application Form 30th April to 20th May 2022 (till 05:00 PM) Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI 20th May 2022 (till 11:50 PM) Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form 21st May to 23rd May 2022 Intimation of Cities of exam centres To be announced later on website Downloading of Admit Card from NTA To be announced later on website Dates of Examination June 2022 (Tentative)

NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam: Application Fee Increased by 10%

This time application fee for all the categories have been increased by 25%. Candidates can pay UGC NET 2022 application fee through SBI/CANARA/ICICI/HDFC Bank/ Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI:

Category UGC NET 2022 Application Fee (10% Increase) Previous Application Fee General Rs. 1100 Rs. 1000 OBC/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Rs. 550 Rs. 500 SC/ ST/ PwD/ Third Gender Rs. 275 Rs. 275 Note: Service Charges & GST (as applicable) will be charged extra by the Bank.

The candidate has to select Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM option to pay the application fee and follow the online instruction to complete the payment of fee. After successful payment, candidate will be able to print the Confirmation Page. In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of fee then the transaction is cancelled and the candidates have to approach the concerned bank for refund of amount. However the candidate has to make another payment/transaction, in case the Confirmation Page is not generated.

On successful payment of application fee, a confirmation page will be generated. Candidates need to take at least four printouts of the Confirmation Page and proof of fee paid for future reference. No request for refund of fee once remitted by the candidate will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

NTA Helpdesk Contact details (in case the payment related issues) - Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in; Phone No.: 011-40759000

Procedure to raise payment related Grievance:

After (successful completion of all the Steps, Confirmation Page of the Application Form, should be downloaded and a printout of the same may be retained for future reference. The Confirmation Page of the online Application Form could be generated only after successful payment by the Candidate.

In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of prescribed Fee, then the candidate should approach the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway integrator (in the helpline number and email given in APPENDIX- I of the Information Bulletin), for ensuring the successful payment.

Inspite of above, if successful transaction is not reflected on the Portal, the candidate may contact NTA Helpline. If the payment issue is still not resolved, the candidate may pay second time.

However, any duplicate payment received from the candidate by NTA in course of said transactions will be refunded through the same payment mode through which the duplicate payment is received, after fee reconciliation by NTA.