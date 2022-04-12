UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates OUT: Schedule to be Released soon by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in said UGC Chairman

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates OUT: NTA will soon release the UGC NET 2022 Exam schedule at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in said UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Created On: Apr 12, 2022 14:47 IST
UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates OUT: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing UGC NET June 2022 Exam Schedule soon at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET 2022 Exam will be conducted in online mode across various Exam Centres in India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian Universities & College.

UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates Released

UGC Chairman - Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced that “For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates.”

UGC NET 2022 Exam

Important Dates

Notification Release Dates

April 2022 (Tentative)

Online Application and Registration Date

To be notified later

Application Correction Dates

To be notified later

UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates

1st or 2nd week of June 2022 (Tentative)

The official exam schedule for UGC NET June 2022 Exam will be released on the official website of NTA UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who aspire to become a Professor or Lecturer of a recognized university and college can apply for this exam.

UGC NET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Posts

Age Limit

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

31 years

Assistant Professor

No upper age limit

Category

Age Limit Relaxation

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

5 years (36 years)

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

Women

Persons with disabilities (PwD)

Transgender

Candidates having research experience

Period spent on research – Maximum 5 years

Candidates possessing L.L.M. Degree

3 years

Candidates who have served in the armed forces

5 years

Educational Qualification

Category

Percentage Criteria

General

(Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam)

55% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

ST/ SC/ OBC/ PWD/ Transgender

(Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam)

50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination had been completed by 19th September, 1991 (irrespective of the date of declaration of result)

50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

UGC NET 2022 Application & Registration Process

UGC NET 2022 Online Registration will begin soon at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be required to fill the application form and upload photograph and signature of the size and dimensions mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature

Size of Photograph

10 kb to 200 kb

Size of Signature

4 kb to 30 kb

After successful upload of photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay UGC NET 2022 application fee through Debit/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM:

Category

UGC NET Application Fee

General

Rs. 1000

OBC/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Rs. 500

SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender

Rs. 250

Note: GST/Processing charges & GST are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

FAQ

Q1. What are the UGC NET June 2022 Exam Dates?

1st or 2nd Week of June 2022 (Tentative)

Q2. Where will UGC NET 2022 Exam Schedule be released by NTA?

Ugcnet.Nta.Nic.In

Q3. What is the Age Limit for UGC NET 2022 Exam?

JRF - 31 Years (Categorywise Relaxation Applicable; Assistant Professor - No Upper Age Limit
