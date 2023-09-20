UGC NET Full Form: What UGC NET Stands For? All You Need to Know

The official name of the UGC NET is University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test. It is a qualifying exam for individuals wishing to become Assistant Professors or get Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) at universities and colleges across the country.
The UGC NET is held for subjects like Humanities (including languages), Forensic Science, Social Science, Computer Science and Application, Environment Science, and Electronic Science courses. The primary goal of the UGC NET test is to ensure basic standards for aspiring students in the teaching and research professions. The examination is held twice a year, in June and December.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) organises the UGC NET exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). It is a national-level test that assesses candidates' eligibility and knowledge in a variety of disciplines. The test is given twice a year online and consists of two papers: Paper 1 (which is the same for all applicants) and Paper 2 (which is subject-specific).
What is the Full Form of UGC NET?
The full name for UGC NET is University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test. This exam is conducted on behalf of UGC by NTA(National Testing Agency). This national-level exam is conducted twice a year and is for evaluating candidates' qualifications for various teaching and research positions in government institutions. It is a highly competitive exam that provides applicants with the opportunity to pursue a career in academia. Below is the overview for UGC NET
|
UGC NET
|
University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test
|
Conducting body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Frequency
|
Twice a Year
|
Number of Papers
|
Paper 1 and Paper 2
|
Questions type
|
Multiple Choice Question
|
Exam duration
|
3 hours
|
Marking Scheme
|
2 marks for every correct answer. No negative marking.
|
Language
|
English and Hindi (except Language subjects)
|
Official Website
|
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
What is the Eligibility Criteria for UGC NET?
Given below is the UGC NET eligibility criteria, candidates who falls under it might apply for UGC NET examination:
|
Age limit:
|
|
Educational qualification:
|
UGC NET Syllabus: What do you need to study?
The UGC NET syllabus changes depending on the subject chosen by the candidate. The detailed subject-by-subject syllabus can be seen on the official UGC website. A summary of the syllabus is given below:
|
Paper 1
|
General paper on teaching and research aptitude:
|
Paper 2
|
Subject specific questions
Exam pattern of UGC NET
The UGC NET examination is divided into two papers: Paper-1 and Paper-2. The UGC NET Paper I includes 50 questions, each worth two marks. Paper I has a total of 100 marks with no negative marking. The UGC NET Paper-II consists of 100 questions, each worth two marks. Paper-II has a total of 200 marks, with no negative marking. For more information, see the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Paper 1
|
Paper 2
|
Exam
|
Online
|
Online
|
Exam duration
|
3 hours
|
3 hours
|
Total Marks
|
100 marks
|
200 marks
|
Type of paper
|
MCQs
|
MCQs
|
Total questions
|
50
|
100
|
Marking Scheme
|
+2 for the correct answer
0 for an incorrect answer
|
+2 for the correct answer
0 for an incorrect answer
|
Language
|
English and Hindi
|
English and Hindi
Conclusion
As previously stated, the UGC NET is a national level eligibility test used to determine aspiring applicants' eligibility standards for advanced teaching professions and research activities. Candidates who pass the UGC NET are eligible to apply for Assistant Professor positions in various Indian universities and colleges. The top 5-7% of candidates are eligible for JRF, which will provide them with a stipend and other benefits to assist them pursue their research studies.