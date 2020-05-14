UGC NET 2020 Exam Dates in 2 Days confirmed by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal: Online Registration Ends on May 16 @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on 14th May 2020 addressed the queries online on the LIVE Video - ‘Acharya Devo Bhava’. UGC NET Teachers asked the question from Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal that, “When will the UGC NET 2020 New Exam Dates will be announced?” In reply, the Education Minister said that “In a day or two days a meeting will be conducted with UGC. After then, new dates will be decided and announced to the candidates at the earliest”. Candidates are curious to know the postponed dates of UGC NET June 2020 Exam which was earlier scheduled to be held from 15th June to 20th June 2020.

Earlier in a Webinar held on 5th May HRD Minister said, “that the all the UGC Exams are likely to be conducted after 15th June 2020 or after the month of June 2020”. Also, National testing Agency (NTA) has expressed its concern previously for the UGC NET Exam and stated in a notification that “NTA understands the importance of academic calendar and schedule, but it is equally concerned about the wellbeing of every citizen including students.”

NTA asked students and parents to not worry about the Examination. Moreover, parents are requested to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the Examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any. NTA also assured that it would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.

Below are the revised dates of UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Extended Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th May 2020 NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ NetBanking/ Paytm 16th May 2020 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only Postponed (Previously 18 April to 24 April 2020) Downloading of Admit Cards Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020) UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates Previously 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 (Postponed- Revised dates after assessing situation COVID-19 Situation) Date for announcing results 5th July 2020 (Tentative)

Submission of Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 04.00 PM and Submission of fee upto 11.50 PM.

16th May 2020-Last Day to apply for UGC NET 2020 Exam

The Online Registration Process for UGC NET 2020 Exam will end on 16th May 2020 (4:00PM) at NTA UGC NET Official Website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Before beginning the process of filling the form, please keep the following information ready with you:

Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth

Type of Identification – Aadhaar Number, Bank A/c Number/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Other Government ID

Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet

Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code

NTA UGC NET June 2020 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Your own e-mail address and Mobile Number

Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb).

For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the below numbers and Email ID:

Phone Numbers 8287471852 8178359845 9650173668 9599676953 8882356803 NTA Email ID genadmin@nta.ac.in UGC NET Email ID ugcnet@nta.ac.in Test Practice Centre (TPC) Mock Test tpc@nta.ac.in

As a Precaution against COVID - 19, NTA’s helpdesk is operating with limited resources. For exam related queries candidates can text them on the above given numbers.

