NTA UGC NET June 2020: Check Important Documents & Information required for Registration

UGC NET June 2020 Registrations have been commenced by NTA at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in from 16th March 2020 and will end on 16th April 2020. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts UGC NET Exams twice every year to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted at different Exam Centers for 81 subjects across India from 15th to 20th June 2020.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020 Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/Paytm 17 April 2020 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only 18 April to 24 April 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15th May 2020 UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 Date for announcing results 5th July 2020

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: Important Documents & Information for Registration

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled all the details and information which will be required at the time of UGC NET June 2020 Online registration. Candidates are advised to keep the following documents and information ready before beginning filling the online application form for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: List of STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES and their Codes

Name of State/UT (In Alphabetical order) Code ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS 01 ANDHRA PRADESH 02 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 03 ASSAM 04 BIHAR 05 CHANDIGARH 06 CHHATTISGARH 07 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI 08 DAMAN & DIU 09 DELHI/NEW DELHI 10 Click here to get NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam 30 Days Study Plan GOA 11 GUJARAT 12 HARYANA 13 HIMACHAL PRADESH 14 JAMMU & KASHMIR 15 JHARKHAND 16 KARNATAKA 17 KERALA 18 LADAKH 19 LAKSHADWEEP 20 MADHYA PRADESH 21 MAHARASHTRA 22 MANIPUR 23 MEGHALAYA 24 MIZORAM 25 NAGALAND 26 ODISHA 27 PUDUCHERRY 28 PUNJAB 29 RAJASTHAN 30 SIKKIM 31 TAMIL NADU 32 TELANGANA 33 TRIPURA 34 UTTAR PRADESH 35 UTTARAKHAND 36 WEST BENGAL 37

Candidates are to must refer and keep the above documents and information ready before applying for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam. Request for change in any particular in the Application Form shall not be entertained under any circumstances. However, a chance may be given to the candidates to correct/modify/edit some of the particular(s) of the application form online only, from 25 April 2020 to 30 April 2020.