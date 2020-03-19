Search

NTA UGC NET June 2020: Check Important Documents & Information required for Registration

NTA has commenced Online Application Process for UGC NET June 2020 Exam from 16th March to 16th April 2020. Candidates can check the list of documents and information required to apply online for UGC NET June 2020 Exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Mar 19, 2020 18:16 IST
UGC NET June 2020 Registrations have been commenced by NTA at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in from 16th March 2020 and will end on 16th April 2020. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts UGC NET Exams twice every year to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted at different Exam Centers for 81 subjects across India from 15th to 20th June 2020.

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Application Direct Link

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/Paytm

17 April 2020 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only

18 April to 24 April 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards

15th May 2020

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

15th  June 2020 to 20th June 2020

Date for announcing results

5th July 2020

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: Important Documents & Information for Registration

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled all the details and information which will be required at the time of UGC NET June 2020 Online registration. Candidates are advised to keep the following documents and information ready before beginning filling the online application form for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Registration Information & Documents

S.No.

Documents/ Information

1

Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth

2

Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/ Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID

3

Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet

4

Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code

5

Four cities for Centres of your choice

6

Code of NET Subject

7

Code of the subject at Post Graduation level 

8

Code of Post Graduation Course 

9

Category Certificate

10

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable

11

Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable

12

E-mail address and Mobile Number of candidate

13

Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb)

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: List of STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES and their Codes

Name of State/UT (In Alphabetical order)

Code

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS

01

ANDHRA PRADESH

02

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

03

ASSAM

04

BIHAR

05

CHANDIGARH

06

CHHATTISGARH

07

DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI

08

DAMAN & DIU

09

DELHI/NEW DELHI

10

GOA

11

GUJARAT

12

HARYANA

13

HIMACHAL PRADESH

14

JAMMU & KASHMIR

15

JHARKHAND

16

KARNATAKA

17

KERALA

18

LADAKH

19

LAKSHADWEEP

20

MADHYA PRADESH

21

MAHARASHTRA

22

MANIPUR

23

MEGHALAYA

24

MIZORAM

25

NAGALAND

26

ODISHA

27

PUDUCHERRY

28

PUNJAB

29

RAJASTHAN

30

SIKKIM

31

TAMIL NADU

32

TELANGANA

33

TRIPURA

34

UTTAR PRADESH

35

UTTARAKHAND

36

WEST BENGAL

37

Candidates are to must refer and keep the above documents and information ready before applying for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam. Request for change in any particular in the Application Form shall not be entertained under any circumstances. However, a chance may be given to the candidates to correct/modify/edit some of the particular(s) of the application form online only, from 25 April 2020 to 30 April 2020.

