NTA UGC NET June 2020: Check Important Documents & Information required for Registration

UGC NET June 2020 Registrations have been commenced by NTA at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in from 16th March 2020 and will end on 16th April 2020. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts UGC NET Exams twice every year to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted at different Exam Centers for 81 subjects across India from 15th to 20th June 2020.
Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:
|
UGC NET June 2020 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
Online Application and Registration Date
|
16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020
|
Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/Paytm
|
17 April 2020 (upto 11:50 pm)
|
Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only
|
18 April to 24 April 2020
|
Downloading of Admit Cards
|
15th May 2020
|
UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates
|
15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020
|
Date for announcing results
|
5th July 2020
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: Important Documents & Information for Registration
For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled all the details and information which will be required at the time of UGC NET June 2020 Online registration. Candidates are advised to keep the following documents and information ready before beginning filling the online application form for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:
|
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Registration Information & Documents
|
S.No.
|
Documents/ Information
|
1
|
Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth
|
2
|
Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/ Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID
|
3
|
Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet
|
4
|
Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
Category Certificate
|
10
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable
|
11
|
Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable
|
12
|
E-mail address and Mobile Number of candidate
|
13
|
Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb)
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: List of STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES and their Codes
|
Name of State/UT (In Alphabetical order)
|
Code
|
ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS
|
01
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
02
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
03
|
ASSAM
|
04
|
BIHAR
|
05
|
CHANDIGARH
|
06
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
07
|
DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI
|
08
|
DAMAN & DIU
|
09
|
DELHI/NEW DELHI
|
10
|
|
GOA
|
11
|
GUJARAT
|
12
|
HARYANA
|
13
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
14
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
15
|
JHARKHAND
|
16
|
KARNATAKA
|
17
|
KERALA
|
18
|
LADAKH
|
19
|
LAKSHADWEEP
|
20
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
21
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
22
|
MANIPUR
|
23
|
MEGHALAYA
|
24
|
MIZORAM
|
25
|
NAGALAND
|
26
|
ODISHA
|
27
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
28
|
PUNJAB
|
29
|
RAJASTHAN
|
30
|
SIKKIM
|
31
|
TAMIL NADU
|
32
|
TELANGANA
|
33
|
TRIPURA
|
34
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
35
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
36
|
WEST BENGAL
|
37
Candidates are to must refer and keep the above documents and information ready before applying for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam. Request for change in any particular in the Application Form shall not be entertained under any circumstances. However, a chance may be given to the candidates to correct/modify/edit some of the particular(s) of the application form online only, from 25 April 2020 to 30 April 2020.