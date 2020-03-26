Study at Home
NTA UGC NET 2020 June: Check list of Subjects at Post Graduation Level & PG Courses Code

NTA UGC NET 2020 June: NTA has commenced UGC NET June 2020 Registrations from 16th March 2020 till 16th April 2020. Get the list of Post Graduation Level & PG Courses Code which the candidates must refer before applying at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Mar 26, 2020 16:07 IST
NTA UGC NET June 2020 Registration Process has commenced from 16th March 2020 at NTA’s official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and will last till 16th April 2020. NTA conducts UGC NET Exams twice every year to determine the eligibility for the title of ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ or ‘Assistant Professor only’ in Indian recognized Universities or Colleges. Below are the important dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/Paytm

17 April 2020 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only

18 April to 24 April 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards

15th May 2020

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

15th  June 2020 to 20th June 2020

Date for announcing results

5th July 2020

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: List of Subjects at Post Graduation Level with Code

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC in the below Post Graduation Subjects are eligible to apply for the NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam.  The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to non-creamy layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/persons with disability (PwD) category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test. Candidates are advised to appear in the subject of their Post Graduation only. The candidates, whose Post Graduation subject is not covered in the list of NET subjects mentioned below, may appear in a related subject. Let’s have a look at the list of subjects at Post Graduation Level and their Codes:

List of Subjects at Post Graduation Level and their Codes

Subjects of Post Graduation

Code

Economics

801

Political Science

802

Philosophy

803

Psychology

804

Sociology

805

History

806

Anthropology

807

Commerce

808

Education

809

Social Work

810

Defence and Strategic Studies

811

Home Science

812

Public Administration

813

Population Studies

814

Music

815

Management

816

Maithili

817

Bengali

818

Hindi

819

Kannada

820

Malayalam

821

Oriya

822

Sculpture

823

Sanskrit

824

Tamil

825

Telugu

826

Urdu

827

Arabic

828

English

829

Linguistics

830

Chinese

831

Dogri

832

Nepali

833

Manipuri

834

Assamese

835

Gujarati

836

Marathi

837

French

838

Spanish

839

Russian

840

Persian

841

Rajasthani

842

German

843

Japanese

844

Adult Education/ Continuing Education

845

Andragogy / Non Formal Education

846

Physical Education

847

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

848

Indian Culture

849

Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Human Resource Management

850

Law

851

Library and Information Science

852

Buddhist

853

Comparative Study of Religions

854

Mass Communication and Journalism

855

Performing Arts — Dance/ Drama/ Theatre

856

Museology & Conservation

857

Archaeology

858

Criminology

859

Tribal and Regional Language/ Literature

860

Folk Literature

861

Comparative Literature

862

Sanskrit Traditional Subjects

863

Jyotisha

864

Sidhantaiyotisha

865

NavyaVyakarna

866

Vyakarna

867

Mimamsa

868

NavyaNyaya

869

Sankhya Yoga

870

Tulanatmaka Darsana

871

Shukla Yojurveda

872

Madhv Vedanta

873

Dharma Sastra

874

Sahitya

875

Puranaitihasa

876

Agama

877

Women Studies

878

Visual Art

879

Drawing & Painting

880

Computer Science and Applications

881

Konkani

882

Kashmiri

883

Pali

884

Forensic Science

885

Social Medicine & Community Health

886

Geography

887

History of Art

888

Applied Art

889

Graphics

890

Electronic Science

891

Environmental Sciences

892

International and Area Studies

893

Prakrit

894

Human Rights and Duties

895

Tourism Administration and Management

896

Punjabi

897

Advaita Vedanta

898

Bodo

899

Santali

900

The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination have been completed by 19 September 1991 (irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e. from 55% to 50%) for appearing in NET. The list of Post-Graduation courses and their codes is given below:

List of Post Graduation Courses and their Codes

Post Graduation Courses

Code

Master of Ayurvedacharya (Ayurvedacharya)

1

Master of Acharya (Acharya)

2

Master of Law (L.L.M.)

3

Master of Architecture (M. Arch.)

4

Master of Commerce (M.Com)

5

Master of Dance (M. Dance)

6

Master of Education (M.Ed.)

7

Master of Library Science (M. Lib. Sc.)

8

Master of Literature (M.Litt.)

9

Master of Music (M.Mus)

10

Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm.)

11

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

12

Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

13

Master of Financial Management (M.F.M.)

14

Master of Human Resource Development (M.H.R.D.)

15

Master of International Business (M.I.B)

16

Master of Marketing Management (M. Mkt. M.)

17

Master of Optometry (M. Optom.)

18

Master of Hospital Administration (MHA)

19

Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC)

20

Master of Mass Communication (MMC)

21

Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT)

22

Master of Public Health (MPH)

23

Master of Social Work (MSW)

24

Master of Planning (M. Plan)

25

Master of Science (M.Sc.)

26

Master of Statistics (M. Stat.)

27

Master of Technology (M.Tech.)

28

Master of Veterinary Science (M.V.Sc.)

29

Master of Arts (MA)

30

Master of Foreign Trade (M.F.T.)

31

Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed.)

32

Master of Tourism Management (MTM)

33

Master of Physical Education and Sports Sciences (MPES)

34

Others

35

