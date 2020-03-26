NTA UGC NET 2020 June: Check list of Subjects at Post Graduation Level & PG Courses Code

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Registration Process has commenced from 16th March 2020 at NTA’s official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and will last till 16th April 2020. NTA conducts UGC NET Exams twice every year to determine the eligibility for the title of ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ or ‘Assistant Professor only’ in Indian recognized Universities or Colleges. Below are the important dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020 Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/Paytm 17 April 2020 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only 18 April to 24 April 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15th May 2020 UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 Date for announcing results 5th July 2020

NTA UGC NET June 2020 APPLICATION PROCESS

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC in the below Post Graduation Subjects are eligible to apply for the NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) belonging to non-creamy layer/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/persons with disability (PwD) category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent examination are eligible for this Test. Candidates are advised to appear in the subject of their Post Graduation only. The candidates, whose Post Graduation subject is not covered in the list of NET subjects mentioned below, may appear in a related subject. Let’s have a look at the list of subjects at Post Graduation Level and their Codes:

The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination have been completed by 19 September 1991 (irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e. from 55% to 50%) for appearing in NET. The list of Post-Graduation courses and their codes is given below: