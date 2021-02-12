NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Registration (Dec 2020 Exam): Keep these Documents ready before applying online @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Registration (Dec 2020 Exam) @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET December 2020 Registrations have been commenced by NTA at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in from 2nd February and will end on 2nd March 2021. UGC NET Exams are conducted twice every year by NTA to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. UGC NET December 2020 Exam will be conducted at different Exam Centers for various subjects across India from 2nd to 17th May 2021.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 2nd February to 2nd March 2021 Get Direct Link to Apply Online Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees 3rd March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Correction of Online Application Form 5th to 9th March 2021 Downloading of Admit Cards To be announced later UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam Dates 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021 Date for announcing results To be announced later

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam: Documents Before Applying Online

Candidates are advised to keep the following information ready before beginning the process of filling online application form for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

S.No. Document/Information required for filling UGC NET APPLICATION FORM 1 Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate's Name, Mother's Name, Father's Name and Date of Birth 2 Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/ Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID 3 Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet 4 Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code 5 Four cities for Centres of your choice - Check Exam Centre List 6 Code of NET Subject 7 Code of subject at Post Graduation Level 8 Code of Post Graduation Course 10 Category Certificate 11 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable 12 Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable 13 e-mail address and Mobile Number of candidate 14 Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of candidate's Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb)

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam: List of STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES and their Codes

Name of State/UT (In Alphabetical order) Code ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS 01 ANDHRA PRADESH 02 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 03 ASSAM 04 BIHAR 05 CHANDIGARH 06 CHHATTISGARH 07 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI 08 DAMAN & DIU 09 DELHI/NEW DELHI 10 NTA UGC NET 2021 FAQs GOA 11 GUJARAT 12 HARYANA 13 HIMACHAL PRADESH 14 JAMMU & KASHMIR 15 JHARKHAND 16 KARNATAKA 17 KERALA 18 LADAKH 19 LAKSHADWEEP 20 MADHYA PRADESH 21 MAHARASHTRA 22 MANIPUR 23 MEGHALAYA 24 MIZORAM 25 NAGALAND 26 ODISHA 27 PUDUCHERRY 28 PUNJAB 29 RAJASTHAN 30 SIKKIM 31 TAMIL NADU 32 TELANGANA 33 TRIPURA 34 UTTAR PRADESH 35 UTTARAKHAND 36 WEST BENGAL 37

