JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Registration (Dec 2020 Exam): Keep these Documents ready before applying online @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Registration (Dec 2020 Exam) @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get the list of documents and information which the candidates must keep ready with themselves before applying for UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam going to be held in May 2021.

Created On: Feb 12, 2021 11:20 IST
NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Registration (Dec 2020 Exam): Keep these Documents ready before applying online @ugcnet.nta.nic.in
NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Registration (Dec 2020 Exam): Keep these Documents ready before applying online @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Registration (Dec 2020 Exam) @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET December 2020 Registrations have been commenced by NTA at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in from 2nd February and will end on 2nd March 2021. UGC NET Exams are conducted twice every year by NTA to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. UGC NET December 2020 Exam will be conducted at different Exam Centers for various subjects across India from 2nd to 17th May 2021.

Check UGC NET 2021 Exam Updates

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

2nd February to 2nd March 2021

Get Direct Link to Apply Online

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees

3rd March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction of Online Application Form

5th to 9th March 2021

Downloading of Admit Cards

To be announced later

UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam Dates

2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and

17 May 2021

Date for announcing results

To be announced later

Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam: Documents Before Applying Online

Candidates are advised to keep the following information ready before beginning the process of filling online application form for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

S.No.

Document/Information required for filling UGC NET APPLICATION FORM

1

 Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth

2

 Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/ Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID

3

 Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet

4

 Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code

5

 Four cities for Centres of your choice  - Check Exam Centre List

Check How to Clear UGC NET Exam without Coaching?

6

 Code of NET Subject

7

 Code of subject at Post Graduation Level

8

 Code of Post Graduation Course

NTA UGC NET 2021 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus

10

 Category Certificate

11

 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable

12

 Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable

13

 e-mail address and Mobile Number of candidate

14

 Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb)

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam: List of STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES and their Codes

Name of State/UT (In Alphabetical order)

Code

ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS

01

ANDHRA PRADESH

02

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

03

ASSAM

04

BIHAR

05

CHANDIGARH

06

CHHATTISGARH

07

DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI

08

DAMAN & DIU

09

DELHI/NEW DELHI

10

NTA UGC NET 2021 FAQs

GOA

11

GUJARAT

12

HARYANA

13

HIMACHAL PRADESH

14

JAMMU & KASHMIR

15

JHARKHAND

16

KARNATAKA

17

KERALA

18

LADAKH

19

LAKSHADWEEP

20

MADHYA PRADESH

21

MAHARASHTRA

22

MANIPUR

23

MEGHALAYA

24

MIZORAM

25

NAGALAND

26

ODISHA

27

PUDUCHERRY

28

PUNJAB

29

RAJASTHAN

30

SIKKIM

31

TAMIL NADU

32

TELANGANA

33

TRIPURA

34

UTTAR PRADESH

35

UTTARAKHAND

36

WEST BENGAL

37

Candidates can check important study material and information related to NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam from the links given below:

S.No.

NTA UGC NET 2021 Important Information

1

NTA UGC NET 2021 Preparation Strategy

2

NTA UGC NET 2021 Study Plan

3

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

4

Get UGC NET 2021 Free Study Material

5

Check UGC NET Normalization Method for preparation of result

6

Check UGC NET June 2020 Result & Cut-Off

7

Check UGC NET 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks

8

Top 21 UGC NET Subjects Based on Past Shortlisted Candidates Number

9

Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET 2021 Subjects

10

Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

11

Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

12

List of Language Subjects in UGC NET Exam

13

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

14

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next