NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Registration (Dec 2020 Exam): Keep these Documents ready before applying online @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Registration (Dec 2020 Exam) @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get the list of documents and information which the candidates must keep ready with themselves before applying for UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam going to be held in May 2021.
NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Registration (Dec 2020 Exam) @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET December 2020 Registrations have been commenced by NTA at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in from 2nd February and will end on 2nd March 2021. UGC NET Exams are conducted twice every year by NTA to determine the eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. UGC NET December 2020 Exam will be conducted at different Exam Centers for various subjects across India from 2nd to 17th May 2021.
Check UGC NET 2021 Exam Updates
Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:
|
UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam
|
Important Dates
|
Online Application and Registration Date
|
2nd February to 2nd March 2021
|
Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees
|
3rd March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)
|
Correction of Online Application Form
|
5th to 9th March 2021
|
Downloading of Admit Cards
|
To be announced later
|
UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam Dates
|
2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and
17 May 2021
|
Date for announcing results
|
To be announced later
Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam
NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam: Documents Before Applying Online
Candidates are advised to keep the following information ready before beginning the process of filling online application form for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:
|
S.No.
|
Document/Information required for filling UGC NET APPLICATION FORM
|
1
|
Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth
|
2
|
Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/ Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID
|
3
|
Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet
|
4
|
Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code
|
5
|
Four cities for Centres of your choice - Check Exam Centre List
|
6
|
Code of NET Subject
|
7
|
Code of subject at Post Graduation Level
|
8
|
Code of Post Graduation Course
|
10
|
Category Certificate
|
11
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable
|
12
|
Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable
|
13
|
e-mail address and Mobile Number of candidate
|
14
|
Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb)
NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam: List of STATES/ UNION TERRITORIES and their Codes
|
Name of State/UT (In Alphabetical order)
|
Code
|
ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS
|
01
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
02
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
03
|
ASSAM
|
04
|
BIHAR
|
05
|
CHANDIGARH
|
06
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
07
|
DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI
|
08
|
DAMAN & DIU
|
09
|
DELHI/NEW DELHI
|
10
|
GOA
|
11
|
GUJARAT
|
12
|
HARYANA
|
13
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
14
|
JAMMU & KASHMIR
|
15
|
JHARKHAND
|
16
|
KARNATAKA
|
17
|
KERALA
|
18
|
LADAKH
|
19
|
LAKSHADWEEP
|
20
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
21
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
22
|
MANIPUR
|
23
|
MEGHALAYA
|
24
|
MIZORAM
|
25
|
NAGALAND
|
26
|
ODISHA
|
27
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
28
|
PUNJAB
|
29
|
RAJASTHAN
|
30
|
SIKKIM
|
31
|
TAMIL NADU
|
32
|
TELANGANA
|
33
|
TRIPURA
|
34
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
35
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
36
|
WEST BENGAL
|
37
