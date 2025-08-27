Telangana TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registration Postponed; Details here

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 Registration last date. Candidates will need to visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in to register online for the exams. Earlier, the TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registration was set to begin from August 25, 2025 but date has now been postponed without any further notice. The board will release the updated schedule and detailed notification on the admission process later on the official website. The counselling process will require students to upload their academic as well as personal documents on the portal while registering online.

TS PGLCET 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the TS PGLCET 2025 counselling highlights here: