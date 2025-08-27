Telangana TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registration Postponed; Details here

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 Registration last date. Candidates will need to visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in to register online for the exams. Earlier, the TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registration was set to begin from August 25, 2025 but date has now been postponed without any further notice. The board will release the updated schedule and detailed notification on the admission process later on the official website. The counselling process will require students to upload their academic as well as personal documents on the portal while registering online.
TS PGLCET 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the TS PGLCET 2025 counselling highlights here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET)
|
Board name
|
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)
|
Conducting university
|
Osmania University, Hyderabad, Telangana State
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
lawcet.tgche.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Law
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Exam mode
|
Online, Computer Based Test (CBT)
TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Dates and Detailed Schedule
Candidates can check the following table carrying the TSPGLCET 2025 Counselling important dates:
|
Events
|
Date(s)
|
Counselling Notification release date
|
July 26, 2025
|
Counselling Registration revised dates
|
August 25, 2025 - September 1, 2025
|
Verified Candidate List release date
|
TBA
|
Phase 1 Web Options
|
TBA
|
Phase 1 Provisional Allotment List
|
TBA
|
Reporting to Institute and Verification of Certificates
|
TBA
The official website states “Online registration has been postponed. The new schedule will be announced at a later date.”
TS PGLCET Admission 2025 Complete Process
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps in order to seek admission in law courses across Telangana State via TS PGLCET 2025:
- Registration: candidates must register online to begin with the admission process
- Pay Processing Fee: in order to confirm their registration, candidates will need to pay the application fee
- Original Certificates Upload: candidates must provide their personal documents in order to get their identity verified
- Online Certificate Verification: candidates must provide their academic certificates in order to get their identity verified
- Exercising Web Options: candidates will need to select their preferred course and colleges online to exercise their counselling
- Seat Allotment: based on the preferences and availability of students, the seats will be allotted
- Pay the Fee Online and Download Acknowledgement Card: pay online fee for seat confirmation
- Report to the allotted College along with (Original Certificates and Acknowledgment): candidates must report to their allotted institutions to get themselves verified for admission
- Verification of original Certificate at the Allotted College: institutes will also verify your documents and academic certificate
- Receive Allotment order: download the offer letter from the official website to confirm admission
Candidates are required to keep up with the deadlines and apply well within the timeline to avoid any last minute discrepancies. In case of any discrepancies, contact the board at 7207341100.
