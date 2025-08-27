Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links
News

Telangana TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registration Postponed; Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 27, 2025, 12:53 IST

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for the Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025. Candidates must register online at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. The TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registration, originally set for August 25, 2025, has been postponed, and the updated schedule will be released later on the official website.

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registration has been extended until further notice.
TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registration has been extended until further notice.
Register for Result Updates

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 Registration last date. Candidates will need to visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in to register online for the exams. Earlier, the TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Registration was set to begin from August 25, 2025 but date has now been postponed without any further notice. The board will release the updated schedule and detailed notification on the admission process later on the official website. The counselling process will require students to upload their academic as well as personal documents on the portal while registering online.

TS PGLCET 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the TS PGLCET 2025 counselling highlights here: 

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET)

Board name 

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)

Conducting university 

Osmania University, Hyderabad, Telangana State

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

lawcet.tgche.ac.in

Stream 

Law 

State 

Telangana 

Application Mode 

Online 

Exam mode 

Online, Computer Based Test (CBT)

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Dates and Detailed Schedule 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the TSPGLCET 2025 Counselling important dates:

Events

Date(s) 

Counselling Notification release date 

July 26, 2025

Counselling Registration revised  dates 

August 25, 2025 - September 1, 2025

Verified Candidate List release date 

TBA

Phase 1 Web Options

TBA

Phase 1 Provisional Allotment List

TBA

Reporting to Institute and Verification of Certificates

TBA

Related Stories

The official website states “Online registration has been postponed. The new schedule will be announced at a later date.”

TS PGLCET Admission 2025 Complete Process

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps in order to seek admission in law courses across Telangana State via TS PGLCET 2025: 

  1. Registration: candidates must register online to begin with the admission process 
  2. Pay Processing Fee: in order to confirm their registration, candidates will need to pay the application fee
  3. Original Certificates Upload: candidates must provide their personal documents in order to get their identity verified 
  4. Online Certificate Verification: candidates must provide their academic certificates in order to get their identity verified
  5. Exercising Web Options: candidates will need to select their preferred course and colleges online to exercise their counselling 
  6. Seat Allotment: based on the preferences and availability of students, the seats will be allotted 
  7. Pay the Fee Online and Download Acknowledgement Card: pay online fee for seat confirmation 
  8. Report to the allotted College along with (Original Certificates and Acknowledgment): candidates must report to their allotted institutions to get themselves verified for admission
  9. Verification of original Certificate at the Allotted College: institutes will also verify your documents and academic certificate 
  10. Receive Allotment order: download the offer letter from the official website to confirm admission 

Candidates are required to keep up with the deadlines and apply well within the timeline to avoid any last minute discrepancies. In case of any discrepancies, contact the board at 7207341100.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News