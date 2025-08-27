Which Country Has the Most One-Horned Rhinoceros?

One-Horned Rhinoceros: The One-Horned Rhinoceros, also called the Indian Rhinoceros, is a rare animal known for its single horn and tough, armour-like skin. It is found only in South Asia, and most of its population lives in India. India India is home to the largest population of One-Horned Rhinoceroses in the world. About 70–75% of the total global rhino population lives here. Assam is the main state where these rhinos are found, especially in Kaziranga National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Other important places include Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Manas National Park, and Orang National Park. Nepal The second country with One-Horned Rhinoceroses is Nepal. These animals live mainly in Chitwan National Park and Bardiya National Park. Nepal has taken many steps to save them from poaching, and the population has grown steadily.

How Many One-Horned Rhinos Are Left in the World? Today, there are more than 4,000 One-Horned Rhinos worldwide. Most of them live in India, while Nepal protects the rest. In the past, they were once close to extinction, but strong wildlife protection has helped their numbers increase. Interesting Facts about One-Horned Rhinoceros 1. The Rhino Horn is Made of Keratin The horn of a One-Horned Rhinoceros is made of keratin, the same material as human nails and hair. It is very strong, and even if damaged, it can grow back. This is why rhino horns are wrongly believed to be valuable in traditional medicine. 2. One-Horned Rhinos are Great Swimmers Despite their heavy weight, One-Horned Rhinos are excellent swimmers. They spend a lot of time in water to cool themselves and also to avoid insects. Swimming helps them survive in hot climates.