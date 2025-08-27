Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Shocking IPL Retirement; Check his Complete IPL and International Cricket Records and Stats

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of India's greatest spin bowlers. Known for his innovative tactics and sharp mind, he has played a key role in many victories for India.
After retiring from international cricket in 2024, Ashwin has now announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025.
He played 16 seasons in the IPL, taking 187 wickets in 221 matches. He won two IPL titles with the Chennai Super Kings and was known for his clever bowling and leadership skills.
Ashwin said he wants to explore new opportunities in other leagues. His decision marks the end of a long and successful journey in Indian cricket. He also holds many records in Test cricket, including over 500 wickets and six centuries.
In this article, we'll take a look at Ashwin's complete IPL and international cricket records, his top performances, and the legacy he leaves behind.
R. Ashwin IPL Records and Stats
Ravichandran Ashwin, a native of Tamil Nadu, began his IPL career in 2008 with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
He gained fame in 2010 for his 'carrom ball', taking 13 wickets with an impressive economy of 6.10. CSK re-signed him for the 2011 season, where he took 20 wickets, helping them win back-to-back titles. He remained a key player for CSK until the team was suspended in 2016.
He then played for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 before a hernia injury sidelined him in 2017. In 2018, Kings XI Punjab acquired him for ₹7.6 crore and appointed him captain, but the season was not successful for either the team or Ashwin, who took only 10 wickets.
He was then traded to the Delhi Capitals for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but his performance was not particularly noteworthy.
The Rajasthan Royals acquired him in 2021 for ₹5 crore, where he partnered effectively with Yuzvendra Chahal as a defensive bowler. In the 2025 auction, Ashwin made a homecoming to CSK, who bought him for a significant ₹9.75 crore.
Batting Career Summary
|
Format
|
M
|
Inn
|
Runs
|
BF
|
HS
|
Avg
|
SR
|
NO
|
4s
|
6s
|
50s
|
100s
|
IPL
|
220
|
98
|
833
|
705
|
50
|
13.02
|
118.16
|
34
|
64
|
29
|
1
|
0
Bowling Career Summary
|
Format
|
M
|
Inn
|
B
|
Runs
|
Wkts
|
Avg
|
Econ
|
SR
|
BBI
|
BBM
|
5w
|
10w
|
IPL
|
220
|
217
|
4710
|
5652
|
187
|
30.22
|
7.20
|
25.19
|
4/34
|
4/34
|
0
|
0
R. Ashwin International Cricket Records and Stats
According to Cricbuzz.com, here's the complete list of records and stats of Ravichandran Ashwin.
Batting Career Summary
|
Format
|
M
|
Inn
|
Runs
|
BF
|
HS
|
Avg
|
SR
|
NO
|
4s
|
6s
|
50s
|
100s
|
Test
|
106
|
151
|
3503
|
6423
|
124
|
25.76
|
54.54
|
15
|
399
|
23
|
14
|
6
|
ODI
|
116
|
63
|
707
|
813
|
65
|
16.44
|
86.97
|
20
|
60
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
T20I
|
65
|
19
|
184
|
160
|
31
|
26.29
|
115.00
|
12
|
17
|
4
|
0
|
0
Bowling Career Summary
|
Format
|
M
|
Inn
|
B
|
Runs
|
Wkts
|
Av g
|
Econ
|
SR
|
BBI
|
BBM
|
5w
|
10w
|
Test
|
106
|
200
|
27246
|
12891
|
537
|
24.01
|
2.84
|
50.7
|
7/59
|
13/140
|
37
|
8
|
ODI
|
116
|
114
|
6303
|
5180
|
156
|
33.21
|
4.93
|
40.4
|
4/25
|
4/25
|
0
|
0
|
T20I
|
65
|
65
|
1452
|
1672
|
72
|
23.22
|
6.91
|
20.17
|
4/8
|
4/8
|
0
|
0
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation