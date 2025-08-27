Schools Holiday on 27th August
Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Shocking IPL Retirement; Check his Complete IPL and International Cricket Records and Stats

By Kriti Barua
Aug 27, 2025, 14:30 IST

Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), marking the end of a remarkable 16-season journey. After stepping away from international cricket in 2024, Ashwin now bids farewell to the IPL in 2025. Known for his sharp spin and strategic brilliance, he leaves behind a legacy of 187 wickets in 221 matches and two IPL titles. His decision stems from a desire to explore new opportunities and focus on mentoring young talent.

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of India's greatest spin bowlers. Known for his innovative tactics and sharp mind, he has played a key role in many victories for India. 

After retiring from international cricket in 2024, Ashwin has now announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025.

He played 16 seasons in the IPL, taking 187 wickets in 221 matches. He won two IPL titles with the Chennai Super Kings and was known for his clever bowling and leadership skills. 

Ashwin said he wants to explore new opportunities in other leagues. His decision marks the end of a long and successful journey in Indian cricket. He also holds many records in Test cricket, including over 500 wickets and six centuries. 

In this article, we'll take a look at Ashwin's complete IPL and international cricket records, his top performances, and the legacy he leaves behind.

R. Ashwin IPL Records and Stats

R Ravichandran Ashwin retirement BGT reactions from social media from the cricket world | ESPNcricinfo

Ravichandran Ashwin, a native of Tamil Nadu, began his IPL career in 2008 with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). 

He gained fame in 2010 for his 'carrom ball', taking 13 wickets with an impressive economy of 6.10. CSK re-signed him for the 2011 season, where he took 20 wickets, helping them win back-to-back titles. He remained a key player for CSK until the team was suspended in 2016.

He then played for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 before a hernia injury sidelined him in 2017. In 2018, Kings XI Punjab acquired him for ₹7.6 crore and appointed him captain, but the season was not successful for either the team or Ashwin, who took only 10 wickets. 

He was then traded to the Delhi Capitals for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but his performance was not particularly noteworthy. 

The Rajasthan Royals acquired him in 2021 for ₹5 crore, where he partnered effectively with Yuzvendra Chahal as a defensive bowler. In the 2025 auction, Ashwin made a homecoming to CSK, who bought him for a significant ₹9.75 crore.

Batting Career Summary

Format

M

Inn

Runs

BF

HS

Avg

SR

NO

4s

6s

50s

100s

IPL

220

98

833

705

50

13.02

118.16

34

64

29

1

0

Bowling Career Summary

Format

M

Inn

B

Runs

Wkts

Avg

Econ

SR

BBI

BBM

5w

10w

IPL

220

217

4710

5652

187

30.22

7.20

25.19

4/34

4/34

0

0

R. Ashwin International Cricket Records and Stats

According to Cricbuzz.com, here's the complete list of records and stats of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Batting Career Summary

Format

M

Inn

Runs

BF

HS

Avg

SR

NO

4s

6s

50s

100s

Test

106

151

3503

6423

124

25.76

54.54

15

399

23

14

6

ODI

116

63

707

813

65

16.44

86.97

20

60

7

1

0

T20I

65

19

184

160

31

26.29

115.00

12

17

4

0

0

Bowling Career Summary

Format

M

Inn

B

Runs

Wkts

Av g

Econ

SR

BBI

BBM

5w

10w

Test

106

200

27246

12891

537

24.01

2.84

50.7

7/59

13/140

37

8

ODI

116

114

6303

5180

156

33.21

4.93

40.4

4/25

4/25

0

0

T20I

65

65

1452

1672

72

23.22

6.91

20.17

4/8

4/8

0

0

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

