Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Shocking IPL Retirement; Check his Complete IPL and International Cricket Records and Stats

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of India's greatest spin bowlers. Known for his innovative tactics and sharp mind, he has played a key role in many victories for India.

After retiring from international cricket in 2024, Ashwin has now announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025.

He played 16 seasons in the IPL, taking 187 wickets in 221 matches. He won two IPL titles with the Chennai Super Kings and was known for his clever bowling and leadership skills.

Ashwin said he wants to explore new opportunities in other leagues. His decision marks the end of a long and successful journey in Indian cricket. He also holds many records in Test cricket, including over 500 wickets and six centuries.

In this article, we'll take a look at Ashwin's complete IPL and international cricket records, his top performances, and the legacy he leaves behind.