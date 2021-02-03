NTA UGC NET 2021 Registration Begins @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Apply Online for UGC NET December 2020 Exam

NTA UGC NET 2021 Registration Begins @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET December 2020 Exam will be conducted by NTA from 2nd to 17th May 2021 in 81 subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The University Grants Commission (UGC) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting UGC-NET to the NTA established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India (GOI). UGC NET is a test being conducted in online mode to determine the eligibility ‘only for Assistant Professor’ and ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor both’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET December 2020 Exam:

UGC NET December 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 2nd February to 2nd March 2021 Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees 3rd March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Correction of Online Application Form 5th to 9th March 2021 Downloading of Admit Cards To be announced later UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021 Date for announcing results To be announced later

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for the teaching posts of the UGC NET June 2021 Exam:

Particulars to be filled in the Online Application Form

Before beginning the process of filling the form, please keep the following information ready with you:

Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth

Type of Identification – Aadhaar Number, Bank A/c Number/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Other Government ID

Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet

Your Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with Pin Code

Four cities for Centres of your choice

Code of NET Subject

Code of subject at Post Graduation level

Code of Post Graduation Course

Category Certificate

Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate

Your own e-mail address and Mobile Number

Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only of candidate’s Photograph (10 kb to 200 kb) and Signature (4 kb to 30 kb).

How to Apply Online for UGC NET December 2020 (May 2021) Exam?

Let’s have a look at the Step-by-Step Process of filling UGC NET June 2020 Online Application Form:

Step 1: Go to the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA)

Candidates are required to apply Online through the official website of the National Testing Agency at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Register as a new user:

Click on the link 'Fill Application Form Dec 2020 Cycle (May 2021)':

Step 3: Fill in the Registration Form

Carefully fill in the Registration Page of the online application form by 2nd March 2021. Fill in the basic information and note down the system generated Application Number:Candidate’s Name/ Mother’s Name/ Father’s Name:

1. Provide Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, and Father’s Name as given in the Secondary School Examination or equivalent Board / University Certificate in capital letters.

2. Date of Birth: dd/mm/yyyy

Provide Candidate’s date of birth as recorded in Secondary School Examination or equivalent Board/ University certificate.

3. Mobile Number and e-mail Address:

Provide your own Mobile Number and e-mail address.

Note: Only one e-mail address and one Mobile Number are valid for one application

Step 4: Fill in the Complete Application Form

Fill in the complete Application Form after thoroughly going through the eligibility criteria for the teaching Posts. Below are some points to remember while filling the Application Form:

a) Other Backward Classes (OBC) -Non-Creamy Layer as per the central list of Other Backward Classes available on National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), Government of India website (www.ncbc.nic.in). Thus, the candidates falling in this list may mention OBC in the Category Column. State list OBC Candidates who are not in OBC-NCL (Central List) must choose General.

b) Provide your complete postal address with PIN Code(Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address) for further correspondence. PIN code of Correspondence Address should be given in the space provided for this purpose.

Note: The NTA shall not be responsible for any delay/loss in postal transit or for an incorrect Correspondence address given by the Applicant in the Application Form.

c) Choice of Cities for Examination Centres: The candidate should select any four cities of their choice for examination of UGC NET December 2020.

d) NET Subject: The candidate should select the NET subject to appear from the list of NET Subjects.

e) Subject at Post Graduation level: The candidate should select the Subject at Post Graduation level.

f) Post Graduation Course: The candidate should select the Post Graduation Course.

g) Under no circumstances the choice of cities for Centre and NET subject filled in the application form shall be changed by the NTA.

Step 5: Generation of Password and Login ID

Register for Online Application Form and note down system generated Application Number. The candidate should supply all the details while filling the Online Application Form and is also required to create PASSWORD and choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer. After successful submission of the personal details, the Application number will be generated and it will be used to complete the remaining Steps of the Application Form and will also be required for all future correspondence. For subsequent logins, the candidate will be able to login directly with the respective system generated Application Number and created Password.

The Password must be as per the following Password policy.

Password must be 8 to 13 characters long.

Password must have at least one Upper case alphabet.

Password must have at least one Lower case alphabet.

Password must have at least one numeric value.

Password must have at least one special characters e.g.,!@#$%^&*-

Candidates are advised to note down their login id and password for future use.

Step 6: Upload Scanned Images of Photograph and Signature

The next step is uploading of scanned images. Candidates are required to fill the size and dimensions of the photo image are as mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature Size of Photograph 10 kb to 200 kb Size of Signature 4 kb to 30 kb

Photograph: The photograph should be recent and coloured or black/white (but clear contrast). The photograph should not be with cap or goggles. The candidate should scan his/her passport size photograph for uploading. File size must be between 10 kb to 200 kb. Candidates are advised to take 6 to 8 passport size coloured photographs with white background.

Note: Passport size photograph is to be used for uploading on Online Application Form and also for pasting on Attendance Sheet at the examination centre.

Signature: The candidates are required to upload the full signature in running handwriting in the appropriate box given in the Online Application Form. Writing full name in the Box in Capital letters would not be accepted as the signature and the Application Form would be rejected. The candidate should put his full signature on white paper with a Black Ink pen and scan it for uploading. File size must be between 4 kb to 30 kb.

Note: The candidate must ensure that the uploaded images are clear and proper. Upload the correct Photograph and Signature as the facility for correction will not be given.

STEP 7: Payment of Application Fee

After successful upload of photograph and signature, the website will take you to the payment gateway for the payment of Application fees. Candidates can pay UGC NET December 2020 application fee through Debit/Credit Card/UPI/Net Banking/PAYTM:

Category UGC NET Application Fee General Rs. 1000 OBC/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Rs. 500 SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender Rs. 250 Note: GST/Processing charges & GST are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

The candidate has to select the Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI/ Net Banking/ PAYTM option to pay the application fee and follow the online instruction to complete the payment of fee. After successful payment, the candidate will be able to print the Confirmation Page. In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of fee then the transaction is cancelled and the candidates have to approach the concerned bank for refund of the amount. However, the candidate has to make another payment/transaction, in case the Confirmation Page is not generated.

Step 8: Download the Confirmation Page

On successful payment of the application fee, a confirmation page will be generated. Candidates need to take at least four printouts of the Confirmation Page and proof of fee paid for future reference. Thereafter, UGC NET 2021 application process will be complete. The Application Number printed on the computer-generated Confirmation Page must be mentioned in all such correspondences. It is therefore essential to note down the application number printed on the Confirmation Page.