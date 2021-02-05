UGC NET 2021 Exam Age Limit Increased by NTA: Check Assistant Professor & JRF Eligibility to Apply for UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam

NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam Age Limit Increased: NTA has started the registration process for UGC NET December 2020 Exam from 2nd February 2021. UGC NET Exam is being conducted in online mode to determine the eligibility ‘only for Assistant Professor’ and ‘for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor both’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. This year the age limit for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) has been increased by 1 year. Let’s look at the details:

Check UGC NET 2021 Exam Updates

UGC NET 2021 Age Limit

Posts Age Limit (as on 1st March 2021)



Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 31 years Note: Previously Age Limit was 30 years Assistant Professor No upper age limit

Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

UGC NET 2021 Age Limit Relaxation

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (as on 1st March 2021)



1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years (36 years) Note: Previously Age Limit was 35 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 Women 4 Persons with disabilities (PwD) 5 Transgender 6 Candidates having research experience Period spent on research – Maximum 5 years 7 Candidates possessing L.L.M. Degree 3 years 8 Candidates who have served in the armed forces 5 years

Click here to know the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

Educational Qualification

Category Percentage Criteria General/ EWS (Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam) 55% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree ST/ SC/ OBC/ PwD/ Transgender (Including candidates waiting for their PG Final Year result or going to be appeared in the exam) 50% aggregate in Master’s Degree or Equivalent Degree

The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination have been completed by 19th September 1991 (irrespective of the date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e., from 55% to 50%) for appearing in NET.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam:

UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 2nd February to 2nd March 2021 Get Direct Link to Apply Online Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees 3rd March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Correction of Online Application Form 5th to 9th March 2021 Downloading of Admit Cards To be announced later UGC NET Dec 2020 Exam Dates 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021 Date for announcing results To be announced later

For NET/SET/SLET Candidates:

The Candidates, who have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission Regulation Act 2009, shall be exempted from minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET for Assistant Professor or equivalent position in Universities and Colleges.

The candidates who have passed the UGC/CSIR JRF examination prior to 1989 are also exempted from appearing in NET.

Check UGC NET 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks

For SET Candidates:

The candidates who have cleared the States Eligibility Test (SET) accredited by UGC for Assistant Professor held prior to 1st June 2002, are exempted from appearing in NET, and are eligible to apply for Assistant Professor anywhere in India.

For SET held from 1st June 2002 onwards, the qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor only in the universities/colleges situated in the State from where they have cleared their SET.

UGC NET Assistant Professor & JRF 2021 Reservation Policy

The reservation policy of the Government of India is applicable to UGC-NET. According to this, in the Central Universities and Institutions which are deemed to be Universities, 10% of the seats are reserved for the category General-Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS), 15% of the seats are reserved for the category Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5% for the category Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 27% for the category Other Backward Classes belonging to the Non Creamy layer (OBC-NCL):

Category % Reservation EWS 10% SC 15% ST 7.5% OBC-NCL 27%

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam.