NTA UGC NET June 2020: List of Exam Centres with City Codes

NTA will commence UGC NET June 2020 Registration on its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in from 16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020. UGC NET Exams are conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) twice every year to determine the eligibility for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ or ‘Assistant Professor only’ in recognized Indian Universities or Colleges. Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 16th April 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15th May 2020 UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 Date for announcing results 5th July 2020

NTA UGC NET June 2020 APPLICATION PROCESS

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam: List of Exam Centre with Code

UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted at different Exam Centers for various subjects across India from 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020. Candidates need to provide four cities for Centres of their choice while filling application form for NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates we have listed down the Exam Centres alongwith their codes. Examination will be held at the following cities, provided there are sufficient numbers of candidates in the city: