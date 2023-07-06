UGC NET June 2023 Expected Result Date: Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Announced NTA NET Result Date

UGC NET June 2023 Expected Result Date : UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has announced the NTA UGC NET June 2023 expected result date. UGC NET June 2023 result would be announced on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in on this date!

UGC NET 2023 Result Date: National Testing Agency is going to release the UGC NET answer key 2023 for 83 subjects on the official website - www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in. After the release of the UGC NET June 2023 answer key, candidates can view their response sheet along with question papers and raise their objections in online mode. After considering the objections raised by the candidates, NTA will release the UGC NET results. UGC NET 2023 Exam was conducted in online mode across the country in two phases in June 2023.

UGC NET Result Date 2023

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has announced the NTA UGC NET June 2023 expected result date. The UGC NET result for the June 2023 session is expected to be released in the second week of August 2023. The exact date has not yet been announced, but it is likely to be released around August 10-15, 2023.

UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August. pic.twitter.com/JnmdloLyhx — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 4, 2023

To check your UGC NET result, you will need to log in to the UGC NET website using your application number and date of birth. Once you have logged in, you will be able to see your result, including your marks, grade, and the cut-off marks for your subject and category.

Here are the steps on how to check your UGC NET result 2023:

Go to the UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "UGC NET June Result 2023" link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the final answer keys for 83 subjects along with the results. The UGC NET result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. The answer key will be downloaded in a PDF file. You can open the PDF file to view the correct answers to all the questions.

UGC NET Cut-off Marks 2023

NTA will also release the official cut-off subject-wise on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The normalisation method will be used to calculate cut-off for the subjects whose exams were held in multiple shifts. The cut-off marks are determined by the number of candidates who appear for the exam, the difficulty level of the exam, and the number of seats available. The cut-off marks are different for each subject and category. For the general category, the minimum qualifying mark is 40%. For the reserved categories, the minimum qualifying mark is 35%.