UGC NET Result in August 2023 @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check what will be NTA NET Good Score

UGC NET Result in August 2023 @ugcnet.nta.nic.in : Check what will be the NTA UGC NET 2023 good score based on the expected cut-off and minimum qualifying marks for 83 subjects.

UGC NET Result in August 2023 @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency conducted the UGC NET 2023 exam from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases for 83 subjects. As per the official data, around 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the UGC NET June 2023 exam, and around 72.5% of candidates, i.e., 4.63 lakh appeared for the exam. Candidates who participated in the exam must be curious about the score required to meet the cut-off marks. So, let’s look at the factors that will decide the good score for the UGC NET 2023 exam.

UGC NET Good Score 2023

A good score in the UGC NET is the minimum score or cut-off marks that the candidates must achieve clear the exam. The factors that will be the deciding the good score for UGC NET exam are :

- Total number of candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2023 exam

- Score obtained by the candidates in the exam

- Normalisation of Marks

- Difficulty level of the exam subject-wise

- Categories to which the candidates belong - General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD

- Previous years’ cutoff trends

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

To be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the following reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to the non-creamy layer, PwD, and third gender):

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) (UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2) General (UR)/ EWS 40% SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender 35%

Check UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP Guidelines

UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

The UGC NET Paper 1 featured questions with an overall difficulty level of 'easy to moderate,' while the difficulty level of Paper 2 was considered 'moderate' for various subjects. Now, let's look at the expected cut-off for the NTA UGC NET 2023 exam:

Subjects Category Assistant Professor Cut-Off JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off Psychology Gen/ UR 196 216 EWS 174 200 OBC(NCL) 174 200 SC 162 184 ST 158 178 Education Gen/ UR 190 210 EWS 172 198 OBC(NCL) 172 196 SC 160 182 ST 162 184 Anthropology Gen/ UR 174 194 EWS 160 190 OBC(NCL) 162 184 SC 150 166 ST 150 166 Sociology Gen/ UR 200 218 EWS 184 208 OBC(NCL) 182 204 SC 168 192 ST 166 190 Social Work Gen/ UR 178 196 EWS 162 188 OBC(NCL) 156 180 SC 142 172 ST 144 166 Philosophy Gen/ UR 206 226 EWS 186 216 OBC(NCL) 186 210 SC 178 200 ST 158 180 Home Science Gen/ UR 182 200 EWS 162 184 OBC(NCL) 162 182 SC 150 176 ST 150 176 Defence & Strategic Studies Gen/ UR 208 224 EWS 194 216 OBC(NCL) 192 208 SC 192 214 ST 182 190 Population Studies Gen/ UR 182 204 EWS 168 196 OBC(NCL) 168 186 SC 164 174 ST 160 172 Public Administration Gen/ UR 182 200 EWS 168 192 OBC(NCL) 166 190 SC 150 172 ST 150 172 Maithili Gen/ UR 202 218 EWS 182 202 OBC(NCL) 184 198 SC 198 212 ST — — Management Gen/ UR 164 180 EWS 148 170 OBC(NCL) 144 164 SC 136 154 ST 134 152 Sanskrit Gen/ UR 178 196 EWS 164 186 OBC(NCL) 162 180 SC 152 170 ST 138 158 Punjabi Gen/ UR 160 172 EWS 148 162 OBC(NCL) 144 160 SC 134 152 ST 136 136 Telugu Gen/ UR 154 164 EWS 144 152 OBC(NCL) 140 154 SC 134 152 ST 136 146 Tamil Gen/ UR 148 160 EWS 144 140 OBC(NCL) 138 150 SC 132 144 ST 132 — Law Gen/ UR 202 224 EWS 182 210 OBC(NCL) 180 206 SC 168 190 ST 160 182 Urdu Gen/ UR 202 214 EWS 190 206 OBC(NCL) 190 206 SC 168 204 ST 178 190 Geography Gen/ UR 182 202 EWS 164 192 OBC(NCL) 164 186 SC 152 176 ST 150 168 Mass Communication & Journalism Gen/ UR 184 208 EWS 166 194 OBC(NCL) 166 186 SC 156 172 ST 152 166 Computer Science & Applications Gen/ UR 162 180 EWS 146 166 OBC(NCL) 142 162 SC 136 150 ST 132 148 Economics Gen/ UR 192 212 EWS 172 198 OBC(NCL) 170 196 SC 152 176 ST 150 172 History Gen/ UR 198 212 EWS 194 198 OBC(NCL) 180 196 SC 170 176 ST 160 172 Political Science Gen/ UR 195 200 EWS 190 195 OBC(NCL) 180 190 SC 170 180 ST 160 170 Commerce Gen/ UR 198 210 EWS 194 200 OBC(NCL) 180 190 SC 170 180 ST 160 170 English Gen/ UR 195 200 EWS 190 195 OBC(NCL) 180 190 SC 170 180 ST 160 170 Hindi Gen/ UR Gen/ UR 195 EWS EWS 190 OBC(NCL) OBC(NCL) 180 SC SC 170 ST ST 160

Note: For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).

Check CSIR NET 2023 Result Date, Merit List, Normalisation of Marks, E-certificate details

The eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGCNET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF. Also, the candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor. The universities, institutions, IITs, and other national organizations may select the JRF awardees for full-time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them.