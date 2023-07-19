UGC NET Result in August 2023 @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check what will be NTA NET Good Score

UGC NET Result in August 2023 @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency conducted the UGC NET 2023 exam from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases for 83 subjects. As per the official data, around 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the UGC NET June 2023 exam, and around 72.5% of candidates, i.e., 4.63 lakh appeared for the exam. Candidates who participated in the exam must be curious about the score required to meet the cut-off marks. So, let’s look at the factors that will decide the good score for the UGC NET 2023 exam.
UGC NET Good Score 2023
A good score in the UGC NET is the minimum score or cut-off marks that the candidates must achieve clear the exam. The factors that will be the deciding the good score for UGC NET exam are :
- Total number of candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2023 exam
- Score obtained by the candidates in the exam
- Difficulty level of the exam subject-wise
- Categories to which the candidates belong - General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD
- Previous years’ cutoff trends
UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023
To be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the following reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to the non-creamy layer, PwD, and third gender):
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)
|
General (UR)/ EWS
|
40%
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender
|
35%
UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023
The UGC NET Paper 1 featured questions with an overall difficulty level of 'easy to moderate,' while the difficulty level of Paper 2 was considered 'moderate' for various subjects. Now, let's look at the expected cut-off for the NTA UGC NET 2023 exam:
|
Subjects
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
Psychology
|
Gen/ UR
|
196
|
216
|
EWS
|
174
|
200
|
OBC(NCL)
|
174
|
200
|
SC
|
162
|
184
|
ST
|
158
|
178
|
Education
|
Gen/ UR
|
190
|
210
|
EWS
|
172
|
198
|
OBC(NCL)
|
172
|
196
|
SC
|
160
|
182
|
ST
|
162
|
184
|
Anthropology
|
Gen/ UR
|
174
|
194
|
EWS
|
160
|
190
|
OBC(NCL)
|
162
|
184
|
SC
|
150
|
166
|
ST
|
150
|
166
|
Sociology
|
Gen/ UR
|
200
|
218
|
EWS
|
184
|
208
|
OBC(NCL)
|
182
|
204
|
SC
|
168
|
192
|
ST
|
166
|
190
|
Social Work
|
Gen/ UR
|
178
|
196
|
EWS
|
162
|
188
|
OBC(NCL)
|
156
|
180
|
SC
|
142
|
172
|
ST
|
144
|
166
|
Philosophy
|
Gen/ UR
|
206
|
226
|
EWS
|
186
|
216
|
OBC(NCL)
|
186
|
210
|
SC
|
178
|
200
|
ST
|
158
|
180
|
Home Science
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
200
|
EWS
|
162
|
184
|
OBC(NCL)
|
162
|
182
|
SC
|
150
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
176
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
Gen/ UR
|
208
|
224
|
EWS
|
194
|
216
|
OBC(NCL)
|
192
|
208
|
SC
|
192
|
214
|
ST
|
182
|
190
|
Population Studies
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
204
|
EWS
|
168
|
196
|
OBC(NCL)
|
168
|
186
|
SC
|
164
|
174
|
ST
|
160
|
172
|
Public Administration
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
200
|
EWS
|
168
|
192
|
OBC(NCL)
|
166
|
190
|
SC
|
150
|
172
|
ST
|
150
|
172
|
Maithili
|
Gen/ UR
|
202
|
218
|
EWS
|
182
|
202
|
OBC(NCL)
|
184
|
198
|
SC
|
198
|
212
|
ST
|
—
|
—
|
Management
|
Gen/ UR
|
164
|
180
|
EWS
|
148
|
170
|
OBC(NCL)
|
144
|
164
|
SC
|
136
|
154
|
ST
|
134
|
152
|
Sanskrit
|
Gen/ UR
|
178
|
196
|
EWS
|
164
|
186
|
OBC(NCL)
|
162
|
180
|
SC
|
152
|
170
|
ST
|
138
|
158
|
Punjabi
|
Gen/ UR
|
160
|
172
|
EWS
|
148
|
162
|
OBC(NCL)
|
144
|
160
|
SC
|
134
|
152
|
ST
|
136
|
136
|
Telugu
|
Gen/ UR
|
154
|
164
|
EWS
|
144
|
152
|
OBC(NCL)
|
140
|
154
|
SC
|
134
|
152
|
ST
|
136
|
146
|
Tamil
|
Gen/ UR
|
148
|
160
|
EWS
|
144
|
140
|
OBC(NCL)
|
138
|
150
|
SC
|
132
|
144
|
ST
|
132
|
—
|
Law
|
Gen/ UR
|
202
|
224
|
EWS
|
182
|
210
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
206
|
SC
|
168
|
190
|
ST
|
160
|
182
|
Urdu
|
Gen/ UR
|
202
|
214
|
EWS
|
190
|
206
|
OBC(NCL)
|
190
|
206
|
SC
|
168
|
204
|
ST
|
178
|
190
|
Geography
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
202
|
EWS
|
164
|
192
|
OBC(NCL)
|
164
|
186
|
SC
|
152
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
168
|
Mass Communication & Journalism
|
Gen/ UR
|
184
|
208
|
EWS
|
166
|
194
|
OBC(NCL)
|
166
|
186
|
SC
|
156
|
172
|
ST
|
152
|
166
|
Computer Science & Applications
|
Gen/ UR
|
162
|
180
|
EWS
|
146
|
166
|
OBC(NCL)
|
142
|
162
|
SC
|
136
|
150
|
ST
|
132
|
148
|
Economics
|
Gen/ UR
|
192
|
212
|
EWS
|
172
|
198
|
OBC(NCL)
|
170
|
196
|
SC
|
152
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
172
|
History
|
Gen/ UR
|
198
|
212
|
EWS
|
194
|
198
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
196
|
SC
|
170
|
176
|
ST
|
160
|
172
|
Political Science
|
Gen/ UR
|
195
|
200
|
EWS
|
190
|
195
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
190
|
SC
|
170
|
180
|
ST
|
160
|
170
|
Commerce
|
Gen/ UR
|
198
|
210
|
EWS
|
194
|
200
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
190
|
SC
|
170
|
180
|
ST
|
160
|
170
|
English
|
Gen/ UR
|
195
|
200
|
EWS
|
190
|
195
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
190
|
SC
|
170
|
180
|
ST
|
160
|
170
|
Hindi
|
Gen/ UR
|
Gen/ UR
|
195
|
EWS
|
EWS
|
190
|
OBC(NCL)
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
SC
|
SC
|
170
|
ST
|
ST
|
160
Note: For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).
The eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGCNET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF. Also, the candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor. The universities, institutions, IITs, and other national organizations may select the JRF awardees for full-time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them.