UGC NET Result in August 2023 @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check what will be NTA NET Good Score

UGC NET Result in August 2023 @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check what will be the NTA UGC NET 2023 good score based on the expected cut-off and minimum qualifying marks for 83 subjects.

UGC NET Result in August 2023 @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency conducted the UGC NET 2023 exam from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases for 83 subjects. As per the official data, around 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the UGC NET June 2023 exam, and around 72.5% of candidates, i.e., 4.63 lakh appeared for the exam. Candidates who participated in the exam must be curious about the score required to meet the cut-off marks. So, let’s look at the factors that will decide the good score for the UGC NET 2023 exam.

UGC NET Good Score 2023

A good score in the UGC NET is the minimum score or cut-off marks that the candidates must achieve clear the exam. The factors that will be the deciding the good score for UGC NET exam are :

- Total number of candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2023 exam

- Score obtained by the candidates in the exam

- Normalisation of Marks

- Difficulty level of the exam subject-wise

- Categories to which the candidates belong - General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD

- Previous years’ cutoff trends

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

To be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the following reserved categories (viz., SC, ST, OBC (belonging to the non-creamy layer, PwD, and third gender):

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)

General (UR)/ EWS

40%

SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender

35%

Check UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP Guidelines

UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

The UGC NET Paper 1 featured questions with an overall difficulty level of 'easy to moderate,' while the difficulty level of Paper 2 was considered 'moderate' for various subjects. Now, let's look at the expected cut-off for the NTA UGC NET 2023 exam:

Subjects

Category

Assistant Professor Cut-Off

JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off

Psychology

Gen/ UR

196

216

EWS

174

200

OBC(NCL)

174

200

SC

162

184

ST

158

178

Education

Gen/ UR

190

210

EWS

172

198

OBC(NCL)

172

196

SC

160

182

ST

162

184

Anthropology

Gen/ UR

174

194

EWS

160

190

OBC(NCL)

162

184

SC

150

166

ST

150

166

Sociology

Gen/ UR

200

218

EWS

184

208

OBC(NCL)

182

204

SC

168

192

ST

166

190

Social Work

Gen/ UR

178

196

EWS

162

188

OBC(NCL)

156

180

SC

142

172

ST

144

166

Philosophy

Gen/ UR

206

226

EWS

186

216

OBC(NCL)

186

210

SC

178

200

ST

158

180

Home Science

Gen/ UR

182

200

EWS

162

184

OBC(NCL)

162

182

SC

150

176

ST

150

176

Defence & Strategic Studies

Gen/ UR

208

224

EWS

194

216

OBC(NCL)

192

208

SC

192

214

ST

182

190

Population Studies

Gen/ UR

182

204

EWS

168

196

OBC(NCL)

168

186

SC

164

174

ST

160

172

Public Administration

Gen/ UR

182

200

EWS

168

192

OBC(NCL)

166

190

SC

150

172

ST

150

172

Maithili

Gen/ UR

202

218

EWS

182

202

OBC(NCL)

184

198

SC

198

212

ST

Management

Gen/ UR

164

180

EWS

148

170

OBC(NCL)

144

164

SC

136

154

ST

134

152

Sanskrit

Gen/ UR

178

196

EWS

164

186

OBC(NCL)

162

180

SC

152

170

ST

138

158

Punjabi

Gen/ UR

160

172

EWS

148

162

OBC(NCL)

144

160

SC

134

152

ST

136

136

Telugu

Gen/ UR

154

164

EWS

144

152

OBC(NCL)

140

154

SC

134

152

ST

136

146

Tamil

Gen/ UR

148

160

EWS

144

140

OBC(NCL)

138

150

SC

132

144

ST

132

Law

Gen/ UR

202

224

EWS

182

210

OBC(NCL)

180

206

SC

168

190

ST

160

182

Urdu

Gen/ UR

202

214

EWS

190

206

OBC(NCL)

190

206

SC

168

204

ST

178

190

Geography

Gen/ UR

182

202

EWS

164

192

OBC(NCL)

164

186

SC

152

176

ST

150

168

Mass Communication & Journalism

Gen/ UR

184

208

EWS

166

194

OBC(NCL)

166

186

SC

156

172

ST

152

166

Computer Science & Applications

Gen/ UR

162

180

EWS

146

166

OBC(NCL)

142

162

SC

136

150

ST

132

148

Economics

Gen/ UR

192

212

EWS

172

198

OBC(NCL)

170

196

SC

152

176

ST

150

172

History

Gen/ UR

198

212

EWS

194

198

OBC(NCL)

180

196

SC

170

176

ST

160

172

Political Science

Gen/ UR

195

200

EWS

190

195

OBC(NCL)

180

190

SC

170

180

ST

160

170

Commerce

Gen/ UR

198

210

EWS

194

200

OBC(NCL)

180

190

SC

170

180

ST

160

170

English

Gen/ UR

195

200

EWS

190

195

OBC(NCL)

180

190

SC

170

180

ST

160

170

Hindi

Gen/ UR

Gen/ UR

195

EWS

EWS

190

OBC(NCL)

OBC(NCL)

180

SC

SC

170

ST

ST

160

Note: For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).

Check CSIR NET 2023 Result Date, Merit List, Normalisation of Marks, E-certificate details 

The eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGCNET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF. Also, the candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor. The universities, institutions, IITs, and other national organizations may select the JRF awardees for full-time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Preparation Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Download UGC NET 2023 Exam Memory-Based Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF

PRACTICE UGC NET 2023 Mock Test

Get UGC NET 2023 Free Study Material

Check Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam

Check How to Use National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation

Check NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Study Plan

FAQ

Q1. What will be the UGC NET 2023 good score?

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).

Q2. What is the UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023?

The UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023 is 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the following reserved categories.

Q3. What factors affect the UGC NET cut-off marks?

Factors such as phases and shifts of the UGC NET 2023 exam, the difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalisation formula are considered by the NTA.
