UGC NET Geography Cutoff Marks 2023: Categorywise NTA NET Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Geography Cutoff Marks 2023: The UGC NET June 2023 examination for 83 subjects was conducted by the NTA in two phases, from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Those who took the UGC NET 2023 Geography subject exam are advised to review the expected cut-off marks and minimum qualifying scores necessary to qualify for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across various categories. Considering the level of difficulty of the UGC NET Geography Paper 2023, we have made an estimated prediction for the cut-off marks of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.
UGC NET Geography Subject Exam 2023
On June 19, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for the Geography subject in the second shift. The NTA UGC NET 2023 exam comprised two papers, namely, Paper-1 and Paper-2. To be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor alone, candidates were obligated to take both papers. Additionally, there was no penalty in the form of negative marking for incorrect answers.
|
UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions (All are compulsory)
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
50
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
2 (Geography)
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
300
UGC NET Geography Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor
The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET Geography subject exam 2023 are:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)
|
General (UR)/ EWS
|
40%
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender
|
35%
UGC NET Geography Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023
The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Geography paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 exam:
|
Subjects
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
Geography
|
Gen/ UR
|
182
|
202
|
EWS
|
164
|
192
|
OBC(NCL)
|
164
|
186
|
SC
|
152
|
176
|
ST
|
150
|
168
UGC NET Geography Subject Previous Year Cut-off Marks
Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Geography subject:
|
UGC NET DECEMBER 2022
|
|
|
|
Assistant Professor
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
|
SubCD
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Cutoff Percentile
|
Total
|
Cutoff Percentile
|
Total
|
80
|
Geography
|
UNRESERVED
|
97.4926666
|
862
|
99.6717419
|
89
|
80
|
Geography
|
EWS
|
93.6499431
|
221
|
99.316766
|
24
|
80
|
Geography
|
OBC(NCL)
|
92.7294315
|
650
|
99.0501467
|
65
|
80
|
Geography
|
SC
|
85.9937035
|
351
|
97.1330967
|
38
|
80
|
Geography
|
ST
|
82.1972343
|
194
|
95.6929466
|
18
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
80.409275
|
10
|
96.9688504
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
64.6325943
|
10
|
86.8626903
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
85.4379103
|
10
|
95.6929466
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
60.1480654
|
5
|
95.9282023
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
64.6325943
|
6
|
85.9937035
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
40.3478139
|
6
|
85.4379103
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
76.4981143
|
6
|
87.4539487
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
---
|
---
|
62.6833357
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
54.6514876
|
1
|
54.6514876
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
37.3725381
|
3
|
43.2532477
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
73.9232367
|
7
|
87.4539487
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
43.2532477
|
4
|
62.6833357
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
46.1656656
|
1
|
46.1656656
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
57.4661266
|
2
|
86.8626903
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
57.4661266
|
4
|
57.4661266
|
2
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
43.2532477
|
1
|
74.416818
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
70.0866043
|
3
|
95.3415281
|
1
|
80
|
Geography
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Geography subject:
|
UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022
|
|
|
|
Assistant Professor
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
|
SubCD
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
Total
|
Cutoff Marks
|
Total
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
UNRESERVED
|
182
|
904
|
202
|
196
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
EWS
|
164
|
252
|
192
|
48
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
OBC(NCL)
|
164
|
703
|
186
|
144
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
SC
|
152
|
382
|
176
|
82
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
ST
|
150
|
191
|
168
|
37
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
152
|
9
|
172
|
3
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
140
|
10
|
160
|
2
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
152
|
10
|
174
|
2
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
112
|
13
|
150
|
3
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
130
|
6
|
164
|
1
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
106
|
9
|
146
|
2
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
138
|
8
|
162
|
1
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
----
|
----
|
126
|
3
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
116
|
3
|
120
|
1
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
110
|
2
|
112
|
1
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
134
|
3
|
144
|
1
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
106
|
2
|
108
|
1
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
128
|
2
|
144
|
1
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
126
|
3
|
152
|
2
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
114
|
2
|
140
|
1
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
136
|
3
|
154
|
1
|
80
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
Factors Affecting the UGC NET Geography Cut-Off Marks 2023
The determination of UGC NET Geography cut-off marks for selecting deserving candidates is influenced by numerous factors. Therefore, the commission considers the following aspects when deciding on these factors:
- Difficulty level of the examination
- The number of candidates who appeared in the exam
- Normalisation of Marks
- Average attempts made by the candidates
For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).