UGC NET Geography Cutoff Marks 2023: Categorywise NTA NET Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Geography Cutoff Marks 2023: The UGC NET June 2023 examination for 83 subjects was conducted by the NTA in two phases, from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Those who took the UGC NET 2023 Geography subject exam are advised to review the expected cut-off marks and minimum qualifying scores necessary to qualify for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across various categories. Considering the level of difficulty of the UGC NET Geography Paper 2023, we have made an estimated prediction for the cut-off marks of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.

UGC NET Geography Subject Exam 2023

On June 19, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for the Geography subject in the second shift. The NTA UGC NET 2023 exam comprised two papers, namely, Paper-1 and Paper-2. To be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor alone, candidates were obligated to take both papers. Additionally, there was no penalty in the form of negative marking for incorrect answers.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration 1 50 100 3 Hours 2 (Geography) 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET Geography Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET Geography subject exam 2023 are:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) (UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2) General (UR)/ EWS 40% SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender 35%

UGC NET Geography Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Geography paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 exam:

Subjects Category Assistant Professor Cut-Off JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off Geography Gen/ UR 182 202 EWS 164 192 OBC(NCL) 164 186 SC 152 176 ST 150 168

UGC NET Geography Subject Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Geography subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2022

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF PERCENTILE Assistant Professor Jrf & Assistant Professor SubCD Subject Category Cutoff Percentile Total Cutoff Percentile Total 80 Geography UNRESERVED 97.4926666 862 99.6717419 89 80 Geography EWS 93.6499431 221 99.316766 24 80 Geography OBC(NCL) 92.7294315 650 99.0501467 65 80 Geography SC 85.9937035 351 97.1330967 38 80 Geography ST 82.1972343 194 95.6929466 18 80 Geography PWD-VI-UR 80.409275 10 96.9688504 1 80 Geography PWD-HI-UR 64.6325943 10 86.8626903 1 80 Geography PWD-LM-UR 85.4379103 10 95.6929466 1 80 Geography PWD-OD&AO-UR 60.1480654 5 95.9282023 1 80 Geography PWD-VI-OB 64.6325943 6 85.9937035 1 80 Geography PWD-HI-OB 40.3478139 6 85.4379103 1 80 Geography PWD-LM-OB 76.4981143 6 87.4539487 1 80 Geography PWD-OD&AO-OB --- --- 62.6833357 1 80 Geography PWD-VI-SC 54.6514876 1 54.6514876 1 80 Geography PWD-HI-SC 37.3725381 3 43.2532477 1 80 Geography PWD-LM-SC 73.9232367 7 87.4539487 1 80 Geography PWD-OD&AO-SC --- --- --- --- 80 Geography PWD-VI-ST 43.2532477 4 62.6833357 1 80 Geography PWD-HI-ST 46.1656656 1 46.1656656 1 80 Geography PWD-LM-ST 57.4661266 2 86.8626903 1 80 Geography PWD-OD&AO-ST --- --- --- --- 80 Geography PWD-VI-EW 57.4661266 4 57.4661266 2 80 Geography PWD-HI-EW 43.2532477 1 74.416818 1 80 Geography PWD-LM-EW 70.0866043 3 95.3415281 1 80 Geography PWD-OD&AO-EW --- --- --- ---

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Geography subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF Assistant Professor Jrf & Assistant Professor SubCD Subject Category Cutoff Marks Total Cutoff Marks Total 80 GEOGRAPHY UNRESERVED 182 904 202 196 80 GEOGRAPHY EWS 164 252 192 48 80 GEOGRAPHY OBC(NCL) 164 703 186 144 80 GEOGRAPHY SC 152 382 176 82 80 GEOGRAPHY ST 150 191 168 37 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-VI-UR 152 9 172 3 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-HI-UR 140 10 160 2 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-LM-UR 152 10 174 2 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-OD&AO-UR 112 13 150 3 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-VI-OB 130 6 164 1 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-HI-OB 106 9 146 2 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-LM-OB 138 8 162 1 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-OD&AO-OB ---- ---- 126 3 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-VI-SC 116 3 120 1 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-HI-SC 110 2 112 1 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-LM-SC 134 3 144 1 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- ---- ---- 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-VI-ST 106 2 108 1 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-HI-ST ---- ---- ---- ---- 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-LM-ST 128 2 144 1 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- ---- ---- 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-VI-EW 126 3 152 2 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-HI-EW 114 2 140 1 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-LM-EW 136 3 154 1 80 GEOGRAPHY PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- ---- ----

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Geography Cut-Off Marks 2023

The determination of UGC NET Geography cut-off marks for selecting deserving candidates is influenced by numerous factors. Therefore, the commission considers the following aspects when deciding on these factors:

Difficulty level of the examination

The number of candidates who appeared in the exam

Normalisation of Marks

Average attempts made by the candidates

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).