UGC NET Geography Cutoff Marks 2023: Categorywise NTA NET Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Geography Cutoff Marks 2023: The UGC NET June 2023 examination for 83 subjects was conducted by the NTA in two phases, from June 13 to June 22, 2023. Those who took the UGC NET 2023 Geography subject exam are advised to review the expected cut-off marks and minimum qualifying scores necessary to qualify for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across various categories. Considering the level of difficulty of the UGC NET Geography Paper 2023, we have made an estimated prediction for the cut-off marks of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.

UGC NET Geography Subject Exam 2023 

On June 19, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for the Geography subject in the second shift. The NTA UGC NET 2023 exam comprised two papers, namely, Paper-1 and Paper-2. To be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor alone, candidates were obligated to take both papers. Additionally, there was no penalty in the form of negative marking for incorrect answers.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

1

50

100

3 Hours

2 (Geography)

100

200

 Total

150

300

UGC NET Geography Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET Geography subject exam 2023 are:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)

General (UR)/ EWS

40%

SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender

35%

UGC NET Geography Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Geography paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 exam:

Subjects

Category

Assistant Professor Cut-Off

JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off

Geography

Gen/ UR

182

202

EWS

164

192

OBC(NCL)

164

186

SC

152

176

ST

150

168

UGC NET Geography Subject Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Geography subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2022
SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF PERCENTILE

 

 

 

Assistant Professor

Jrf & Assistant Professor

SubCD

Subject

Category

Cutoff Percentile

Total

Cutoff Percentile

Total

80

Geography

UNRESERVED

97.4926666

862

99.6717419

89

80

Geography

EWS

93.6499431

221

99.316766

24

80

Geography

OBC(NCL)

92.7294315

650

99.0501467

65

80

Geography

SC

85.9937035

351

97.1330967

38

80

Geography

ST

82.1972343

194

95.6929466

18

80

Geography

PWD-VI-UR

80.409275

10

96.9688504

1

80

Geography

PWD-HI-UR

64.6325943

10

86.8626903

1

80

Geography

PWD-LM-UR

85.4379103

10

95.6929466

1

80

Geography

PWD-OD&AO-UR

60.1480654

5

95.9282023

1

80

Geography

PWD-VI-OB

64.6325943

6

85.9937035

1

80

Geography

PWD-HI-OB

40.3478139

6

85.4379103

1

80

Geography

PWD-LM-OB

76.4981143

6

87.4539487

1

80

Geography

PWD-OD&AO-OB

---

---

62.6833357

1

80

Geography

PWD-VI-SC

54.6514876

1

54.6514876

1

80

Geography

PWD-HI-SC

37.3725381

3

43.2532477

1

80

Geography

PWD-LM-SC

73.9232367

7

87.4539487

1

80

Geography

PWD-OD&AO-SC

---

---

---

---

80

Geography

PWD-VI-ST

43.2532477

4

62.6833357

1

80

Geography

PWD-HI-ST

46.1656656

1

46.1656656

1

80

Geography

PWD-LM-ST

57.4661266

2

86.8626903

1

80

Geography

PWD-OD&AO-ST

---

---

---

---

80

Geography

PWD-VI-EW

57.4661266

4

57.4661266

2

80

Geography

PWD-HI-EW

43.2532477

1

74.416818

1

80

Geography

PWD-LM-EW

70.0866043

3

95.3415281

1

80

Geography

PWD-OD&AO-EW

---

---

---

---

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Geography subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022
SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF

 

 

 

Assistant Professor

Jrf & Assistant Professor

SubCD

Subject

Category

Cutoff Marks

Total

Cutoff Marks

Total

80

GEOGRAPHY

UNRESERVED

182

904

202

196

80

GEOGRAPHY

EWS

164

252

192

48

80

GEOGRAPHY

OBC(NCL)

164

703

186

144

80

GEOGRAPHY

SC

152

382

176

82

80

GEOGRAPHY

ST

150

191

168

37

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-VI-UR

152

9

172

3

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-HI-UR

140

10

160

2

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-LM-UR

152

10

174

2

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-OD&AO-UR

112

13

150

3

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-VI-OB

130

6

164

1

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-HI-OB

106

9

146

2

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-LM-OB

138

8

162

1

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-OD&AO-OB

----

----

126

3

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-VI-SC

116

3

120

1

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-HI-SC

110

2

112

1

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-LM-SC

134

3

144

1

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

----

----

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-VI-ST

106

2

108

1

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-HI-ST

----

----

----

----

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-LM-ST

128

2

144

1

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

----

----

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-VI-EW

126

3

152

2

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-HI-EW

114

2

140

1

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-LM-EW

136

3

154

1

80

GEOGRAPHY

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

----

----

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Geography Cut-Off Marks 2023

The determination of UGC NET Geography cut-off marks for selecting deserving candidates is influenced by numerous factors. Therefore, the commission considers the following aspects when deciding on these factors:

  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • The number of candidates who appeared in the exam
  • Normalisation of Marks
  • Average attempts made by the candidates

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).

FAQ

Q1: How will the UGC NET Geography Cutoff 2023 be calculated?

NTA will use the normalisation method to calculate the UGC NET Geography Cutoff 2023.

Q2: What factors will affect the UGC NET Geography cut-off marks?

Factors such as phases and shifts of the UGC NET 2023 exam, the difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalisation formula is considered by the NTA.

Q3. What is the UGC NET Geography Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023?

The UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023 is 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the following reserved categories.
