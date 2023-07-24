UGC NET Political Science Cutoff Marks 2023: Categorywise NTA NET Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Political Science Cutoff Marks 2023 : Check NTA UGC NET Political Science subject expected cut-off and minimum qualifying marks 2023 along with the previous year percentile score category-wise. Also, know the factors affecting the UGC NET cut-off marks.

UGC NET Political Science Cutoff Marks 2023: The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency in two phases, from June 13 to June 22, 2023, covering 83 subjects. Candidates who took the UGC NET 2023 exam for the Political Science subject should review the expected cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks needed to qualify for the positions of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across various categories. Considering the difficulty level of the UGC NET Political Science exam 2023, we have estimated the cut-off marks for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.

UGC NET Political Science Exam 2023

On June 15, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for the Political Science subject in two shifts. The NTA UGC NET 2023 exam was comprised of two papers, namely Paper-1 and Paper-2. To qualify for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only, candidates had to attempt both papers. Additionally, no negative marking was applicable for incorrect responses.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration 1 50 100 3 Hours 2 (Political Science) 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET Political Science Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET Political Science subject exam 2023 are:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) (UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2) General (UR)/ EWS 40% SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender 35%

UGC NET Political Science Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Political Science paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 Paper-1:

Subjects Category Assistant Professor Cut-Off JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off Political Science Gen/ UR 195 200 EWS 190 195 OBC(NCL) 180 190 SC 170 180 ST 160 170

UGC NET Political Science Subject Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Political Science subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2022

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF PERCENTILE Assistant Professor JRF & Assistant Professor SubCD Subject Category Cutoff Percentile Total Cutoff Percentile Total 2 Political Science UNRESERVED 96.9560738 1451 99.5995423 162 2 Political Science EWS 92.0436452 408 99.1657132 40 2 Political Science OBC(NCL) 92.0436452 862 98.9041866 97 2 Political Science SC 82.5793762 661 95.6307952 69 2 Political Science ST 78.6613272 355 94.1742944 33 2 Political Science PWD-VI-UR 80.4109458 22 98.9041866 2 2 Political Science PWD-HI-UR 59.6047579 23 82.2654462 3 2 Political Science PWD-LM-UR 82.2654462 23 98.7121851 2 2 Political Science PWD-OD&AO-UR 22.6544622 18 85.2641114 2 2 Political Science PWD-VI-OB 59.6047579 13 97.3822235 2 2 Political Science PWD-HI-OB 26.8115942 11 79.6150604 1 2 Political Science PWD-LM-OB 76.3838157 14 95.0266929 1 2 Political Science PWD-OD&AO-OB --- --- 80.4109458 2 2 Political Science PWD-VI-SC 44.0807343 13 86.6800153 1 2 Political Science PWD-HI-SC 30.5516531 6 38.6672286 2 2 Political Science PWD-LM-SC 67.0242182 9 86.7565796 1 2 Political Science PWD-OD&AO-SC --- --- --- --- 2 Political Science PWD-VI-ST 35.583524 1 93.2684973 1 2 Political Science PWD-HI-ST 28.7805111 3 54.6220849 1 2 Political Science PWD-LM-ST 41.3177859 8 79.6150604 1 2 Political Science PWD-OD&AO-ST --- --- 64.9218154 1 2 Political Science PWD-VI-EW 51.2109077 6 96.0663108 2 2 Political Science PWD-HI-EW 24.7044241 4 71.0030908 2 2 Political Science PWD-LM-EW 71.0030908 4 95.0266929 1 2 Political Science PWD-OD&AO-EW --- --- --- ---

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Political Science subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF Assistant Professor JRF & Assistant Professor SubCD Subject Category Cutoff Percentile Total Cutoff Percentile Total 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE UNRESERVED 97.0712311 1422 99.355089 288 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE EWS 91.9102451 387 98.5659454 81 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE OBC(NCL) 91.9102451 931 98.0302839 223 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE SC 83.5041545 640 94.3218736 124 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE ST 82.1966342 347 92.7369353 68 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-VI-UR 79.2610193 26 96.4781307 6 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-HI-UR 50.4242836 20 82.1966342 4 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-LM-UR 85.992661 23 94.9723734 4 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-OD&AO-UR 26.1795083 11 63.393648 3 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-VI-OB 55.554478 18 94.2469105 4 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-HI-OB 28.7591524 13 52.9117975 2 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-LM-OB 76.173605 14 90.2273398 3 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-OD&AO-OB ---- ---- 32.3927622 1 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-VI-SC 50.175039 12 88.9104398 2 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-HI-SC 29.9464338 5 32.3927622 3 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-LM-SC 65.5152052 10 94.2469105 1 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- ---- ---- 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-VI-ST 26.1795083 6 47.8257202 2 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-HI-ST 47.8257202 1 ---- ---- 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-LM-ST 50.4242836 7 82.1966342 1 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- 31.4891141 1 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-VI-EW 58.0516899 6 92.7369353 1 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-HI-EW 34.8559619 3 65.5152052 1 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-LM-EW 71.9875867 4 91.8925472 2 2 POLITICAL SCIENCE PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- ---- ----

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Political Science Cut-Off Marks 2023

A lot of factors affect the UGC NET Political Science cut-off marks for shortlisting deserving candidates. Hence, the NTA while deciding the cut-off marks will take into consideration the following factors: