UGC NET Political Science Cutoff Marks 2023: Categorywise NTA NET Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Political Science Cutoff Marks 2023: The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency in two phases, from June 13 to June 22, 2023, covering 83 subjects. Candidates who took the UGC NET 2023 exam for the Political Science subject should review the expected cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks needed to qualify for the positions of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across various categories. Considering the difficulty level of the UGC NET Political Science exam 2023, we have estimated the cut-off marks for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.
UGC NET Political Science Exam 2023
On June 15, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for the Political Science subject in two shifts. The NTA UGC NET 2023 exam was comprised of two papers, namely Paper-1 and Paper-2. To qualify for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only, candidates had to attempt both papers. Additionally, no negative marking was applicable for incorrect responses.
UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern
Paper
Number of Questions (All are compulsory)
Marks
Duration
1
50
100
3 Hours
2 (Political Science)
100
200
Total
150
300
UGC NET Political Science Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor
The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET Political Science subject exam 2023 are:
Category
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)
General (UR)/ EWS
40%
SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender
35%
UGC NET Political Science Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023
The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Political Science paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 Paper-1:
Subjects
Category
Assistant Professor Cut-Off
JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off
Political Science
Gen/ UR
195
200
EWS
190
195
OBC(NCL)
180
190
SC
170
180
ST
160
170
UGC NET Political Science Subject Previous Year Cut-off Marks
Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Political Science subject:
UGC NET DECEMBER 2022
Assistant Professor
JRF & Assistant Professor
SubCD
Subject
Category
Cutoff Percentile
Total
Cutoff Percentile
Total
2
Political Science
UNRESERVED
96.9560738
1451
99.5995423
162
2
Political Science
EWS
92.0436452
408
99.1657132
40
2
Political Science
OBC(NCL)
92.0436452
862
98.9041866
97
2
Political Science
SC
82.5793762
661
95.6307952
69
2
Political Science
ST
78.6613272
355
94.1742944
33
2
Political Science
PWD-VI-UR
80.4109458
22
98.9041866
2
2
Political Science
PWD-HI-UR
59.6047579
23
82.2654462
3
2
Political Science
PWD-LM-UR
82.2654462
23
98.7121851
2
2
Political Science
PWD-OD&AO-UR
22.6544622
18
85.2641114
2
2
Political Science
PWD-VI-OB
59.6047579
13
97.3822235
2
2
Political Science
PWD-HI-OB
26.8115942
11
79.6150604
1
2
Political Science
PWD-LM-OB
76.3838157
14
95.0266929
1
2
Political Science
PWD-OD&AO-OB
---
---
80.4109458
2
2
Political Science
PWD-VI-SC
44.0807343
13
86.6800153
1
2
Political Science
PWD-HI-SC
30.5516531
6
38.6672286
2
2
Political Science
PWD-LM-SC
67.0242182
9
86.7565796
1
2
Political Science
PWD-OD&AO-SC
---
---
---
---
2
Political Science
PWD-VI-ST
35.583524
1
93.2684973
1
2
Political Science
PWD-HI-ST
28.7805111
3
54.6220849
1
2
Political Science
PWD-LM-ST
41.3177859
8
79.6150604
1
2
Political Science
PWD-OD&AO-ST
---
---
64.9218154
1
2
Political Science
PWD-VI-EW
51.2109077
6
96.0663108
2
2
Political Science
PWD-HI-EW
24.7044241
4
71.0030908
2
2
Political Science
PWD-LM-EW
71.0030908
4
95.0266929
1
2
Political Science
PWD-OD&AO-EW
---
---
---
---
Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Political Science subject:
UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022
Assistant Professor
JRF & Assistant Professor
SubCD
Subject
Category
Cutoff Percentile
Total
Cutoff Percentile
Total
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
UNRESERVED
97.0712311
1422
99.355089
288
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
EWS
91.9102451
387
98.5659454
81
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
OBC(NCL)
91.9102451
931
98.0302839
223
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
SC
83.5041545
640
94.3218736
124
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
ST
82.1966342
347
92.7369353
68
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-VI-UR
79.2610193
26
96.4781307
6
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-HI-UR
50.4242836
20
82.1966342
4
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-LM-UR
85.992661
23
94.9723734
4
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-OD&AO-UR
26.1795083
11
63.393648
3
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-VI-OB
55.554478
18
94.2469105
4
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-HI-OB
28.7591524
13
52.9117975
2
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-LM-OB
76.173605
14
90.2273398
3
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-OD&AO-OB
----
----
32.3927622
1
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-VI-SC
50.175039
12
88.9104398
2
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-HI-SC
29.9464338
5
32.3927622
3
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-LM-SC
65.5152052
10
94.2469105
1
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-OD&AO-SC
----
----
----
----
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-VI-ST
26.1795083
6
47.8257202
2
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-HI-ST
47.8257202
1
----
----
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-LM-ST
50.4242836
7
82.1966342
1
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-OD&AO-ST
----
----
31.4891141
1
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-VI-EW
58.0516899
6
92.7369353
1
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-HI-EW
34.8559619
3
65.5152052
1
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-LM-EW
71.9875867
4
91.8925472
2
2
POLITICAL SCIENCE
PWD-OD&AO-EW
----
----
----
----
Factors Affecting the UGC NET Political Science Cut-Off Marks 2023
A lot of factors affect the UGC NET Political Science cut-off marks for shortlisting deserving candidates. Hence, the NTA while deciding the cut-off marks will take into consideration the following factors:
- Difficulty level of the examination
- The number of candidates who appeared in the exam
- Normalisation method: For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).
- Average attempts made by the candidates