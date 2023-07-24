UGC NET Political Science Cutoff Marks 2023: Categorywise NTA NET Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Political Science Cutoff Marks 2023
UGC NET Political Science Cutoff Marks 2023

UGC NET Political Science Cutoff Marks 2023: The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency in two phases, from June 13 to June 22, 2023, covering 83 subjects. Candidates who took the UGC NET 2023 exam for the Political Science subject should review the expected cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks needed to qualify for the positions of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across various categories. Considering the difficulty level of the UGC NET Political Science exam 2023, we have estimated the cut-off marks for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.

UGC NET Political Science Exam 2023 

On June 15, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for the Political Science subject in two shifts. The NTA UGC NET 2023 exam was comprised of two papers, namely Paper-1 and Paper-2. To qualify for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only, candidates had to attempt both papers. Additionally, no negative marking was applicable for incorrect responses.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

1

50

100

3 Hours

2 (Political Science)

100

200

 Total

150

300

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET Political Science Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET Political Science subject exam 2023 are:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)

General (UR)/ EWS

40%

SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender

35%

Check UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP Guidelines

UGC NET Political Science Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Political Science paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 Paper-1:

Subjects

Category

Assistant Professor Cut-Off

JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off

Political Science

Gen/ UR

195

200

EWS

190

195

OBC(NCL)

180

190

SC

170

180

ST

160

170

Check CSIR NET 2023 Result Date, Merit List, Normalisation of Marks, E-certificate details

UGC NET Political Science Subject Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Political Science subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2022
SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF PERCENTILE

 

 

 

Assistant Professor

JRF & Assistant Professor

SubCD

Subject

Category

Cutoff Percentile

Total

Cutoff Percentile

Total

2

Political Science

UNRESERVED

96.9560738

1451

99.5995423

162

2

Political Science

EWS

92.0436452

408

99.1657132

40

2

Political Science

OBC(NCL)

92.0436452

862

98.9041866

97

2

Political Science

SC

82.5793762

661

95.6307952

69

2

Political Science

ST

78.6613272

355

94.1742944

33

2

Political Science

PWD-VI-UR

80.4109458

22

98.9041866

2

2

Political Science

PWD-HI-UR

59.6047579

23

82.2654462

3

2

Political Science

PWD-LM-UR

82.2654462

23

98.7121851

2

2

Political Science

PWD-OD&AO-UR

22.6544622

18

85.2641114

2

2

Political Science

PWD-VI-OB

59.6047579

13

97.3822235

2

2

Political Science

PWD-HI-OB

26.8115942

11

79.6150604

1

2

Political Science

PWD-LM-OB

76.3838157

14

95.0266929

1

2

Political Science

PWD-OD&AO-OB

---

---

80.4109458

2

2

Political Science

PWD-VI-SC

44.0807343

13

86.6800153

1

2

Political Science

PWD-HI-SC

30.5516531

6

38.6672286

2

2

Political Science

PWD-LM-SC

67.0242182

9

86.7565796

1

2

Political Science

PWD-OD&AO-SC

---

---

---

---

2

Political Science

PWD-VI-ST

35.583524

1

93.2684973

1

2

Political Science

PWD-HI-ST

28.7805111

3

54.6220849

1

2

Political Science

PWD-LM-ST

41.3177859

8

79.6150604

1

2

Political Science

PWD-OD&AO-ST

---

---

64.9218154

1

2

Political Science

PWD-VI-EW

51.2109077

6

96.0663108

2

2

Political Science

PWD-HI-EW

24.7044241

4

71.0030908

2

2

Political Science

PWD-LM-EW

71.0030908

4

95.0266929

1

2

Political Science

PWD-OD&AO-EW

---

---

---

---

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Political Science subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022
SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF

 

 

 

Assistant Professor

JRF & Assistant Professor

SubCD

Subject

Category

Cutoff Percentile

Total

Cutoff Percentile

Total

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

UNRESERVED

97.0712311

1422

99.355089

288

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

EWS

91.9102451

387

98.5659454

81

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

OBC(NCL)

91.9102451

931

98.0302839

223

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

SC

83.5041545

640

94.3218736

124

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

ST

82.1966342

347

92.7369353

68

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-VI-UR

79.2610193

26

96.4781307

6

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-HI-UR

50.4242836

20

82.1966342

4

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-LM-UR

85.992661

23

94.9723734

4

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-OD&AO-UR

26.1795083

11

63.393648

3

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-VI-OB

55.554478

18

94.2469105

4

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-HI-OB

28.7591524

13

52.9117975

2

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-LM-OB

76.173605

14

90.2273398

3

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-OD&AO-OB

----

----

32.3927622

1

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-VI-SC

50.175039

12

88.9104398

2

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-HI-SC

29.9464338

5

32.3927622

3

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-LM-SC

65.5152052

10

94.2469105

1

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

----

----

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-VI-ST

26.1795083

6

47.8257202

2

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-HI-ST

47.8257202

1

----

----

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-LM-ST

50.4242836

7

82.1966342

1

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

31.4891141

1

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-VI-EW

58.0516899

6

92.7369353

1

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-HI-EW

34.8559619

3

65.5152052

1

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-LM-EW

71.9875867

4

91.8925472

2

2

POLITICAL SCIENCE

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

----

----

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Political Science Cut-Off Marks 2023

A lot of factors affect the UGC NET Political Science cut-off marks for shortlisting deserving candidates. Hence, the NTA while deciding the cut-off marks will take into consideration the following factors:

  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • The number of candidates who appeared in the exam
  • Normalisation method: For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).
  • Average attempts made by the candidates

FAQ

Q1: How will the UGC NET Political Science Cutoff 2023 be calculated?

NTA will use the normalisation method to calculate the UGC NET Political Science Cutoff 2023.

Q2: What factors will affect the UGC NET Political Science cut-off marks?

Factors such as phases and shifts of the UGC NET 2023 exam, the difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalisation formula is considered by the NTA.

Q3. What is the UGC NET Political Science Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023?

The UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023 is 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the following reserved categories.
