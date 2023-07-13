UGC NET Hindi Cutoff Marks 2023: Categorywise NTA NET Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Hindi Cutoff Marks 2023: Check the NTA UGC NET Hindi subject expected cutoff and minimum qualifying marks 2023 along with the previous year's percentile score category-wise. 

UGC NET Hindi Cutoff Marks 2023
UGC NET Hindi Cutoff Marks 2023

UGC NET Hindi Cutoff Marks 2023: The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency in two phases, from June 13 to June 22, 2023, covering 83 subjects. Candidates who took the UGC NET 2023 exam for the Hindi subject should review the anticipated cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks needed to qualify for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across various categories. Considering the difficulty level of the UGC NET Hindi Paper 2023, we have estimated the cut-off marks for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.

UGC NET Hindi Subject Exam 2023 

On June 17, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for the Hindi subject in two shifts. The NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam comprised of two papers, namely Paper-1 and Paper-2. To qualify for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only, candidates had to attempt both papers. Additionally, no negative marking was applicable for incorrect responses.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

1

50

100

3 Hours

2

100

200

 Total

150

300

UGC NET Hindi Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the UGC NET Hindi subject exam 2023 are:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)

General (UR)/ EWS

40%

SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender

35%

UGC NET Hindi Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Hindi paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 Paper-1:

Subjects

Category

Assistant Professor Cut-Off

JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off

Hindi

Gen/ UR

Gen/ UR

195

EWS

EWS

190

OBC(NCL)

OBC(NCL)

180

SC

SC

170

ST

ST

160

UGC NET Hindi Subject Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for Hindi Subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2022
SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF PERCENTILE

 

 

 

Assistant Professor

JRF & Assistant Professor

Code

Subject

Category

Cutoff Percentile

Total

Cutoff Percentile

Total

20

Hindi

UNRESERVED

97.1827618

1330

99.6422182

141

20

Hindi

EWS

92.7057923

428

99.3303678

43

20

Hindi

OBC(NCL)

92.4285645

1039

98.9653338

111

20

Hindi

SC

84.3059517

624

96.3931731

61

20

Hindi

ST

80.0802592

223

95.8033167

20

20

Hindi

PWD-VI-UR

84.3059517

23

99.3424552

2

20

Hindi

PWD-HI-UR

58.8792728

20

90.2141856

1

20

Hindi

PWD-LM-UR

85.9256394

23

97.9289233

2

20

Hindi

PWD-OD&AO-UR

22.6756273

15

95.8033167

1

20

Hindi

PWD-VI-OB

64.8406904

18

98.1724121

2

20

Hindi

PWD-HI-OB

20.1614853

13

80.5089205

2

20

Hindi

PWD-LM-OB

77.9335686

16

93.6193619

1

20

Hindi

PWD-OD&AO-OB

---

---

68.0441957

1

20

Hindi

PWD-VI-SC

30.7547261

8

88.951069

1

20

Hindi

PWD-HI-SC

22.6756273

3

22.6756273

1

20

Hindi

PWD-LM-SC

65.3465347

10

90.4099106

1

20

Hindi

PWD-OD&AO-SC

---

---

22.6756273

1

20

Hindi

PWD-VI-ST

73.669106

1

73.669106

1

20

Hindi

PWD-HI-ST

---

---

---

---

20

Hindi

PWD-LM-ST

39.7911328

5

88.9522797

1

20

Hindi

PWD-OD&AO-ST

---

---

---

---

20

Hindi

PWD-VI-EW

61.9155828

6

96.3931731

1

20

Hindi

PWD-HI-EW

27.9504907

7

56.292151

1

20

Hindi

PWD-LM-EW

68.0441957

5

97.1827618

1

20

Hindi

PWD-OD&AO-EW

---

---

56.292151

1

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for Hindi Subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022
SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF

 

 

 

Assistant Professor

JRF & Assistant Professor

Code

Subject

Category

Cutoff Percentile

Total

Cutoff Percentile

Total

20

HINDI

UNRESERVED

96.8212978

1357

99.2769274

285

20

HINDI

EWS

92.2480984

432

98.4727715

94

20

HINDI

OBC(NCL)

91.1024509

1028

97.9129906

216

20

HINDI

SC

82.6838201

582

93.2716687

117

20

HINDI

ST

79.0919335

187

93.2716687

33

20

HINDI

PWD-VI-UR

79.0919335

18

96.8212978

4

20

HINDI

PWD-HI-UR

55.840924

21

85.8716155

5

20

HINDI

PWD-LM-UR

84.3083858

22

94.4934591

4

20

HINDI

PWD-OD&AO-UR

19.4149685

10

70.7879525

2

20

HINDI

PWD-VI-OB

53.3852944

14

89.966194

3

20

HINDI

PWD-HI-OB

19.4149685

15

60.9126863

3

20

HINDI

PWD-LM-OB

72.9114694

17

91.1024509

5

20

HINDI

PWD-OD&AO-OB

----

----

25.8099352

2

20

HINDI

PWD-VI-SC

28.1294018

9

89.863097

2

20

HINDI

PWD-HI-SC

23.7674899

4

47.2893216

2

20

HINDI

PWD-LM-SC

72.9114694

9

82.7623973

2

20

HINDI

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

40.5390177

1

20

HINDI

PWD-VI-ST

30.1308184

2

80.9183961

1

20

HINDI

PWD-HI-ST

----

----

----

----

20

HINDI

PWD-LM-ST

50.0760572

4

75.2042445

1

20

HINDI

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

19.4149685

1

20

HINDI

PWD-VI-EW

52.7836933

5

93.7085488

1

20

HINDI

PWD-HI-EW

17.3396563

4

73.1336276

1

20

HINDI

PWD-LM-EW

70.7879525

6

91.1024509

1

20

HINDI

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

----

----

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Hindi Cut-Off Marks 2023

A lot of factors affect the UGC NET Hindi cut-off marks for shortlisting deserving candidates. Hence, the commission while deciding the cut-off marks takes into consideration the following factors:

  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • Number of candidates who appeared in the exam
  • Normalisation formula
  • Average attempts made by the candidates

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).

FAQ

Q1: How will the UGC NET Hindi Cutoff 2023 be calculated?

NTA will use the normalisation method to calculate the UGC NET Hindi Cutoff 2023.

Q2: What factors will affect the UGC NET Hindi cut-off marks?

Factors such as phases and shifts of the UGC NET 2023 exam, the difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalisation formula is considered by the NTA.

Q3. What is the UGC NET Hindi Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023?

The UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023 is 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the following reserved categories.

