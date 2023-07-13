UGC NET Hindi Cutoff Marks 2023: Categorywise NTA NET Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Hindi Cutoff Marks 2023 : Check the NTA UGC NET Hindi subject expected cutoff and minimum qualifying marks 2023 along with the previous year's percentile score category-wise.

UGC NET Hindi Cutoff Marks 2023: The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency in two phases, from June 13 to June 22, 2023, covering 83 subjects. Candidates who took the UGC NET 2023 exam for the Hindi subject should review the anticipated cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks needed to qualify for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across various categories. Considering the difficulty level of the UGC NET Hindi Paper 2023, we have estimated the cut-off marks for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.

UGC NET Hindi Subject Exam 2023

On June 17, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for the Hindi subject in two shifts. The NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam comprised of two papers, namely Paper-1 and Paper-2. To qualify for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only, candidates had to attempt both papers. Additionally, no negative marking was applicable for incorrect responses.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration 1 50 100 3 Hours 2 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET Hindi Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the UGC NET Hindi subject exam 2023 are:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) (UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2) General (UR)/ EWS 40% SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender 35%

UGC NET Hindi Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Hindi paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 Paper-1:

Subjects Category Assistant Professor Cut-Off JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off Hindi Gen/ UR Gen/ UR 195 EWS EWS 190 OBC(NCL) OBC(NCL) 180 SC SC 170 ST ST 160

UGC NET Hindi Subject Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for Hindi Subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2022

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF PERCENTILE Assistant Professor JRF & Assistant Professor Code Subject Category Cutoff Percentile Total Cutoff Percentile Total 20 Hindi UNRESERVED 97.1827618 1330 99.6422182 141 20 Hindi EWS 92.7057923 428 99.3303678 43 20 Hindi OBC(NCL) 92.4285645 1039 98.9653338 111 20 Hindi SC 84.3059517 624 96.3931731 61 20 Hindi ST 80.0802592 223 95.8033167 20 20 Hindi PWD-VI-UR 84.3059517 23 99.3424552 2 20 Hindi PWD-HI-UR 58.8792728 20 90.2141856 1 20 Hindi PWD-LM-UR 85.9256394 23 97.9289233 2 20 Hindi PWD-OD&AO-UR 22.6756273 15 95.8033167 1 20 Hindi PWD-VI-OB 64.8406904 18 98.1724121 2 20 Hindi PWD-HI-OB 20.1614853 13 80.5089205 2 20 Hindi PWD-LM-OB 77.9335686 16 93.6193619 1 20 Hindi PWD-OD&AO-OB --- --- 68.0441957 1 20 Hindi PWD-VI-SC 30.7547261 8 88.951069 1 20 Hindi PWD-HI-SC 22.6756273 3 22.6756273 1 20 Hindi PWD-LM-SC 65.3465347 10 90.4099106 1 20 Hindi PWD-OD&AO-SC --- --- 22.6756273 1 20 Hindi PWD-VI-ST 73.669106 1 73.669106 1 20 Hindi PWD-HI-ST --- --- --- --- 20 Hindi PWD-LM-ST 39.7911328 5 88.9522797 1 20 Hindi PWD-OD&AO-ST --- --- --- --- 20 Hindi PWD-VI-EW 61.9155828 6 96.3931731 1 20 Hindi PWD-HI-EW 27.9504907 7 56.292151 1 20 Hindi PWD-LM-EW 68.0441957 5 97.1827618 1 20 Hindi PWD-OD&AO-EW --- --- 56.292151 1

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for Hindi Subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF Assistant Professor JRF & Assistant Professor Code Subject Category Cutoff Percentile Total Cutoff Percentile Total 20 HINDI UNRESERVED 96.8212978 1357 99.2769274 285 20 HINDI EWS 92.2480984 432 98.4727715 94 20 HINDI OBC(NCL) 91.1024509 1028 97.9129906 216 20 HINDI SC 82.6838201 582 93.2716687 117 20 HINDI ST 79.0919335 187 93.2716687 33 20 HINDI PWD-VI-UR 79.0919335 18 96.8212978 4 20 HINDI PWD-HI-UR 55.840924 21 85.8716155 5 20 HINDI PWD-LM-UR 84.3083858 22 94.4934591 4 20 HINDI PWD-OD&AO-UR 19.4149685 10 70.7879525 2 20 HINDI PWD-VI-OB 53.3852944 14 89.966194 3 20 HINDI PWD-HI-OB 19.4149685 15 60.9126863 3 20 HINDI PWD-LM-OB 72.9114694 17 91.1024509 5 20 HINDI PWD-OD&AO-OB ---- ---- 25.8099352 2 20 HINDI PWD-VI-SC 28.1294018 9 89.863097 2 20 HINDI PWD-HI-SC 23.7674899 4 47.2893216 2 20 HINDI PWD-LM-SC 72.9114694 9 82.7623973 2 20 HINDI PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- 40.5390177 1 20 HINDI PWD-VI-ST 30.1308184 2 80.9183961 1 20 HINDI PWD-HI-ST ---- ---- ---- ---- 20 HINDI PWD-LM-ST 50.0760572 4 75.2042445 1 20 HINDI PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- 19.4149685 1 20 HINDI PWD-VI-EW 52.7836933 5 93.7085488 1 20 HINDI PWD-HI-EW 17.3396563 4 73.1336276 1 20 HINDI PWD-LM-EW 70.7879525 6 91.1024509 1 20 HINDI PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- ---- ----

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Hindi Cut-Off Marks 2023

A lot of factors affect the UGC NET Hindi cut-off marks for shortlisting deserving candidates. Hence, the commission while deciding the cut-off marks takes into consideration the following factors:

Difficulty level of the examination

Number of candidates who appeared in the exam

Normalisation formula

Average attempts made by the candidates

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).