UGC NET Hindi Cutoff Marks 2023: Categorywise NTA NET Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Hindi Cutoff Marks 2023: The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency in two phases, from June 13 to June 22, 2023, covering 83 subjects. Candidates who took the UGC NET 2023 exam for the Hindi subject should review the anticipated cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks needed to qualify for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) across various categories. Considering the difficulty level of the UGC NET Hindi Paper 2023, we have estimated the cut-off marks for the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.
UGC NET Hindi Subject Exam 2023
On June 17, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for the Hindi subject in two shifts. The NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam comprised of two papers, namely Paper-1 and Paper-2. To qualify for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only, candidates had to attempt both papers. Additionally, no negative marking was applicable for incorrect responses.
|
UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions (All are compulsory)
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
50
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
2
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
300
Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification
UGC NET Hindi Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor
The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the UGC NET Hindi subject exam 2023 are:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)
|
General (UR)/ EWS
|
40%
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender
|
35%
Check UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP 2020 Guidelines
UGC NET Hindi Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023
The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Hindi paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 Paper-1:
|
Subjects
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
Hindi
|
Gen/ UR
|
Gen/ UR
|
195
|
EWS
|
EWS
|
190
|
OBC(NCL)
|
OBC(NCL)
|
180
|
SC
|
SC
|
170
|
ST
|
ST
|
160
Check CSIR NET 2023 Result Date, Merit List, Normalisation of Marks, E-certificate details
UGC NET Hindi Subject Previous Year Cut-off Marks
Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for Hindi Subject:
|
UGC NET DECEMBER 2022
|
|
|
|
Assistant Professor
|
JRF & Assistant Professor
|
Code
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Cutoff Percentile
|
Total
|
Cutoff Percentile
|
Total
|
20
|
Hindi
|
UNRESERVED
|
97.1827618
|
1330
|
99.6422182
|
141
|
20
|
Hindi
|
EWS
|
92.7057923
|
428
|
99.3303678
|
43
|
20
|
Hindi
|
OBC(NCL)
|
92.4285645
|
1039
|
98.9653338
|
111
|
20
|
Hindi
|
SC
|
84.3059517
|
624
|
96.3931731
|
61
|
20
|
Hindi
|
ST
|
80.0802592
|
223
|
95.8033167
|
20
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
84.3059517
|
23
|
99.3424552
|
2
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
58.8792728
|
20
|
90.2141856
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
85.9256394
|
23
|
97.9289233
|
2
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
22.6756273
|
15
|
95.8033167
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
64.8406904
|
18
|
98.1724121
|
2
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
20.1614853
|
13
|
80.5089205
|
2
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
77.9335686
|
16
|
93.6193619
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
---
|
---
|
68.0441957
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
30.7547261
|
8
|
88.951069
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
22.6756273
|
3
|
22.6756273
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
65.3465347
|
10
|
90.4099106
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
---
|
---
|
22.6756273
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
73.669106
|
1
|
73.669106
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
39.7911328
|
5
|
88.9522797
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
61.9155828
|
6
|
96.3931731
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
27.9504907
|
7
|
56.292151
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
68.0441957
|
5
|
97.1827618
|
1
|
20
|
Hindi
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
---
|
---
|
56.292151
|
1
Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for Hindi Subject:
|
UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022
|
|
|
|
Assistant Professor
|
JRF & Assistant Professor
|
Code
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Cutoff Percentile
|
Total
|
Cutoff Percentile
|
Total
|
20
|
HINDI
|
UNRESERVED
|
96.8212978
|
1357
|
99.2769274
|
285
|
20
|
HINDI
|
EWS
|
92.2480984
|
432
|
98.4727715
|
94
|
20
|
HINDI
|
OBC(NCL)
|
91.1024509
|
1028
|
97.9129906
|
216
|
20
|
HINDI
|
SC
|
82.6838201
|
582
|
93.2716687
|
117
|
20
|
HINDI
|
ST
|
79.0919335
|
187
|
93.2716687
|
33
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
79.0919335
|
18
|
96.8212978
|
4
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
55.840924
|
21
|
85.8716155
|
5
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
84.3083858
|
22
|
94.4934591
|
4
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
19.4149685
|
10
|
70.7879525
|
2
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
53.3852944
|
14
|
89.966194
|
3
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
19.4149685
|
15
|
60.9126863
|
3
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
72.9114694
|
17
|
91.1024509
|
5
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
----
|
----
|
25.8099352
|
2
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
28.1294018
|
9
|
89.863097
|
2
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
23.7674899
|
4
|
47.2893216
|
2
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
72.9114694
|
9
|
82.7623973
|
2
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
----
|
----
|
40.5390177
|
1
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
30.1308184
|
2
|
80.9183961
|
1
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
50.0760572
|
4
|
75.2042445
|
1
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
----
|
----
|
19.4149685
|
1
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
52.7836933
|
5
|
93.7085488
|
1
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
17.3396563
|
4
|
73.1336276
|
1
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
70.7879525
|
6
|
91.1024509
|
1
|
20
|
HINDI
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
Factors Affecting the UGC NET Hindi Cut-Off Marks 2023
A lot of factors affect the UGC NET Hindi cut-off marks for shortlisting deserving candidates. Hence, the commission while deciding the cut-off marks takes into consideration the following factors:
- Difficulty level of the examination
- Number of candidates who appeared in the exam
- Normalisation formula
- Average attempts made by the candidates
For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).