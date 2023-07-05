UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 (NEW): NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification, PhD Not Mandatory

UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 (NEW): The UGC has announced PhD qualification for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional from July 1, 2023. NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all HEIs. Check new UGC guidelines for assistant professor 2023.

UGC Assistant Professor New Eligibility Criteria 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the eligibility criteria for Assistant Professors in higher education institutions. As per the UGC Gazette notification, PhD qualification for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional from 01 July 2023. NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions. The UGC has made this revision to increase the number of qualified candidates for the position of Assistant Professor and to make the recruitment process more competitive. Check UGC guidelines for assistant professor 2023 below.

UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023: NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar informed that from July 1, 2023, onwards the minimum qualification required for the direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in HEIs will be NET, SET, or SLET qualification.

UGC Gazette Notification: Ph.D. qualification for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional from 01 July 2023. NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions.

The UGC Gazette states that “NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professors for all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).” This means that candidates who are applying for Assistant Professor positions after July 2023 will only need to meet the revised criteria.

UGC Made Ph.D. Optional, Not Mandatory for Appointment of Assistant Professors in HEIs

OLD RULE - Earlier, UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018 stipulates that a Ph.D. degree shall be a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant professors in universities.

NEW RULE - Now, University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) (2nd Amendment) Regulations, 2023 has instructed that Ph.D. qualification for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional with effect from July 1, 2023.

Is the NET Exam Compulsory for Assistant Professor Posts?

The NET Exams (UGC NET/ CSIR NET/ ICAR NET) are mandatory and compulsory if you want to be an Assistant Professor/Lecturer across India. According to the UGC rule, only the NET exams are the gateway or entry for becoming Assistant Professor. Ph.D. candidates are not exempted from appearing in UGC NET.

According to the UGC Regulation, the minimum eligibility criteria for the Assistant Professor, JRF or equivalent posts in the UGC Approved Universities are as follows: SET/SLET qualified NET certificates and a Master's degree. Minimum 55% marks in post-graduation for the recruitment of teachers or Ph.D.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Guidelines for Assistant Professor

The UGC NET Educational Qualification is shared below:

Category Educational Qualification General/EWS Candidates must have obtained a minimum of 55% marks in a Master’s Degree or equivalent from universities/institutions recognized by UGC. OBC/SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender Candidates must have obtained minimum 50% marks in Master’s degree or equivalent from universities/institutions recognized by UGC. Note: Candidates who are still pursuing their Master’s degree or candidates who have attempted their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed can also apply for this test.

For SET Candidates: The candidates who have passed the States Eligibility Test (SET) accredited by UGC for Assistant Professor held prior to June 1, 2002, are exempted from participating in NET, and are eligible to apply for Assistant Professor anywhere in India. For SET held from 1st June 2002 onwards, the qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the Assistant Professor post only in the universities/colleges located in the State from where they have passed their SET.