ugcnet.nta.nic.in UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key Live: PDF Download, Provisional Response Sheet Challange, NTA Certificate Link

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency will release the answer key of UGC NET Exam 2023 on July 5, 2023. A total of 4.63 candidates appeared in the exam. They can check the direct link In this article.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the UGC NET June 2023 Exam for 4.3 lakhs students. Students who appeared in the exam are looking forward to UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Result Date. UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be released, today (July 5, 2023), by the National Testing Agency on its official website.
The candidates can download their answer key by logging into the official portal or on this page using their registration number and password.
05 Jul, 2023 06:00 PM IST
The candidates can check category-wise cutoff marks for English subject below:
|
UNRESERVED
|
97.7305099
|
99.7378997
|
EWS
|
93.5086493
|
99.3020606
|
OBC(NCL)
|
91.9447842
|
98.8991788
|
SC
|
85.7373755
|
97.1562118
|
ST
|
81.6049275
|
94.4117368
05 Jul, 2023 05:51 PM IST
The candidates can download the answer key with the help of the step given below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the UGC NET answer key 2023.
Step 3: Next, click on the desired subject and right-click on the same to open it.
Step 4: Download UGC NET Answer Key 2023