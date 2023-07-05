ugcnet.nta.nic.in UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key Live: PDF Download, Provisional Response Sheet Challange, NTA Certificate Link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the UGC NET June 2023 Exam for 4.3 lakhs students. Students who appeared in the exam are looking forward to UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Result Date. UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be released, today (July 5, 2023), by the National Testing Agency on its official website.

The candidates can download their answer key by logging into the official portal or on this page using their registration number and password.