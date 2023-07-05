ugcnet.nta.nic.in UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key Live: PDF Download, Provisional Response Sheet Challange, NTA Certificate Link

Live

UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency will release the answer key of UGC NET Exam 2023 on July 5, 2023. A total of 4.63 candidates appeared in the exam. They can check the direct link In this article.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the UGC NET June 2023 Exam for 4.3 lakhs students. Students who appeared in the exam are looking forward to UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Result Date. UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be released, today (July 5, 2023), by the National Testing Agency on its official website. 

The candidates can download their answer key by logging into the official portal or on this page using their registration number and password.

  • 05 Jul, 2023 06:00 PM IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2023: What is Expected Cutoff Marks for English ?

    The candidates can check category-wise cutoff marks for English subject below:

    UNRESERVED

    97.7305099

    99.7378997

    EWS

    93.5086493

    99.3020606

    OBC(NCL)

    91.9447842

    98.8991788

    SC

    85.7373755

    97.1562118

    ST

    81.6049275

    94.4117368

  • 05 Jul, 2023 05:51 PM IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2023: How to Download Answer Key 2023 ?

    The candidates can download the answer key with the help of the step given below:

    Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    Step 2: Click on the UGC NET answer key 2023.

    Step 3: Next, click on the desired subject and right-click on the same to open it.

    Step 4: Download UGC NET Answer Key 2023

