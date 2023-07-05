UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Download Response Sheet and Answers Today, Check Objection Dates Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be released by the National Testing Agency on July 5, 2023. Check Direct Link to download BTA UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key, Live Updates. Download the Response Sheet and Check the Objection Dates Here.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to upload the answer key of the UGC NET June Exam 2023. The answer key will be uploaded today on the official website of NTA (ugcnet.nta.nic.in). Students are advised to keep their application number and date of birth ready so they can check the answers, question paper and response sheet.

The same has been confirmed by the UGC Chairman ‘Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar’ and by the Joint Secretary of UGC ‘Dr. Tejas P Joshi’ on their official Twitter account. The answer sheet will be uploaded for a total of 4.6 lakhs students.

NTA will also invite objections, against the published answer key, on its official website. The objection link will be activated on July 6 2023 and candidates will be able to submit the objection by 7 July 2023.

The candidates can, directly, download UGC NET Answer Key once released from the table below:

UGC NET June Answer Key 2023: Ph.D is not required for Assistant Professor The University Grants Commission (UGC) has renewed the eligibility criteria for assistant professors from 01 July 2023. Now, NET, SET, SLET will be the minimum criteria for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all higher education institutions. There is no need for Ph.D/Doctorate Degree. UGC NET June Answer Key 2023: Update on Official Website UGC NET June Answer Key 2023: What is answer key time ? The answer key is expected between 6 PM to 7 PM. UGC NET June Answer Key 2023: What is UGC NET Question Paper Date ? The question papers of all the subjects are expected to be released along with answer key UGC NET June Answer Key 2023: What is the Result Date ? The result is expected in the last week of July. UGC NET June Answer Key 2023: What are the Expected Cut-Off Marks for Management Subject for General Students ? 164 Marks UGC NET June Answer Key 2023: How to Calculate Marks ? The candidates can calculate their scores by cross-checking their responses with the official answer key. They can calculate their marks by keeping in mind the following points: 2 marks will be given for each correct answer

No mark will be given for wrong answer

Now, add all the marks

Things Required to Download UGC NET 2023 ?

The candidates can download the answer key using the mentioned details:



Application Number and Date of Birth