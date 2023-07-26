UGC NET Result Analysis 2023: Over 37000 Candidates Qualified for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

UGC NET Result Analysis 2023 : Check the UGC NET June 2023 result analysis including the number of candidates shortlisted for JRF and Assistant Professor posts. NTA has declared UGC NET June 2023 results at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Result Analysis 2023: NTA has declared the UGC NET 2023 Results at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in 2 phases panning over 9 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates, as per the following schedule:

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities. Let’s have a look at the UGC NET June 2023 result analysis:

UGC NET June 2023 Results Analysis

This time over 6 lakh candidates registered for the UGC NET exam and over 4.6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. UGC NET June 2023 result details are as follows:

Number of candidates registered 6,39,069 Number of candidates appeared 4,62,144 Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor Only 32,304 Candidates qualified for JRF & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both 4,937

Let’s look at the candidate count in the UGC NET June 2023 exam:

Name of Examination UGC – NET June 2023 Count of Registered 6,39,069 · Male 2,80,363 · Female 3,58,677 · Third Gender 29 Count of Appeared 462144 · Male 1,97,389 · Female 2,64,735 · Third Gender 20 Unique Cities 181

Let’s look at the category-wise breakup of the number of candidates who appeared in the UGC NET June 2023 exam:

Gender General Gen - EWS OBC - NCL SC ST PwD Total Female 77,332 24,337 97,166 43,795 22,101 4 2,64,735 Male 33,279 22,228 78,099 45,875 17,901 7 1,97,389 Third Gender 5 1 9 4 1 0 20 Total 1,10,616 46,566 1,75,274 89,674 40,003 11 4,62,144

UGC NET 2023 Result Eligibility Criteria for Qualified Candidates

As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified.

UGC NET June 2023 Result: Over 37000 Candidates Qualified for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

The subject wise breakup of the appeared & qualified candidates is as below:

Subject Code and Subject Name Total Appeared Qualified For Assistant Professor Only Assistant Professor & JRF 001 Economics / Rural Economics /Co-Operation / Demography / Dev 22123 1449 213 002 Political Science 34897 2294 347 003 Philosophy 3799 302 56 004 Psychology 11463 844 119 005 Sociology 16585 1538 231 006 History 35719 1764 250 007 Anthropology 1353 114 20 008 Commerce 38399 1982 257 009 Education 25974 2175 270 010 Social Work 5435 478 77 011 Defence And Strategic Studies 856 92 12 012 Home Science 9674 744 120 014 Public Administration 2750 180 29 015 Population Studies 1306 126 27 016 Music 3227 257 43 017 Management (Including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketi 12236 647 84 018 Maithili 178 19 4 019 Bengali 3615 272 56 020 Hindi 34551 2765 420 021 Kannada 2365 246 50 022 Malayalam 2257 212 42 023 Oriya 3394 330 66 024 Punjabi 2716 165 24 025 Sanskrit 10368 828 134 026 Tamil 3782 289 35 027 Telugu 3163 188 34 028 Urdu 3605 320 57 029 Arabic 1281 127 28 030 English 37132 2052 252 031 Linguistics 882 88 12 032 Chinese 20 0 5 033 Dogri 56 0 6 034 Nepali 254 2 6 035 Manipuri 252 21 4 036 Assamese 1064 119 20 037 Gujarati 980 39 10 038 Marathi 1527 88 10 039 French (French Version) 207 11 7 040 Spanish 58 3 6 041 Russian 41 0 4 042 Persian 217 22 7 043 Rajasthani 155 18 4 044 German 94 4 6 045 Japanese 26 0 5 046 Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal 569 59 13 047 Physical Education 8153 243 42 049 Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 401 36 12 050 Indian Culture 180 7 7 055 Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management 4053 331 62 058 Law 14972 1277 171 059 Library And Information Science 9900 923 134 060 Buddhist; Jaina; Gandhian and Peace Studies 327 24 6 062 Comparative Study of Religions 120 9 6 063 Mass Communication and Journalism 4712 426 57 065 Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre 1070 78 8 066 Museology & Conservation 102 7 7 067 Archaeology 969 57 9 068 Criminology 425 39 11 070 Tribal And Regional Language/Literature 1334 127 35 071 Folk Literature 186 5 4 072 Comparative Literature 177 12 5 073 Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama). 1901 151 34 074 Women Studies 489 43 8 079 Visual Art (Including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/ 3804 314 59 080 Geography 23667 2056 337 081 Social Medicine & Community Health 1141 67 11 082 Forensic Science 2223 195 28 083 Pali 192 16 5 084 Kashmiri 77 2 8 085 Konkani 65 3 5 087 Computer Science and Applications 18733 965 105 088 Electronic Science 2902 195 27 089 Environmental Sciences 12153 844 137 090 Politics Including International Relations/International Stu 536 54 12 091 Prakrit 41 1 3 092 Human Rights and Duties 158 10 8 093 Tourism Administration and Management. 1414 95 16 094 Bodo 425 40 7 095 Santali 988 91 20 100 Yoga 3348 272 37 101 Sindhi 21 2 1 102 Hindu Studies 115 11 5 103 Indian Knowledge Systems 65 3 6

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for inviting online applications, the conduct of the entrance test, declaration of results, and providing the results to the University Grants Commission (UGC), NFOBC data to NBCF&DC, NFSC data to NSFDC and NFPWD data to DEPwD Department of Social Justice & Empowerment of UGC NET June 2023, for further action at their end.

