UGC NET Result Analysis 2023: Over 37000 Candidates Qualified for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

UGC NET Result Analysis 2023: NTA has declared the UGC NET 2023 Results at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in 2 phases panning over 9 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates, as per the following schedule:
|
Name of Examination
|
Phase
|
Dates
|
Mode of
Examination
|
Cities
|
UGC – NET June 2023
|
I
|
June 13 to 17, 2023
|
CBT
|
181
|
II
|
June 19 to 22, 2023
The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities. Let’s have a look at the UGC NET June 2023 result analysis:
UGC NET June 2023 Results Analysis
This time over 6 lakh candidates registered for the UGC NET exam and over 4.6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. UGC NET June 2023 result details are as follows:
|
Number of candidates registered
|
6,39,069
|
Number of candidates appeared
|
4,62,144
|
Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor Only
|
32,304
|
Candidates qualified for JRF & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both
|
4,937
Let’s look at the candidate count in the UGC NET June 2023 exam:
|
Name of Examination
|
UGC – NET June 2023
|
Count of Registered
|
6,39,069
|
· Male
|
2,80,363
|
· Female
|
3,58,677
|
· Third Gender
|
29
|
Count of Appeared
|
462144
|
· Male
|
1,97,389
|
· Female
|
2,64,735
|
· Third Gender
|
20
|
Unique Cities
|
181
|
|
Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam
Let’s look at the category-wise breakup of the number of candidates who appeared in the UGC NET June 2023 exam:
|
Gender
|
General
|
Gen - EWS
|
OBC - NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Total
|
Female
|
77,332
|
24,337
|
97,166
|
43,795
|
22,101
|
4
|
2,64,735
|
Male
|
33,279
|
22,228
|
78,099
|
45,875
|
17,901
|
7
|
1,97,389
|
Third Gender
|
5
|
1
|
9
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
20
|
Total
|
1,10,616
|
46,566
|
1,75,274
|
89,674
|
40,003
|
11
|
4,62,144
UGC NET 2023 Result Eligibility Criteria for Qualified Candidates
As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified.
Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification
UGC NET June 2023 Result: Over 37000 Candidates Qualified for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
The subject wise breakup of the appeared & qualified candidates is as below:
|
Subject Code and Subject Name
|
Total Appeared
|
Qualified For
|
Assistant Professor
Only
|
Assistant Professor &
JRF
|
001
|
Economics / Rural Economics /Co-Operation / Demography / Dev
|
22123
|
1449
|
213
|
002
|
Political Science
|
34897
|
2294
|
347
|
003
|
Philosophy
|
3799
|
302
|
56
|
004
|
Psychology
|
11463
|
844
|
119
|
005
|
Sociology
|
16585
|
1538
|
231
|
006
|
History
|
35719
|
1764
|
250
|
007
|
Anthropology
|
1353
|
114
|
20
|
008
|
Commerce
|
38399
|
1982
|
257
|
009
|
Education
|
25974
|
2175
|
270
|
010
|
Social Work
|
5435
|
478
|
77
|
011
|
Defence And Strategic Studies
|
856
|
92
|
12
|
012
|
Home Science
|
9674
|
744
|
120
|
014
|
Public Administration
|
2750
|
180
|
29
|
015
|
Population Studies
|
1306
|
126
|
27
|
016
|
Music
|
3227
|
257
|
43
|
017
|
Management (Including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketi
|
12236
|
647
|
84
|
018
|
Maithili
|
178
|
19
|
4
|
019
|
Bengali
|
3615
|
272
|
56
|
020
|
Hindi
|
34551
|
2765
|
420
|
021
|
Kannada
|
2365
|
246
|
50
|
022
|
Malayalam
|
2257
|
212
|
42
|
023
|
Oriya
|
3394
|
330
|
66
|
024
|
Punjabi
|
2716
|
165
|
24
|
025
|
Sanskrit
|
10368
|
828
|
134
|
026
|
Tamil
|
3782
|
289
|
35
|
027
|
Telugu
|
3163
|
188
|
34
|
028
|
Urdu
|
3605
|
320
|
57
|
029
|
Arabic
|
1281
|
127
|
28
|
030
|
English
|
37132
|
2052
|
252
|
031
|
Linguistics
|
882
|
88
|
12
|
032
|
Chinese
|
20
|
0
|
5
|
033
|
Dogri
|
56
|
0
|
6
|
034
|
Nepali
|
254
|
2
|
6
|
035
|
Manipuri
|
252
|
21
|
4
|
036
|
Assamese
|
1064
|
119
|
20
|
037
|
Gujarati
|
980
|
39
|
10
|
038
|
Marathi
|
1527
|
88
|
10
|
039
|
French (French Version)
|
207
|
11
|
7
|
040
|
Spanish
|
58
|
3
|
6
|
041
|
Russian
|
41
|
0
|
4
|
042
|
Persian
|
217
|
22
|
7
|
043
|
Rajasthani
|
155
|
18
|
4
|
044
|
German
|
94
|
4
|
6
|
045
|
Japanese
|
26
|
0
|
5
|
046
|
Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal
|
569
|
59
|
13
|
047
|
Physical Education
|
8153
|
243
|
42
|
049
|
Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
|
401
|
36
|
12
|
050
|
Indian Culture
|
180
|
7
|
7
|
055
|
Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/
Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
|
4053
|
331
|
62
|
058
|
Law
|
14972
|
1277
|
171
|
059
|
Library And Information Science
|
9900
|
923
|
134
|
060
|
Buddhist; Jaina; Gandhian and Peace Studies
|
327
|
24
|
6
|
062
|
Comparative Study of Religions
|
120
|
9
|
6
|
063
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
4712
|
426
|
57
|
065
|
Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre
|
1070
|
78
|
8
|
066
|
Museology & Conservation
|
102
|
7
|
7
|
067
|
Archaeology
|
969
|
57
|
9
|
068
|
Criminology
|
425
|
39
|
11
|
070
|
Tribal And Regional Language/Literature
|
1334
|
127
|
35
|
071
|
Folk Literature
|
186
|
5
|
4
|
072
|
Comparative Literature
|
177
|
12
|
5
|
073
|
Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/
Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).
|
1901
|
151
|
34
|
074
|
Women Studies
|
489
|
43
|
8
|
079
|
Visual Art (Including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/
|
3804
|
314
|
59
|
080
|
Geography
|
23667
|
2056
|
337
|
081
|
Social Medicine & Community Health
|
1141
|
67
|
11
|
082
|
Forensic Science
|
2223
|
195
|
28
|
083
|
Pali
|
192
|
16
|
5
|
084
|
Kashmiri
|
77
|
2
|
8
|
085
|
Konkani
|
65
|
3
|
5
|
087
|
Computer Science and Applications
|
18733
|
965
|
105
|
088
|
Electronic Science
|
2902
|
195
|
27
|
089
|
Environmental Sciences
|
12153
|
844
|
137
|
090
|
Politics Including International Relations/International Stu
|
536
|
54
|
12
|
091
|
Prakrit
|
41
|
1
|
3
|
092
|
Human Rights and Duties
|
158
|
10
|
8
|
093
|
Tourism Administration and Management.
|
1414
|
95
|
16
|
094
|
Bodo
|
425
|
40
|
7
|
095
|
Santali
|
988
|
91
|
20
|
100
|
Yoga
|
3348
|
272
|
37
|
101
|
Sindhi
|
21
|
2
|
1
|
102
|
Hindu Studies
|
115
|
11
|
5
|
103
|
Indian Knowledge Systems
|
65
|
3
|
6
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for inviting online applications, the conduct of the entrance test, declaration of results, and providing the results to the University Grants Commission (UGC), NFOBC data to NBCF&DC, NFSC data to NSFDC and NFPWD data to DEPwD Department of Social Justice & Empowerment of UGC NET June 2023, for further action at their end.
