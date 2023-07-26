UGC NET Result Analysis 2023: Over 37000 Candidates Qualified for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

UGC NET Result Analysis 2023:  Check the UGC NET June 2023 result analysis including the number of candidates shortlisted for JRF and Assistant Professor posts. NTA has declared UGC NET June 2023 results at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Result 2023 Analysis
UGC NET Result 2023 Analysis

UGC NET Result Analysis 2023: NTA has declared the UGC NET 2023 Results at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in 2 phases panning over 9 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates, as per the following schedule:

Name of Examination

Phase

Dates

Mode of

Examination

Cities

UGC  NET June 2023


 

I

June 13 to 17, 2023

CBT

 

181

II

June 19 to 22, 2023

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of the University  Grants  Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities. Let’s have a look at the UGC NET June 2023 result analysis:

UGC NET June 2023 Results Analysis

This time over 6 lakh candidates registered for the UGC NET exam and over 4.6 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. UGC NET June 2023 result details are as follows:

Number of candidates registered

6,39,069

Number of candidates appeared

4,62,144

Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor Only

32,304

Candidates qualified for JRF & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both

4,937

Let’s look at the candidate count in the UGC NET June 2023 exam:

Name of Examination

UGC  NET June 2023

 

Count of Registered

 

6,39,069

· Male

2,80,363

· Female

3,58,677

· Third Gender

29

 

Count of Appeared

 

462144

· Male

1,97,389

· Female

2,64,735

· Third Gender

20

Unique Cities

181

 

 

Let’s look at the category-wise breakup of the number of candidates who appeared in the UGC NET June 2023 exam:

Gender

General

Gen - EWS

OBC - NCL

SC

ST

PwD

Total

Female

77,332

24,337

97,166

43,795

22,101

4

2,64,735

Male

33,279

22,228

78,099

45,875

17,901

7

1,97,389

Third Gender

5

1

9

4

1

0

20

Total

1,10,616

46,566

1,75,274

89,674

40,003

11

4,62,144

UGC NET 2023 Result Eligibility Criteria for Qualified Candidates

As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified.

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET June 2023 Result: Over 37000 Candidates Qualified for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

The subject wise breakup of the appeared & qualified candidates is as below:

 Subject Code and Subject Name

Total Appeared

Qualified For

Assistant Professor

Only

Assistant Professor &

JRF

001

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-Operation / Demography / Dev

22123

1449

213

002

Political Science

34897

2294

347

003

Philosophy

3799

302

56

004

Psychology

11463

844

119

005

Sociology

16585

1538

231

006

History

35719

1764

250

007

Anthropology

1353

114

20

008

Commerce

38399

1982

257

009

Education

25974

2175

270

010

Social Work

5435

478

77

011

Defence And Strategic Studies

856

92

12

012

Home Science

9674

744

120

014

Public Administration

2750

180

29

015

Population Studies

1306

126

27

016

Music

3227

257

43

017

Management (Including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketi

12236

647

84

018

Maithili

178

19

4

019

Bengali

3615

272

56

020

Hindi

34551

2765

420

021

Kannada

2365

246

50

022

Malayalam

2257

212

42

023

Oriya

3394

330

66

024

Punjabi

2716

165

24

025

Sanskrit

10368

828

134

026

Tamil

3782

289

35

027

Telugu

3163

188

34

028

Urdu

3605

320

57

029

Arabic

1281

127

28

030

English

37132

2052

252

031

Linguistics

882

88

12

032

Chinese

20

0

5

033

Dogri

56

0

6

034

Nepali

254

2

6

035

Manipuri

252

21

4

036

Assamese

1064

119

20

037

Gujarati

980

39

10

038

Marathi

1527

88

10

039

French (French Version)

207

11

7

040

Spanish

58

3

6

041

Russian

41

0

4

042

Persian

217

22

7

043

Rajasthani

155

18

4

044

German

94

4

6

045

Japanese

26

0

5

046

Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal

569

59

13

047

Physical Education

8153

243

42

049

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

401

36

12

050

Indian Culture

180

7

7

055

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/

Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

4053

331

62

058

Law

14972

1277

171

059

Library And Information Science

9900

923

134

060

Buddhist; Jaina; Gandhian and Peace Studies

327

24

6

062

Comparative Study of Religions

120

9

6

063

Mass Communication and Journalism

4712

426

57

065

Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

1070

78

8

066

Museology & Conservation

102

7

7

067

Archaeology

969

57

9

068

Criminology

425

39

11

070

Tribal And Regional Language/Literature

1334

127

35

071

Folk Literature

186

5

4

072

Comparative Literature

177

12

5

 

073

Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/

Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).

 

1901

 

151

 

34

074

Women Studies

489

43

8

079

Visual Art (Including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/

3804

314

59

080

Geography

23667

2056

337

081

Social Medicine & Community Health

1141

67

11

082

Forensic Science

2223

195

28

083

Pali

192

16

5

084

Kashmiri

77

2

8

085

Konkani

65

3

5

087

Computer Science and Applications

18733

965

105

088

Electronic Science

2902

195

27

089

Environmental Sciences

12153

844

137

090

Politics Including International Relations/International Stu

536

54

12

091

Prakrit

41

1

3

092

Human Rights and Duties

158

10

8

093

Tourism Administration and Management.

1414

95

16

094

Bodo

425

40

7

095

Santali

988

91

20

100

Yoga

3348

272

37

101

Sindhi

21

2

1

102

Hindu Studies

115

11

5

103

Indian Knowledge Systems

65

3

6

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for inviting online applications, the conduct of the entrance test, declaration of results, and providing the results to the University Grants Commission (UGC), NFOBC data to NBCF&DC, NFSC data to NSFDC and NFPWD data to DEPwD Department of Social Justice & Empowerment of UGC NET June 2023, for further action at their end.

FAQ

Q1. When did the UGC NET June 2023 Results released?

UGC NET June 2023 results were released on July 25, 2023.

Q2. Where have the UGC NET June 2023 results been released?

NTA has announced the UGC NET 2023 Results at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Q3. How many candidates have qualified for Assistant Professor and JRF in UGC NET 2023 exam?

Over 37000 candidates have qualified for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in UGC NET 2023 exam.
Next