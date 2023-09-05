UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check NTA NET JRF/Assistant Professor Age Limit, Educational Qualification

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check NTA UGC NET December 2023 exam eligibility criteria including the age limit and educational qualification for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professors in Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET in order to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. UGC NET exam is conducted twice every year (June and December).

Candidates must satisfy all the UGC NET eligibility criteria requirements before applying for the computer-based examination. Candidates must submit only the valid and correct details in the UGC NET application form to avoid cancellation of their applications at any recruitment stage. All candidates with a Master’s Degree or equivalent are eligible for the computer-based exam. In this article, we have shared complete details on the UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023, including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Overview

The UGC NET eligibility criteria must be fulfilled by the candidates before applying for the post. Check the major overview of the UGC NET 2023 eligibility criteria discussed below:

UGC NET Eligibility 2023 Overview Age Limit JRF: 30 Years Assistant Professor: No Upper Age Limit Age Relaxation Varies as per category Educational Qualification Master’s Degree Number of Attempts No Information Given Previous Experience Not Required

UGC NET Age Limit 2023 (As on December 01, 2023)

Aspirants must fulfill the UGC NET age limit criteria before submitting the application form. Have a look at the UGC NET age limit for JRF and Assistant Professor shared below for the reference of the candidates.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023 Post Age Limit JRF 30 years Assistant Professor No upper age limit

UGC NET Upper Age Limit Relaxation 2023:

There shall be permissible relaxation on the upper UGC NET age limit of the aspirants belonging to the reserved categories applying for JRF posts, as detailed below.

Category UGC NET Age Limit Relaxation OBC-NCL 5 years Scheduled Tribe/Scheduled Caste 5 years Persons with Disability (PWD) 5 years Third gender categories 5 years Women Applicants 5 years Candidates with research experience 5 years Candidates with L.L.M. degree 03 years Candidates who have served in the armed forces 5 years

UGC NET Educational Qualification 2023

Aspirants must fulfill all the UGC NET educational qualification requirements before applying for the exam. They must submit correct data about their qualifications in the application form. Check the detailed UGC NET educational qualification below:

UGC NET Educational Qualification 2023 General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have obtained at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in a Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC. Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course, those who have appeared for their qualifying Master’s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited, or those whose qualifying examinations have been delayed are also eligible to apply for this test. However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and will be eligible for the award of JRF/eligibility for Assistant Professor only after they are declared qualified in their Master’s Degree or equivalent exam with a minimum of 55% marks (50% marks in case of OBC-NCL/ SC / ST / PwD / Third gender category candidates). Also, such candidates should finish their Master’s degree or equivalent exam within two years from the date of NET result with the required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be considered disqualified. Candidates belonging to the Third gender category can avail of the relaxation in fee, age, and Eligibility Criteria for NET (i.e., JRF and Assistant Professor) as prescribed for SC/ST/PwD categories. The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination has been completed by 19 September 1991 (irrespective of the date of announcement of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e., from 55% to 50%) for participating in NET. Candidates with a post-graduate diploma/certificate awarded by an Indian University/ Institute or a foreign degree/diploma/certificate awarded by a foreign University/ institute should in their own interest, ascertain the equivalence of their diploma/degree/ certificate with a Master’s degree of a recognized Indian universities from Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi

Note: Candidates are advised to appear in the subject of their Post Graduation only. The candidates, whose Post Graduation subject is not covered in the list of NET subjects, may appear in a related subject.

UGC NET Eligibility for Assistant Professor 2023 (Exemptions)

There are certain exemptions for UGC NET Eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, as shared below:

UGC NET Eligibility for Assistant Professor 2023 (Exemptions) NET/SET/SLET shall remain the minimum eligibility criteria for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professors in Universities/Colleges/ Institutions. In this regard, exemption from NET/SET/SLET will be defined by UGC regulations and amendments advertised in the Gazette of India from time to time. Candidates who have passed the UGC/CSIR/ JRF examination before 1989 are also exempted from appearing in NET. For SET Candidates: The candidates who have cleared the States Eligibility Test (SET) accredited by UGC for Assistant Professor held before 1st June 2002 are exempted from participating in NET and are eligible to apply for Assistant Professor anywhere in India. For SET held from 1st June 2002 onwards, the qualified candidates can apply for the Assistant Professor post only in the universities/colleges in the State from where they have cleared their SET.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Reservation

There are certain reservation policies applicable to the UGC NET exam. Moreover, the reservation of seats in the Central Universities and Institutions, which are deemed to be Universities, are as follows.

15% of the seats for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

5% of seats Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

27% of the seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates as per the Central List.

10% of the seats for General-Economically Weaker Sections (General-EWS) candidates.

5% of the seats in the categories mentioned above are for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) with 40% or more disability.

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Number of Attempts

There are no restrictions on the number of attempts for the UGC NET exam. Candidates are eligible to apply for the UGC NET computer-based exam till they are fulfilling the age limit and educational qualification as specified in the official notification.

The eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGCNET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF.

Also, the candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor. The universities, institutions, IITs, and other national organizations may select the JRF awardees for full-time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them.