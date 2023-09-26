UGC NET December 2023 Notification Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct PDF Download Link

UGC NET December 2023 Notification Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency will release the UGC NET December 2023 exam notification on the official website in pdf format. Check the UGC NET 2023 information bulletin, exam dates, application process, and eligibility criteria.

UGC NET December 2023 Notification Releasing Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency will soon release the UGC NET December 2023 notification on the official website. The UGC NET notification 2023 for the December cycle is expected to be announced in the last week of September 2023 or the first week of October 2023. As per the latest update, the UGC NET Dec ember 2023 exam will be conducted from December 6 to 22, 2023.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is conducted twice a year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. UGC NET June 2024 exam (session 1) will be held between June 10 and June 21, 2024. So, let’s look at the UGC NET December 2023 exam dates, application process, and eligibility criteria.

UGC NET December 2023 Notification: PDF Download Direct Link

The UGC NET December 2023 Notification is expected to be published in the last week of September 2023 or the first week of October 2023. Before applying for the exam, all interested candidates must carefully go through the UGC NET 2023 notification for the December 2023 cycle. Moreover, the UGC NET notification comprises various details like exam dates, UGC NET eligibility criteria, application process, etc. We will provide the direct link to download the UGC NET December 2023 Notification PDF soon after the official release by NTA.

UGC NET December 2023 Notification: Overview

The UGC NET December 2023 notification will be released soon on the official website. Till then, candidates can check the major overview of the UGC NET notification 2023 for the December cycle in the table shared below:

UGC NET December 2023 Notification Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Purpose To determine the eligibility for the ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor posts. Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online Eligibility Master’s Degree Application Fees General/Unreserved: Rs. 1150/- Gen-EWS/ OBC-NCL: Rs. 600/- Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD)/Third gender: Rs. 325/- Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date

The UGC NET December 2023 exam will be conducted from 6 December to 22 December 2023. However, the application dates will be announced through the UGC NET Dec 2023 Notification. Have a look at the UGC NET important dates for the December cycle tabulated below.

UGC NET December 2023 Important Dates Events Dates UGC NET December 2023 Notification September/October 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Online Application Date To be updated soon UGC NET December 2023 Application Correction Date To be updated soon UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card Release Date To be updated soon UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date December 6 to 22, 2023 UGC NET December 2023 Result Date January 2024 (Within 3 Weeks of the Exam)

UGC NET December 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the UGC NET Eligibility Criteria 2023 before applying for the exam. So, they must read the UGC NET Dec 2023 notification carefully to get complete details about the eligibility requirements. If they enter the wrong details in the application form, then it will directly lead to the cancellation of their candidature. Check the UGC NET eligibility criteria regarding the age limit, qualification, and so on from the link given below:

UGC NET December 2023 Application Form

The application form will be released along with the UGC NET December 2023 notification on the official website. Aspirants are advised to fill out the UGC NET December online application form before the last date to avoid any last-minute hassles. We will provide the direct UGC NET December 2023 application form link after it is activated on the official website. Candidates can check the registration process from the link given below:

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates must check the UGC NET Dec 2023 notification PDF to understand the exam pattern and relevant details. It will help them understand the exam structure, sections, and marking scheme. The UGC NET Dec 2023 Exam is a Computer Based Test (CBT). It contains objective type, multiple choice questions in paper 1 and paper 2. The medium of the question paper will be English & Hindi only, except for language papers. As per the marking scheme, 2 marks will be given for every correct response, and there will be no negative marking for an incorrect answer. Candidates can check the latest UGC NET exam pattern from the link given below:

UGC NET December 2023 Syllabus

The UGC NET December 2023 syllabus will also be shared through the information bulletin released by the NTA. the UGC NET syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper I and Paper II. Candidates can download the UGC NET syllabus for 83 subjects from the link given below:

UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card

The National Testing Agency will release the UGC NET December 2023 admit card a few days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can download the UGC NET Dec 2023 Admit Card using the correct credentials only from the official website. The actual UGC NET exam center, date, and timing will be informed to the registered candidates through the admit card.

UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key

NTA will display the UGC NET provisional answer key and question paper on the website. The provisional UGC NET December 203 answer key will be displayed for two to three days. If candidates find any error in the UGC NET answer key, they file an objection against it by paying Rs.1000/ per answer key challenge as a processing fee. The subject experts will review all the challenges received and then publish a final answer key.

UGC NET December 2023 Result

The UGC NET December 2023 result will be prepared based on the final answer key declared. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET December 2023 result only from the official website of NTA. The results of the CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. Along with the UGC NET result, candidates can also check their UGC NET December scorecard using the correct credentials like application number and date of birth/password. Candidates must read the UGC NET December 2023 notification PDF for further details.

