UGC’s Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Programme 2023: Official Portal Launched by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Teachers Training Programme by UGC: On September 5, 2023, the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, launched the Malaviya Mission - Teachers Training Programme by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The programme aims to train over 15 lakh teachers across the country through 111 Malaviya Mission centres. Organized by the UGC in association with the Ministry of Education, the Malaviya Mission - Teacher Training Programme aims to provide tailored training programs for teachers. The program will work to build the capacity of faculty members in higher educational institutions.

Dharmendra Pradhan mentioned that this programme will ensure continuous professional development and help in building capacities of 15 lakh teachers of HEIs through 111 Malaviya Mission centres across India in a time-bound manner. The minister said that the Malaviya Mission will map capacity building to the credit framework to ensure career progression for educators. He also said that societal transformation can only be achieved through education and that teachers are the catalysts of change.

He added that the theme-wise training sessions will help instill “Samagrata” (wholeness) in the participants. He also mentioned that the Indian Knowledge System has been included in the program modules. Pradhan stressed the importance of lifelong learning and reiterated the need for teachers to be lifelong learners, which will directly contribute to the holistic development of their students.

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar, highlighted the role that teachers play in the holistic development of learners. He stated that the teachers' training program will help to develop innovative teaching methods and high-level institutional facilities in all areas of higher education.

UGC's Malaviya Mission Teachers Training Programme Official Portal

The two-week online programme shall focus on various themes identified for course curriculum/content for capacity building of faculty members at higher educational institutions.

To facilitate this transformative journey, UGC has established a dedicated portal for faculty members to register for the capacity-building programs.



UGC requests all Higher Education Institutions to nominate their faculty members for training.



The 8 themes include:

Academic leadership, governance, and management

Holistic and multidisciplinary education

Higher education and society

Indian knowledge system

Information and communication technology

Research and development

Skill development

Student Diversity and Inclusive Education

To facilitate this transformative journey, the UGC has also established a dedicated portal for faculty members to register for capacity-building programmes. The online modules will be available on the UGC's website and the offline modules will be conducted by the UGC's Human Resource Development Centres (HRDCs). The link to the portal is https://mmc.ugc.ac.in/.

Human Resource Development Centres to be revamped as Madan Mohan Malaviya Teachers Training Centres

The UGC has also announced that the Human Resource Development Centres (HRDCs) will be renamed as Madan Mohan Malaviya Teachers' Training Centres (MMMCs). This is in recognition of the contribution of Madan Mohan Malaviya, the founder of Banaras Hindu University, to the field of education. The Malaviya Mission - Teachers Training Programme is a major initiative by the UGC to improve the quality of teachers in higher education institutions (HEIs). The programme is expected to make a significant contribution to the implementation of the NEP 2020.

Benefits of the Malaviya Mission - UGC’s Teachers Training Programme

Here are some of the benefits of the Malaviya Mission - Teachers Training Programme:

It will help to improve the knowledge and skills of teachers in higher education institutions.

It will help to align the teaching practices of teachers with the NEP 2020.

It will help to create a more student-centric learning environment.

It will help to promote research and innovation in higher education.

It will help to create a more inclusive and equitable education system.

So, the Malaviya Mission - Teachers Training Programme is a great opportunity for HEI teachers to learn new skills and improve their teaching practice.