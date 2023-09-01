UGC NET December 2023 Registration To Begin Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Download NTA NET Application Form, Apply Online

UGC NET December 2023 Registration To Begin Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in : The UGC NET December 2023 exam registration process is going to begin soon on the official portal. Know about the application process registration dates, steps to apply online, and the list of important documents.

UGC NET Registration December 2023 To Begin Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon begin the UGC NET December 2023 registration process to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. All eligible candidates will be able to register for the UGC NET December 2023 exam at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in to complete the UGC NET application process. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET registration process along with the application form, fees, and documents required for the convenience of the aspirants.

UGC NET December Registration Dates 2023

Let’s have a look at the important dates for the UGC NET December 2023 exam as shared below:

Events Dates Submission of Online UGC NET Application Form September 2023 (Tentative) Correction in the Online Application Form October 2023 (Tentative) Exam City Intimation November 2023 (Tentative) Admit Card Release November or December 2023 (Tentative) Dates of Examination December 2023

UGC NET Application Form 2023: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following things ready before filling out their UGC NET registration form:

Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name, and Date of Birth.

Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Card Number/Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID

Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester marks sheet.

Mailing Address as well as Permanent Address with PIN code.

Four cities for Centres of your choice.

Code of NET Subject.

Code of the subject at Post Graduation level.

Code of Post-Graduation Course.

Category Certificate, if applicable

Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable

Valid e-mail address and Mobile Number.

Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only.

How to Apply Online for UGC NET December 2023 Exam?

Follow the steps shared below to fill out the UGC NET application form without any confusion.

Step 1: Check the official UGC NET website.

Step 2: Then, press the "UGC NET Apply Online" link on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, apply for online registration by using your Email ID and Mobile No.

Step 4: Next, log in with the required credentials in the portal.

Step 5: Now, Fill in the online UGC NET application form carefully and note down the system-generated Application Number.

Step 6: After that, upload scanned images of (i) the recent photograph (file size 10Kb –200Kb) either in color or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background; (ii) the candidate’s signature (file size: 4kb - 30kb)

Step 7: Now, proceed with the payment of the application fees and submit the application form successfully.

Step 8: Download, save, and print a copy of the confirmation page of the UGC NET application form.

UGC NET Application Fees 2023

The candidates need to make the payment of the UGC NET application fee by using SBI/ CANARA/ ICICI/ HDFC Bank/Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI and keep proof of fee paid. Check out the category-wise UGC NET application fees given below

Category UGC NET Application Fees General/Unreserved Rs. 1150/- Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCL Rs. 600/- Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD)/Third gender Rs. 325/-

The candidates need to fulfill the UGC NET eligibility conditions and submit the application form within the deadline to appear in the selection process.